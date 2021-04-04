You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Why Should We Care Universal Health Coverage?

Why Should We Care Universal Health Coverage?

April 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Deisha Laksmitha Ayomi, a medical doctor at emergency hospital for COVID-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

To achieve universal health coverage, we must be able to fulfill the four pillars:
1. Equality : everybody has equal access to the care, no matter financial status or ethical background

2. Fairness – it’s free, thou everyone pays a small payment regardless the care received. Besides progressive taxation according to the one’s income. Government should introduce a flat small amount of fee each time a person get access to healthcare (the amount of fee depend whether they need nurses, public health doctors or specialists). The government should subsidize a patient’s cost of medication after a certain threshold is passed, for example in Finland if a patient pays more than around 600€/ year for his/ her medication then the govt will heavily subsidize the cost after the 600€ threshold is passed.

3. Freedom of choice : patient can choose the health provider freely

4. Modern : regularly updated national guidelines and modern unified. The guidelines should be updated regularly, it should be online and easily accessible . This means that govt should also increase the online access even in remote public health center. Indonesia launched recently a satellite to increase internet access in remote villages, which can be used to increase access to health information and education. equipment, even in small hospitals

5. Sufficient funds for research and innovation

But however, one of the main disadvantage of universal health Care is the cost, which can put a significant burden to the country. That’s why in Finland, they emphasize on prevention because in the long run, prevention of diseases is more affordable. One of the example is through government programs to discourage the consumption of saturated fat. The national consumption of it has decreases in the last 30 years and median of National cholesterol levels has significantly decreased (between the year 1972-2007).

            Palliative care is an important part of universal health coverage because it is included in human rights. It is important to improve the quality of life for patients, especially those who are experiencing serious life-threatening disease. They are often ignored. Apart from medical care, emotional and physiological aspects must be fulfilled for both the patient’s family and the patient. The government must work hard to make palliative care a priority.

About the author

Deisha Laksmitha Ayomi is a medical doctor at emergency hospital for COVID-19 in Surabaya, Indonesia

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

Amazon wildfires are tomorrow’s breathtaker

European Semester Spring Package: Recommendations for a coordinated response to the coronavirus pandemic

Silicon Valley can do more to achieve the #GlobalGoals

Sustainable fishing staying afloat in developed world, sinking in poorer regions

MEPs demand unprecedented support measures for EU firms and workers

COVID-19: MEPs fear impact on justice system and threat to rule of law

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

Confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine grows in UK and US, but global concerns about side effects are on the rise

COP21 Breaking News: Paris Pact on Water and Climate Change Adaptation Announced

Impressive African health gains at risk from changing trends: WHO report

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

Why I stopped taking the lift

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

The UK remains in the EU until a new Brexit date is set

COP21 Breaking News: “We must accelerate the process”, Laurent Fabius cries out from Paris

Covid-19 vaccines: understanding and taking up challenges

How COVID-19 has affected our sleep

Millennials are transforming African farming

How interoperability establishes blockchain’s utility and effectiveness for trade finance

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

The US bugged Europe: Is this news?

Much more than a ‘lifeline’ for millions of households, remittances can spur global growth, says UN agency

Convincing the Germans to pay also for the unification of Eurozone

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

We’re fighting the pandemic. Now it’s time to eradicate the infodemic

Medical students, climate change and health: an unorthodox combination

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

Commission welcomes agreement on the modernisation of EU export controls

COP21 Breaking News: Conference of Youth Focuses on Hard Skills to Drive Greater Climate Action

Rights of ‘gilets jaunes’ protesters in France, ‘disproportionately curtailed’, say UN independent experts

Turning waste into wealth: World Habitat Day focus on cleaning up cities

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

Migrant caravan: UN agency helping ‘exhausted’ people home

MEPs to vote on overhaul of road transport rules in July

Commission caps charges on card and Internet payments and enforces competition

‘Two pack’ austerity package in force but with less vigor

EU and African leaders to jointly tackle the migration crisis across the Mediterranean

Erdogan’s electoral win on a ‘me or chaos’ dilemma means trouble for everybody

How emerging markets will shape Africa in 2020

Monday’s Daily Brief: global homicide figures, neo-Nazi recruitment, Kashmir, and migrants’ plight in USA

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

UN police officer recognized for protecting vulnerable Somali women from abuse

Half of all violent deaths involve small arms and light weapons

Cyprus President urges collective leadership to address ‘root causes’ of world’s crises

A Sting Exclusive: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi on South China Sea issue at the ASEAN Regional Forum

European Commission statement on the adoption of the new energy lending policy of the European Investment Bank Group

MWC 2016 Live: Roshan CEO opens up on Afghanistan challenges

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

Markets are more sensitive to Greece’s woes than Merkel

UN highlights need to solve growing burden of forcibly displaced Africans

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: funding for Palestine refugees, families today, tech surveillance

Commission welcomes European Parliament’s approval of Recovery and Resilience Facility

3 reasons why AI won’t replace human translators… yet

The Stray

The benefits of a cashless society

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

A 3-way dynamic for SRHR and ending HIV

DR Congo Ebola outbreak now a Public Health Emergency, UN health agency declares

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s