You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Palliative care in Universal Health Coverage: an act of love and dignity

Palliative care in Universal Health Coverage: an act of love and dignity

March 28, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Beatriz Rocha Cuzzuol, a 2nd year medical student at Federal University of Bahia, Vitória da Conquista – BA, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Palliative care is defined as medical care specialized for people with life-threatening illnesses. This medical approach intends to promote quality of life and reduce suffering for these patients in their end of life. Thus, it is easy to perceive that palliative care should be included in Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Alleviate suffering and promote access to pain treatment is a human right and should be accessible for all human beings without discrimination. Patients with untreatable conditions are usually in situations of a lot of pain and anguish. In these scenarios, palliative care emerges as a solution to not only alleviate physical pain but also involves psychological and spiritual care.

When we talk about patients with end-stage illness and palliative care, we assume that it implies only sedation and pain control, forgetting their mental and spiritual health. Defending palliative care is much more than that. It is to understand these patients as complex individuals, looking at them with sensitivity and humanity. Also, palliative care is a way to promote dignity for terminally ill patients, for reducing unnecessary interventions and procedures that culminates in needless suffering.

Embracing palliative care means embracing these patients. It is an act of love and humanity to defend and advocate in favor of this medical approach.

References

  1. Knaul F. et al. Palliative care: an essential facet of universal health coverage. The Lancet Global Health, 2019. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S2214-109X(19)30323-7.
  2. Knaul F. Integrating palliative care into health systems is essential to achieve Universal Health Coverage. The Lancet Oncology, 2018. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/S1470-2045(18)30600-4
  3. Universal Health Coverage and Palliative Care. Worldwide Hospice Palliative Care Alliance, 2014.

About the author

Beatriz Rocha Cuzzuol is a 2nd year medical student at Federal University of Bahia, Vitória da Conquista – BA, Brazil. She is an active member of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations Brazil, and truly believes that local acts and thoughts can cause global changes.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

4 ways industry can make supply chains more sustainable

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

The new crisis is already creeping into the financial system

MEPs call for free movement across borders to be swiftly and fully re-established

This is how we inspire young people in the Middle East to join the fight against climate change

Syria: ‘Violence, displacement’ and cold kill 11 infants ‘in the past two days’

5 leadership lessons I learned from doing my own ‘undercover boss’

How do we build an ethical framework for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Trump’s trade war splits the EU; Germany upset with Juncker’s “we can be stupid too”

Italy’s dilemma after Merkel-Hollande agreed loose banking union

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

UN honours fallen colleagues and friends who ‘risk all to promote peace’

Cédric in India

The EU to fight cross-border tax evasion with a toothless directive

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

Ukraine’s new political order not accepted in Crimea

Exchanges of medical students and the true understanding of global health issues

Supercomputing could solve the world’s problems, and create many more

The US + Britain trivialize mainland Europe, NATO and the EU

To end deforestation, we must protect community land rights

This is how many women have been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ entire history

COVID-19: Commission steps up research funding and selects 17 projects in vaccine development, treatment and diagnostics

How powering food storage could end hunger

This city in India swaps plastic for free meals

State aid: Commission approves €200 million Danish loan in support of the Travel Guarantee Fund for travel cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

1 in 4 Africans had to pay a bribe to access public services last year

The power of partnership: joining forces to fight financial crime

UN human rights chief regrets closure of Burundi office following Government pressure

Civil society can make sure no one is left stranded by the skills gap

A Sting Exclusive: “Cybersecurity: Why consumer products must be looked at urgently”, by BEUC’s Deputy Director General

Syria: UN chief warns Idlib offensive may set off ‘humanitarian catastrophe’

After the George Floyd protests, what next for racial justice in the US?

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

Varna (Bulgaria) awarded European Youth Capital 2017

‘Jerusalem is not for sale’ Palestinian President Abbas tells world leaders at UN Assembly

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Why the global trade of chemicals is key to COVID-19 recovery

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

Technology is a means, not an end

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

EU to lead one more fight against climate change at G7 summit

A new European Research Area: Commission sets new plan to support green and digital transition and EU recovery

Idea of ‘homogenous’ Polish culture is a myth: UN human rights expert

Boeing WTO case: The EU puts in place countermeasures against U.S. exports

UN agencies launch emergency plan for millions of Venezuelan refugees and migrants

Greece leaves EU aid program, gets last 15 billion euro

What are the real debates surrounding immigration in an increasingly globalized world?

The implications of Brexit on European business, youth entrepreneurship and junior enterprises.

Putin becomes the ‘perfect enemy” for the West

Russia – US in Syria: Selling Afrin to Turkey but facing off ruthlessly for Ghouta

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

Is the West gradually losing Africa?

Why the next 4 months are crucial to the future of the ocean

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Commission adopts proposal to make EU-U.S. agreement on tariffs effective

Ditching plastic straws isn’t enough. Here’s how to achieve zero waste.

EU Commission and ECB rebuff Germany on the Banking Union

The reverberation of permanent multiprofessional education in combating antimicrobial resistance: future generation prognostic change

Central Mali: Top UN genocide prevention official sounds alarm over recent ethnically-targeted killings

Huawei answers allegations about its selling prices

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s