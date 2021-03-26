You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / The world’s food waste problem is bigger than we thought – here’s what we can do about it

The world’s food waste problem is bigger than we thought – here’s what we can do about it

March 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Natalie Marchant, Writer, Formative Content

  • Around 931 million tonnes of food goes to waste each year.
  • 61% comes from households, 26% from food service and 13% from retail.
  • Reducing waste could have social, economic and environmental benefits.
  • The UN Sustainable Development Goals aim to halve food waste by 2030.

Some 931 million tonnes of food goes to waste each year, with between 8-10% of global carbon emissions linked to unconsumed produce, according to a UN report.

About 17% of global food production may go wasted, according to the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Food Waste Index Report 2021, with 61% of this waste coming from households, 26% from food service and 13% from retail.

Food waste burdens waste management systems, increases food insecurity and is a major contributor to the global problems of climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution.

Reducing food waste at all levels – consumer and domestic – could therefore have significant environment, social and economic benefits.

This ambition is enshrined in UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 12.3, which commits countries to halving per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level by 2030.

a diagram explaining where food waste is coming from
Food waste is a complex issue and comes from a range of sources. Image: Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Food waste problem worse than previously thought

The Food Waste Index is the first of its kind to highlight the scale of the problem. Indeed, it suggests that global food waste could be more than twice the size of earlier estimates.

Previous studies indicated that consumer food waste was exclusively a problem in developed countries, with production, storage and transportation losses thought to be particular issues in the developing world.

However, the report found that household food waste per capita is similar across high-income, upper middle-income and lower-middle income countries. There was insufficient data on low-income ones.

Incentivizing a food systems transformation

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) estimates that 690 million people went hungry in 2019, with these figures likely to rise post-COVID.

With food insecurity affecting so many people across the world, the World Economic Forum’s Incentivizing Food Systems Transformation report argues that a transformation of the food sector is required to establish sustainable, nutritious and healthy food systems.

It estimates that food loss and waste costs the global economy $936 billion a year. Overall, food systems cost society $12 trillion dollars in health, economic and environmental costs – which is 20% more than the market value of food systems.

The report outlines how food systems transformation can be incentivized, including by repurposing public investment and policies; redesigning business models; getting investors to set higher standards for companies; and encouraging consumers to shift demand to more socially-responsible products.

How to tackle the problem of food waste

At government level, the Food Waste Index encourages countries to use its methodology for measuring food waste – at household, food service and retail level – in order to guide national strategies for food waste prevention and track progress towards the 2030 goals.

Food-related businesses such as supermarkets can do their bit towards reducing waste by maintaining the quality and safety of produce, using the least amount of energy possible. Internet of Things technology, for example, can be used to monitor both storage temperatures and stock levels for food retailers.

But there are also many things that can be done at consumer or household level, with the FAO suggesting a range of ways to waste less food, for example by adopting a healthier diet, only buying what you need and storing food wisely. Food

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security?

Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption.

Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food.

With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient.

Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

The difference between ‘use by’ and ‘best before’

Understanding food labelling is also helpful. ‘Use by’ tells you the date up to which food is safe to be eaten, while ‘best before’ indicates that the food’s quality is best prior to that date, although it is still safe to be eaten afterwards.

People are also encouraged to take smaller portions and love leftovers, so anything left can be frozen for later or added as ingredients in another meal. Food scraps can also be composted, giving nutrients back to the soil and reducing your carbon footprint.

Buying local produce enables consumers to help fight pollution by reducing delivery distances, while eating at least one non-meat based meal a week can also cut emissions associated with livestock farming.

Any excess food can also be shared or donated – through in-person donations at food banks, informal sharing with friends and family, or via apps such as Olio.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Nicaragua: MEPs condemn brutal repression and demand elections

Tourism MEPs advocate common criteria for safe and clean travel

Medical students of today, technological doctors of tomorrow

Gender disparity in salary and promotion in medicine: still a long way to go

Eurozone: Bank resolution proposal gains wider interest

Overseas investment falling, developing countries largely unscathed: UN trade agency

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

‘Democratic aspirations of the Sudanese people’ must be met urges Guterres, following military removal of al-Bashir from power

LED lights could stop turtles and birds from drowning in fishing nets

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

The community and a decent working conditions for the young health workforce

Reflections on the the biggest refugee crisis since World War II

UN agency helps stranded Ethiopians return home, ending ‘harrowing migration ordeal’

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

European Commissioner for Youth wants young people to be at heart of policy making

Reading the smoke signals: The long-term consequences of Amazon wildfire on global health

MWC 2016 Live: Mobile ad industry still waiting for “revolution”

This is how to make driving an EV more accessible and affordable

New UN book club helps children deal with global issues

UN and partners call for solidarity, as Venezuelans on the move reach 4.5 million

AIESEC Vlog

UN Middle East Coordinator strongly condemns ‘arrests and violence’ by Hamas security forces during Gaza protests

How COVID-19 can be the Great Reset toward global sustainability

Germany loses leading export place

How to build a model for human security in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Women Empowering inside Medical Schools

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Large parts of the world are growing more fragile. Here are 5 steps to reverse course

MEPs agree on future regional and cohesion funding

Who would pay and who is to gain from the EU-US free trade agreement

Water: how to stop undervaluing a precious resource and be ready for the future

Integrating migrants and refugees into the labour market: Commission and social and economic partners relaunch cooperation

A Europe that protects: EU reports on progress in fighting disinformation ahead of European Council

Financial services are changing. Here’s how

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

The ECB still protects the banks at the expense of the EU taxpayers

How the Irish people were robbed by banks, the Commission and their own government

EU members commit to build an integrated gas market and finally cut dependency on Russia

‘Shared responsibility’ to stop 420,000 needless deaths from tainted food each year, UN, world leaders warn

Is Eurozone preparing to abandon austerity and stagnation?

MEPs back update of rail passenger rights across EU

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

ECB tied in the anti-monetary German ideology

Chatterbox Rome Declaration cannot save the EU; Germany has to pay more to do that

Austerity lovers to put a break on Renzi’s growth vision for Europe? the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Trade in digital services is booming. Here’s how we can unleash its full potential

The drive for quality education worldwide, faces ‘mammoth challenges’

“Move fast, build to last: Europe’s new generation” – op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

How our food system is eating away at nature, and our future

Fact-checking Day: Fighting the virus of disinformation on Covid-19

Four lessons from Africa on building effective business ecosystems

Strengthening European unity is in all our interests, says Luxembourg PM Bettel

Harmonised Unemployment Rates (HURs), OECD – Updated: February 2020

Brexit: Six more months of political paralysis or a May-Corbyn compromise?

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

European Union presents its progress towards sustainable development

Viktor Orbán, Hungarian Prime Minister, at a 2015 event in Brussels, Berlaymont. (Copyright: European Union , 2015; Source: EC - Audiovisual Service; Photo: Lieven Creemers)

Hungary and Ireland build front to say no to EU tax harmonisation plan

France is about to start giving free breakfasts to disadvantaged schoolchildren

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s