You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission proposes €4.5 million to support over 5,000 dismissed tourism workers or self-employed in Estonia

Coronavirus: Commission proposes €4.5 million to support over 5,000 dismissed tourism workers or self-employed in Estonia

March 31, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today the European Commission proposes to support over 5,000 tourism workers and self-employed in Estonia who lost their jobs or whose activities have ceased as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed €4.5 million from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF) will help those people to find new jobs through further education or training or to start their own business. This is the first time the EGF is being deployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, Nicolas Schmit, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic has put businesses that depend on tourism across the EU in an unprecedented situation. Europe is showing solidarity with the Estonian workers and self-employed at this difficult time by financially helping over 5,000 people find new jobs, retrain or start up a new business. Thanks to the €4.5 million in funding from the EGF, these people will be able to adapt their skills to new job opportunities in any promising sector”.

Travel restrictions to contain the spread of the virus have severely disrupted operations in the tourism industry spanning travel companies, accommodation, catering and conference services, event organisation, and transport. Estonia applied for support from the EGF to help the most vulnerable people, in particular those with no professional qualifications or a low level of education, affected by this development.

The measures co-financed by the EGF range from job-searching advice to apprenticeships, educational opportunities and support to start a business. Participants are expected to receive additional incentives, such as training, transport or accommodation allowances, to help them make use of these opportunities. The local employment services in Estonia will contact the affected workers to identify their needs and arrange tailor-made training, mentoring and job-matching assistance.

The total estimated cost of the support measures is €7.5 million, of which the EGF will provide €4.5 million. The remaining amount will be financed by the Estonian authorities.

The Commission’s proposal will need to be approved by the European Parliament and the Council now.

Background

Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the Estonian tourism industry enjoyed record-high numbers of visitors with more than 10 million passengers travelling through the Port of Tallinn and 3.3 million through the Tallinn Airport. Following travel restrictions introduced to contain the spread of the virus, the number of tourists plummeted, with a 99% reduction compared to the previous year at the peak of lockdown. Tourism contributes largely to Estonia’s national economic growth and competitiveness and is an important source of employment. The sector has a large share of low-skilled workers, young people, self-employed and seasonal and part-time workers.

According to data collected by the Estonian Ministry of Finance, in 2019, workplaces in the tourism industry accounted for 13.5 % of the total workplaces in Estonia. The difficulties faced in the tourism industry are directly spilling over into connected sectors.

In general, the labour market in Estonia has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The unemployment rate increased significantly during 2020 peaking at 8.1% in fall and has gone down to 6.9% in December 2020, still 2.5 percentage points higher year-on-year. In December 2020, some 49,000 people were unemployed in Estonia.

Since 2007, the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund has been providing support to people losing their jobs or self-employed whose activities have ceased as a result of major structural changes in world trade patterns due to globalisation, e.g. when a large company shuts down or production is moved outside the EU, or as a result of the global economic and financial crisis.

So far, the Fund has received 169 applications. Some €656 million have been requested to offer help to more than 161,000 workers and more than 4,400 young people not in employment, education or training in 21 Member States. Measures supported by the EGF come in addition to national active labour market measures.

In 2021-2027, the EGF will continue to show solidarity and support workers and self-employed whose activity has been lost, while shifting the focus from the cause of restructuring to its impact. Under the new rules, all reasons for restructuring, including the economic effects of the coronavirus crisis, as well as larger economic trends like decarbonisation and automation, can be eligible for support. A political agreement on the future EGF has been reached and is awaiting final approval by the European Parliament and the Council for the Regulation to enter into force.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Cheap sea transport with low cost seafarers

Healthcare guidance apps to professional’s continued education?

How responsible businesses can step forward to fight coronavirus

UN spotlights digitization of audiovisual archives to preserve human history on World Day

How to make primary healthcare a favourable career choice for medical students: Strategies and reflections

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2015: The power of an individual and how we can awaken Europe’s Youth

From mental health to suicide: the interruption of this chain reaction by prevention

How technology and play can power high-quality learning in schools

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

“Unequivocal support” for the people of Bulgaria in their legitimate demands

Governments must take further action to boost job opportunities at an older age

We have to learn to trust Artificial Intelligence. Here’s how

Eurozone’s bank resolution mechanism takes a blow

UN chief appeals for calm as Mali presidential election draws to a close

Commission launches the Fit for Future Platform and invites experts to join

Crop yields are up in Syria, but higher prices still cause major strain: new UN report

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: The Digital Era: A New Business Frontier

A rapid deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the war-torn Yemen

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: Libya ‘war crime’ attack, Sudan, Myanmar rights violations continue, ‘xenophobia’ in Assam, South Sudan update

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Greek scheme providing repayable advances to support the economy in the coronavirus outbreak

Why sanctions are not the way to fix relations with North Korea

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Cameron postpones speech in Holland

‘Comprehensively include migrants’ or sustainable development won’t happen, warns General Assembly President

These patients are sharing their data to improve healthcare standards

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

How technology will transform learning in the COVID-19 era

New rules for audiovisual media services approved by Parliament

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

New labour laws in Qatar benefiting migrant workers a ‘momentous step forward’: ILO

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

North Macedonia President, credits dialogue and diplomacy for setting a decades-long ‘name dispute’

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Global warming: our responsibility

Minding the information gap and why it’s important in tackling COVID-19

New UN poverty report reveals ‘vast inequalities’ between countries

From underestimation to valorization: how mobile technology is transforming global health

Why South Africa is on a path of economic renewal

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

Prosecution of Paraguay judges over peasant ‘massacre’ ruling could undermine rule of law: UN expert

Soil pollution ‘jeopardizing’ life on Earth, UN agency warns on World Day

Portuguese Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

Is there a new debt crisis on the horizon?

Commission introduces surveillance of imports of bioethanol, and remains open to examining requests from other sectors

EU-Belarus: MEPs back agreements on readmission and visa facilitation

Cholera surges, children in urgent need one month after Cyclone Idai slammed southern Africa – UNICEF

Human trafficking, slavery reports and health of migrants in Libya

Can the EU really make Google and Facebook pay publishers and media?

Mali peace process in a ‘critical phase’, says head of UN Mission

Courage of terrorism survivors underlines ‘urgency’ of UN Investigative Team’s work in Iraq

Nearly two-thirds of children lack access to welfare safety net, risking ‘vicious cycle of poverty’

‘Global trust’ declining, ‘our world needs stepped-up global leadership’

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

COVID-19: Why we must take the widescreen view of workforce uncertainty

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

What next for Europe? Three (completely) different Davos views

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s