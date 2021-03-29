You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Palliative care: so, how do we want to die?

Palliative care: so, how do we want to die?

March 29, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Cristian Newman: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Camila Fonseca Carneiro, a fourth-year medical student at the State University of Amazonas (UEA). She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“By taking care of you at the final moment of life, I want you to feel that I care that you are you,” said Cicely Saunders, a nurse, social worker and physician, in the 1960s. The notion of palliative care has existed since Antiquity with philosophies on the integral care of the human being and continued through the Middle Ages with the installation of inn focused on welcoming lepers, abandoned patients, orphans and hungry people. The contemporary concept of palliative care took shape, however, only in 1967 through the founding of St. Christopher’s Hospice and under the light of  the numerous works bequeathed by Cicely Saunders.

In this context, it is about ensuring quality of life for patients with chronic diseases that have a devastating potential to cause suffering. Oncological pathologies, mainly with late diagnoses, treatments full of side effects and stigmatizing in relation to death, account for a significant portion of palliative care. If, on the one hand, oncology enchants medical students by exponential scientific advancement in recent decades, on the other hand, death remains a neglected topic in medical education. This is due to a cultural act of facing death as a failure of the healthstaff, as well as the collective habit of enjoying the worldly pleasures allied to the fear of the unknown.

It has not been scientifically documented what happens to the spirit after the stop of brain function, nor is there even evidence of what is the spirit. For this reason, there is a psychological and philosophical clash of every human being over the parade of the human tissue system, being more pleasant to remain within the comfort zone without emotionally approaching those who are close to death. In developing countries, the trivialization of death due to the high homicide rate, social inequality and lack of basic supplies such as painkillers and dressings, for example, make palliative care as challenging as rebuilding a nation at war.

According to the World Palliative Care Alliance, a non-governmental organization present in more than 100 countries and composed of about 350 organizational members, 76% of individuals deserving of palliative care are in developing countries; worldwide, 57 million require palliative care and 18 million people die in pain and stress that could be avoided. In view of these numbers, care in the terminal phase of life should be emphasized in the principles of Universal Health Coverage.

It remains, then, to adapt the health structure to the local reality. On the African continent, shamans, volunteers and the nursing team go to the patient’s home unit, offering comforting words and basic medical supplies. The proactive intervention of local organizations in remotely located places, together with scientific production dealing with the health system and culture of underdeveloped countries, are measures that can help in the implementation of a palliative care network centered on the universal health coverage model. Yet, just staying close to those who are prone to die makes us more human.

About the author

Camila Fonseca Carneiro is a fourth-year medical student at the State University of Amazonas (UEA). She is local coordinator and local director of international clinical and surgical exchange at the International Federation of Medical Students’ Association (IFMSA) Brazil UEA. She is a member of the Academic League of Pulmonology and Tisiology of Amazonas and the Academic League of Pediatrics and Neonatology of Amazonas. In 2018 and 2020, she volunteered as president of the electoral table by the Regional Electoral Court of Amazonas. 

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

A UN-backed boost for women-run businesses in the developing world

State of the Energy Union: Progress made on the clean energy transition and a basis for green recovery

Mali just took a huge step towards universal healthcare

What’s a logarithmic graph and how does it help explain the spread of COVID-19?

‘Three-country crisis’ across central Sahel puts whole generation at risk, warns UN food agency

Here’s how to bring agility into the boardroom

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

Mental health: privilege in coronavirus times

Political power of women suffering ‘serious regression’, General Assembly President warns

Eurozone: Inflation plunge to 0.4% in July may trigger cataclysmic developments

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

E-cigarettes are killing us softly with their vapor

Global response to poverty and environmental goals ‘not ambitious enough’

OECD sees rising trade tensions and policy uncertainty further weakening global growth

Main results of Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) – 18-19/10/2018

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

‘No-deal’ Brexit: European Commission takes stock of preparations ahead of the June European Council (Article 50)

Malta: investigation risks being compromised while Prime Minister is in office

Teenage girl’s death sentence spotlights Sudan’s failure to tackle forced marriage, gender-based violence – UN rights office

Ensure that widows are ‘not left out or left behind’, UN chief urges on International Day

Why education and accountability are important for developing countries?

UN rights chief ‘strongly condemns’ attack on Indian security forces in Kashmir

DR Congo elections: ‘Excessive use of force’ in campaign must be avoided, says Bachelet

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Theresa May in search of a magic plan to invoke Article 50 and start Brexit negotiations now

Renewable energy could power the world by 2050. Here’s what that future might look like

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘Mandatory food labelling Non-Vegetarian / Vegetarian / Vegan’ initiative’

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

COVID-19 Vaccination Campaigngs: anti-vaccine movement is still a challenge

G20 LIVE: the EU trade gold rush continues as EU and Australia agree to launch Free Trade Agreement (FTA) live from Antalya Turkey

The mental domain in times of a pandemic

Europe’s top court hears Intel and sends € 1.06 bn antitrust fine to review

Winter 2020 Economic Forecast: Offsetting forces confirm subdued growth

Can fighting climate change bring the Arab world closer together?

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

Joint advocacy letter template to sign and ratify the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

Scenario of controversy needs and challenges for the COVID-19 vaccine

Working when sick is rising and harms you and your employer. This is why

These are the top 10 emerging technologies of 2019

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

German egotistic inward turn to badly hurt Europe after Merkel’s exit

Member States agree to Commission proposal to support Irish beef producers impacted by market uncertainty

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

The challenges of mental health among the Syrian medical students

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ingenu steps up efforts to build LPWA networks across the globe

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

‘Refrain from violence’ UN chief urges, as presidential election result is announced in DR Congo

European Business Summit 2014 Launch Event: “Energising Industrial Growth”

GSMA Announces Final Event Lineup for Highly Anticipated 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Q and A on the draft digital copyright directive

New Consumer Agenda: European Commission to empower consumers to become the driver of transition

A Sting Exclusive: “Digital and mobile technologies are helping to achieve an economic success in Spain”, the Spanish Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Information Society Víctor Calvo-Sotelo reveals to the Sting at Mobile World Congress 2015

Bram in Colombia

Politics needs to “Youth UP” in order the ensure the future of our democracies

Raw materials: Commission launches new online portal to support responsible sourcing in businesses

Novartis and Johnson & Johnson to deprive Europeans of their right to Health

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

OECD joins with Japan to fight financial crime by establishing new academy

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s