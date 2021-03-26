You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs demand safe and clean travel

MEPs demand safe and clean travel

March 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

EU criteria for safe and clean travel, a common vaccination certificate and an EU hygiene seal for businesses must be part of a new EU strategy on tourism, MEPs say.

The resolution on an EU strategy for sustainable tourism, adopted by 577 votes to 31, and 80 abstentions on Thursday, notes that the COVID-19 outbreak has paralysed the EU’s tourism sector, with 6 out of 27 million jobs at risk. MEPs highlight that the tourism and travel sectors account for around 10% of the EU’s GDP. They therefore urge EU countries to include them in their recovery plans and to consider temporarily reducing VAT on these services.


‘Safe and clean’ tourism


Due to the pandemic, travellers want “safe, clean and more sustainable tourism”, Parliament says, calling on member states to fully implement common criteria for safe travel without delay. These should include an EU Health and Safety protocol for testing before departure, and establish that quarantine requirements should be applied only as a last resort.


A common vaccination certificate should facilitate travel and act as an alternative to PCR tests and quarantine requirements, MEPs say. A new certificate should follow privacy and data protection rules and could start being used once there is sufficient evidence that those who have been vaccinated do not transmit the virus.


The resolution also urges the Commission to introduce an EU hygiene certification seal, which could certify minimum COVID-19 virus prevention and control standards and could help restore consumer trust in the tourism and travel sectors.


Beyond the pandemic


MEPs welcome the ‘Re-open EU’ portal and urge EU countries to send clear information to the Commission when they apply or lift restrictions on free movement.


They also stress that the Commission must look beyond the pandemic and replace the 2010 strategy on EU tourism to maintain Europe’s standing as a leading destination. The text finally calls on the Commission to set up a European Agency for Tourism, which will support the tourism ecosystem, promote the European brand, provide the EU with the latest data on tourism, assist small businesses to access EU funding and help the tourism sector to prepare for future crises.


Quote


“This report calls for a truly European effort to relaunch tourism in the continent’s worst-affected regions. The vaccination certificate and sanitary seal have been taken on board, but what is needed now is proper European coordination for testing regimes that do not impose additional costs on European citizens. The EU needs to urgently speed up the roll out of vaccines across Europe and to put in place proper financial instruments to support the green and digital transition”, said EP rapporteur Cláudia Monteiro de Aguiar (EPP, PT).

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Soccer is back with strict COVID-19 rules. Here’s what you need to know

Asylum: more solidarity among EU member states and funds for frontline countries

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

FROM THE FIELD: Watering the parched farmland of São Tomé and Príncipe

Guterres appeals for ‘maximum restraint’ over Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions rise

Three ways the world must tackle mental health

Access to health in the developped and developing world

China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

Political consensus critical ahead of Somalia election: UN mission chief

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

Skeptic France about Trump-Juncker trade deal favoring German cars; EU’s unity in peril

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €4.34 billion for illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen dominance of Google’s search engine

At last a solid base for the European Banking Union

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

“A global threat lies ahead worsened after the EU’s green light to the Bayer-Monsanto merger”, a Sting Exclusive by the President of Slow Food

EU supports recovery and resilience in Nigeria with additional €50 million

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

Why COVID-19 is a litmus test for corporate attitudes to sustainability

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

8 fascinating and fearsome frontiers of science you should know about

Increasingly under attack, women human rights defenders need better back up

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

Are we sleepwalking into a new global crisis?

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

A new tidal energy project just hit a major milestone in Scotland

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

Brexit may finally not really happen; The Brits have second thoughts

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

‘Unprecedented terrorist violence’ in West Africa, Sahel region

Building back business: Avoiding a trade-off between resilience and growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

We’ll succeed together

Why improving women’s lives is the key to healthy ageing

Migration and rule of law on next ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly agenda

EP leaders call for negotiations on upgraded Transparency Register to continue

Trade in fake goods is now 3.3% of world trade and rising

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s