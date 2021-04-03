You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Palliative care and terminality in graduation: a way to enhance access to health

Palliative care and terminality in graduation: a way to enhance access to health

April 3, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Renata Dias and Ms. Deborah L. Nóbrega, two first year medical student at the UFRN Multicampi School of Medical Sciences (EMCM/UFRN), Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

According to the World Health Organization, Palliative Care (PC) is defined as an integral approach to confronting life-threatening diseases in order to safeguard the well-being and quality of life of patients and their families, from the period of diagnosis to grief. In this sense, such modality of care adopts the principles of integrality and longitudinality, rather than punctual actions in the terminal context. Unfortunately, in medical schools, it is still common for this subject to be insufficiently explored and approached in a non obligatory way, being seen only as part of other topics. Therefore, these and other gaps in teaching about PC and Terminality can be associated with the scarcity of professionals duly qualified to care for end-of-life patients, as well as with the fact that such care is commonly considered inaccessible by a significant part of the world population.

Students from several countries, such as Holland and Brazil, report a certain deficit in the approach to PC throughout their medical training, which, in turn, detracts from the desired effects on the student’s ability to communicate and make decisions in the context of terminality. Studies show that doctors with specific education in palliative medicine make less aggressive decisions in terminal care regarding the withdrawal of life-long therapies. From this, as palliativism is well understood and conceived as one of the main instruments of medicine, a greater number of professionals tend to act with aptitude and competence in this area, favoring the inclusion of such care in the Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Under this perspective, in addition to the biomedical aspects addressed in medical education in PC and Terminality, it is important to emphasize that the emotional dimension must be worked out, considering that the personal relationship with death is a factor that can influence an integral, more empathic and humanized assistance. By extension, curricular strategies are necessary in order to train professionals who aim to take care of the patient and not the disease, and one can cite, as an example of such strategies, the satisfactory approach to communication, bioethics and multiprofessional work. As a result, more effective and far-reaching services are expected, improving the access to PCs in health systems.

Therefore, it is necessary to see the doctor and other health professionals as tools for changing the social scenario, especially with regard to the coverage of public services in this sector. Thus, educating and qualifying more and more individuals for health care, paying attention to the principles of integrality and longitudinality of Palliativism and other forms of care, is truly supporting Gandhi’s maxim: “be the change you want to see in the world”.

REFERENCES

  1. World Health Organization. Pain Relief and Palliative Care. 2ª ed. Geneva: WHO; 2002.
  2. Oliveira RA, coord. Cuidado Paliativo. São Paulo: Conselho Regional de Medicina do Estado de São Paulo, 2008.
  3. Diver R, Quince T, Barclay S, et al. Palliative care in medical practice: medical students’ expectations. BMJ Supportive & Palliative Care, 2018; 8: 285-288.
  4. Pieters J, Dolmans DHJM, Verstegen DML, Warmenhoven FC, Courtens AM, van den Beuken-van Everdingen MHJ. Palliative care education in the undergraduate medical curricula: students’ views on the importance of, their confidence in, and knowledge of palliative care. BMC Palliat Care. 2019 Aug 28; 18(1):72.
  5. Pereira, EAL; Rangel, AB; Giffoni, JCG. (2019). Identificação do Nível de Conhecimento em Cuidados Paliativos na Formação Médica em uma Escola de Medicina de Goiás. Revista Brasileira de Educação Médica, 43(4), 65-71. Epub October 14, 2019.
  6. MALTA, Regina; RODRIGUES, Bruna; PRIOLLI, Denise Gonçalves. Paradigma na Formação Médica: Atitudes e Conhecimentos de Acadêmicos sobre Morte e Cuidados Paliativos. Rev. bras. educ. med.,  Brasília,  v. 42, n. 2, p. 34-44,  June  2018. 

About the author

Renata Dias is a brazilian first year medical student at the UFRN Multicampi School of Medical Sciences (EMCM/UFRN), in a city in the interior of the country. She is a member of the team of local coordinators of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) Brazil UFRN Caicó and the board of directors of the Athletic Academic Association Multicampi Medicine. She identifies itself with the premise “Think global, act local”, because she believes that, to make a difference in the world, it is important to start with changes at the level of the nearest reality.

Deborah L. Nóbrega is a first year medical student at the UFRN Multicampi School of Medical Sciences (EMCM/UFRN), Brazil. In 2020, she became a member of the Academic League of Geriatrics at Rio Grande do Norte (LAGERN), in addition to joining the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) Brazil UFRN Caicó, where she is currently the local coordinator. Her goal in these associations is to combine scientific and academic development with local social interventions, making a difference as a student.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The two big uncertainties shaping our future

Letter to The European Sting from Italy

Four in five adolescents failing to exercise for even 60 minutes a day, UN health agency warns

Around 2.5 billion more people will be living in cities by 2050, projects new UN report

The unique role of business in building social good

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

The Commission tells Berlin it is legally obliged to help Eurozone out of stagnation

5 inventions that could transform the health of our ocean

Humanitarian aid: EU announces additional €35 million for Africa’s Sahel region

Implementation of EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: EU mobilises €663 million in humanitarian assistance

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

Poor public health funding: a colossal risk to health inequalities

Africa must use tech to chase corruption out of the shadows

German elections: Is Merkel losing ground or Shultz is winning?

COVID-19: This is what worries young people the most

The 28 EU leaders care more about fiscal orthodoxy than effectively fighting youth unemployment

Implementation of tax transparency initiative delivering concrete and impressive results

Focus on EU’s external action and building our stronger inner core: von der Leyen at the Special European Council

Doing the right thing at the worst time: this is why protecting human rights protects businesses

Does Switzerland really need more medical students?

European Commissioner for Youth wants young people to be at heart of policy making

MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

COP21 Breaking News_09 December: The Draft Agreement Updated

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Blue’ finance flows in the Seychelles

UN chief pays tribute to the courage of DR Congo citizens, and the sacrifice of blue helmets

TTIP wins Merkel’s endorsement ahead of 2016 tough deadline

Questions and answers: Commission proposes SURE, a new temporary instrument worth up to €100 billion to help protect jobs and people in work

Forced pregnancy in Italy violated ‘woman’s human right to health’, UN experts rule

8 fascinating and fearsome frontiers of science you should know about

How the tech sector can power the shift to a sustainable economy

These European countries produce the most plastic waste per person

Eurozone’s credibility rock solid

Parliament votes reform for better European Co2 market but critics want it sooner than later

One migrant child reported dead or missing every day, UN calls for more protection

France breaks budget promises once again and the EU’s finance offices are shaking

This is how companies are working together to create a world without waste

Vaccination campaigns are wars against fake news

Egyptian death sentences a ‘gross miscarriage of justice’: UN human rights chief

Employment and Social Developments in Europe review: why social fairness and solidarity are more important than ever

Latest leaked TTIP document confirms EU sovereignty may be under threat

Parliament supports plans to improve quality of tap water and cut plastic litter

How many websites are there?

New EU rules cut red tape for citizens living or working in another Member State as of tomorrow

The next Google in biotech: will it be Chinese?

Where do Americans stand on immigration? They’re not as divided as you might think

At the edge of humanity: refugee healthcare in Greece and the EU

A dangerously hot climate, simmering political tensions: ‘This is not the summer of our youth,’ UN chief warns

3 ways ASEAN can build a stronger future post-pandemic

Inadequate SRHR Education or Inadequate Infrastructure – Which is the Limiting Factor?

‘We cannot lose momentum’ on the road to peace in Yemen, UN envoy warns

Eurozone’s sovereign debt not a problem anymore?

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

European Labour Authority starts its work

‘Disaster resilient’ farming reduces agriculture risks, yields economic gains, says new UN agriculture agency report

MEPs call for suspension of the launch of the Belarus nuclear plant in Ostrovets

Women vital for ‘new paradigm’ in Africa’s Sahel region, Security Council hears

Revealed: danger and squalor for cleaners who remove human waste by hand

COP24: Huge untapped potential in greener construction, says UN environment agency

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s