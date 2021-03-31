You are here: Home / European Union News / Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the European Court of Justice to protect independence of Polish judges and asks for interim measures

Rule of Law: European Commission refers Poland to the European Court of Justice to protect independence of Polish judges and asks for interim measures

March 31, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission decided to refer Poland to the Court of Justice of the European Union regarding the law on the judiciary of 20 December 2019, which entered into force on 14 February 2020. The Commission also decided to ask the Court of Justice to order interim measures until it has issued a final judgment in the case.

The Commission considers that the Polish law on the judiciary undermines the independence of Polish judges and is incompatible with the primacy of EU law. Moreover, the law prevents Polish courts, including by using disciplinary proceedings, from directly applying certain provisions of EU law protecting judicial independence, and from putting references for preliminary rulings on such questions to the Court of Justice.

In addition, the Commission considers that Poland violates EU law by allowing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court – the independence of which is not guaranteed – to take decisions which have a direct impact on judges and the way they exercise their function. These matters include cases of the lifting of immunity of judges with a view to bringing criminal proceedings against them or detain them, and the consequent temporary suspension from office and the reduction of their salary. The mere prospect for judges of having to face proceedings before a body whose independence is not guaranteed creates a ‘chilling effect’ for judges and can affect their own independence. The Commission considers that this seriously undermines judicial independence and the obligation to ensure effective legal protection, and thus the EU legal order as a whole.

Besides referring the case to the Court of Justice, the Commission also decided today to ask the Court of Justice to order interim measures so as to prevent the aggravation of serious and irreparable harm inflicted to judicial independence and the EU legal order.

In its request for interim measures, the Commission will ask the Court of Justice in particular to:

  • suspend the provisions empowering the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court to decide on requests for the lifting of judicial immunity, as well as on matters of employment, social security and retirement of Supreme Court judges,
  • suspend the effects of decisions already taken by the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court on the lifting of judicial immunity, and
  • suspend the provisions preventing Polish judges from directly applying certain provisions of EU law protecting judicial independence, and from putting references for preliminary rulings on such questions to the Court of Justice as well as the provisions qualifying action taken by judges in that respect as disciplinary offences.

More details on the referral to Court

First, the Commission notes that the law on the judiciary prevents Polish courts from assessing, in the context of cases pending before them, the requirements of judicial independence and from requesting a preliminary ruling. This is incompatible with the principle of primacy of EU law, the functioning of the preliminary ruling mechanism and Article 19(1) of the Treaty on European Union read in connection with Article 47 of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, which establish a right to an effective remedy before an independent and impartial tribunal previously established by law.

Second, the Commission notes that the law grants the new Chamber of Extraordinary Control and Public Affairs of the Supreme Court the sole competence to rule on issues regarding judicial independence. This prevents Polish courts from assessing the requirements of judicial independence and from requesting preliminary rulings from the Court of Justice. The law is incompatible with the principle of primacy of EU law, the functioning of the preliminary ruling mechanism as well as with the requirements of judicial independence set out in Article 19(1) TEU.

Third, the Commission notes that the law broadens the notion of disciplinary offence by allowing the assessment by Polish courts of the requirements of judicial independence, and thus the content of judicial decisions, to be qualified as a disciplinary offence. As a result, the disciplinary regime can be used as a system of political control of the content of judicial decisions. The law is incompatible with the requirements of judicial independence set out in Article 19(1) TEU and the functioning of the preliminary ruling mechanism.

Fourth, the Commission considers that Poland violates EU law by allowing the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court – the independence of which is not guaranteed – to take decisions which have a direct impact on judges and the way they exercise their function. These decisions include the lifting of immunity of judges with a view to bringing criminal proceedings against them or to detain them, as well as the consequent temporary suspension from office and the reduction of their salary. The Disciplinary Chamber is also deciding on matters related to labour law, social security and the retirement of Supreme Court judges. By giving the Disciplinary Chamber powers that directly affect the status of judges and the exercise of their judicial activities, the Polish legislation jeopardises the ability of the respective courts to adjudicate in full independence and therefore to provide an effective remedy, as required by Article 19(1) TEU.

Fifth, the Commission notes that the law imposes a disproportionate obligation on judges to provide information for the purposes of publication about specific non-professional activities. This is incompatible with the right to respect for private life and the right to the protection of personal data as guaranteed by the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU and the General Data Protection Regulation.

Background

The rule of law is one of the fundamental values of the European Union. It is enshrined in Article 2 of the Treaty on European Union. It is also essential for the functioning of the EU as a whole, for example, with regard to the Internal Market, cooperation in the area of Justice and Home Affairs, and to ensure that national judges who are also ‘EU judges’ can fulfil their role in the application of EU law and can properly interact with the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The European Commission, together with other institutions and the Member States, is responsible under the Treaties for guaranteeing the rule of law as a fundamental value of our Union and making sure that EU law, values and principles are respected.

On 20 December 2017, the Commission triggered the Article 7(1) TEU procedure for the first time for Poland. There were already several debates (26 May and 16 October 2018) and three hearings on the Rule of Law in Poland amongst Member States in the General Affairs Council (26 June, 18 September and 11 December 2018).

The Commission has also frequently made use of its tools as guardian of the treaties to address rule of law issues in Poland. On 29 July 2017, the Commission launched an infringement procedure on the Polish Law on Ordinary Courts, on the grounds of its provisions requiring early retirement and their impact on the independence of the judiciary. The Commission referred this case to the Court on 20 December 2017. On 5 November 2019, the CJEU issued a final judgement in the case, confirming in full the position of the Commission. In addition, on 2 July 2018, the Commission launched an infringement procedure on the Polish Law on the Supreme Court, on the grounds of its provisions requiring early retirement and their impact on the independence of the Supreme Court. On 24 September 2018, the Commission referred the case to the CJEU.  On 17 December 2018, the CJEU issued a final order imposing interim measures to stop the implementation of the Polish law on the Supreme Court and reinstate the judges forced to retire. On 24 June 2019, the CJEU issued a final judgement in the case, confirming in full the position of the Commission. Both infringement proceedings led the Polish authorities to remove the contested provisions.

On 3 April 2019, the Commission launched an infringement procedure on the grounds that the disciplinary regime undermines the judicial independence of Polish judges and does not ensure the necessary guarantees to protect judges from political control, as required by the CJEU. On 10 October 2019, the Commission referred this case to the CJEU. On 14 January 2020, the Commission decided to ask the CJEU to impose interim measures on Poland, ordering it to suspend the functioning of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court. On 8 April 2020, the CJEU ruled that Poland must immediately suspend the application of the national provisions on the powers of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court with regard to disciplinary cases concerning judges, confirming in full the position of the Commission. This order applies until the Court renders its final judgment in the infringement procedure.  

A new law of 20 December 2019 amending a series of legislative acts governing the functioning of the justice system in Poland, entered into force on 14 February 2020. On 29 April 2020, the Commission sent a Letter of Formal Notice to Poland regarding this new law on the judiciary. On 30 October, the European Commission, since Poland’s reply is not satisfactory, continued with the infringement process by sending a Reasoned Opinion on this matter. Poland replied on 30 December 2020.

In the context of this infringement procedure launched on 29 April 2020, the Commission sent Poland an additional letter of formal notice adopted on 3 December 2020, taking issue with the continued functioning of the Disciplinary Chamber of the Supreme Court as regards other cases concerning judges.  On 27 January 2021, in view of a non-satisfactory reply of Poland to the additional letter of formal notice, the Commission adopted an additional Reasoned Opinion. Poland replied on 26 February 2021.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Cheap sea transport with low cost seafarers

Healthcare guidance apps to professional’s continued education?

How responsible businesses can step forward to fight coronavirus

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

How technology and play can power high-quality learning in schools

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

“Unequivocal support” for the people of Bulgaria in their legitimate demands

Governments must take further action to boost job opportunities at an older age

We have to learn to trust Artificial Intelligence. Here’s how

Eurozone’s bank resolution mechanism takes a blow

UN chief appeals for calm as Mali presidential election draws to a close

Commission launches the Fit for Future Platform and invites experts to join

Crop yields are up in Syria, but higher prices still cause major strain: new UN report

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digital Era: A New Business Frontier

A rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the war-torn Yemen

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Libya ‘war crime’ attack, Sudan, Myanmar rights violations continue, ‘xenophobia’ in Assam, South Sudan update

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Greek scheme providing repayable advances to support the economy in the coronavirus outbreak

Why sanctions are not the way to fix relations with North Korea

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

These patients are sharing their data to improve healthcare standards

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

How technology will transform learning in the COVID-19 era

New rules for audiovisual media services approved by Parliament

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

North Macedonia President, credits dialogue and diplomacy for setting a decades-long ‘name dispute’

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Global warming: our responsibility

Minding the information gap and why it’s important in tackling COVID-19

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

From underestimation to valorization: how mobile technology is transforming global health

Why South Africa is on a path of economic renewal

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

Prosecution of Paraguay judges over peasant ‘massacre’ ruling could undermine rule of law: UN expert

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Portuguese Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

Is there a new debt crisis on the horizon?

Commission introduces surveillance of imports of bioethanol, and remains open to examining requests from other sectors

EU-Belarus: MEPs back agreements on readmission and visa facilitation

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

Human trafficking, slavery reports and health of migrants in Libya

Can the EU really make Google and Facebook pay publishers and media?

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Nearly two-thirds of children lack access to welfare safety net, risking ‘vicious cycle of poverty’

‘Global trust’ declining, ‘our world needs stepped-up global leadership’

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

COVID-19: Why we must take the widescreen view of workforce uncertainty

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

What next for Europe? Three (completely) different Davos views

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s