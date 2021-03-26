You are here: Home / European Union News / Enlargement reports: MEPs fully support Western Balkans’ European future

Enlargement reports: MEPs fully support Western Balkans’ European future

March 26, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia need to continue focusing on fundamental reforms, say MEPs in resolutions adopted on Thursday.

In their reports assessing the progress made by Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia and Serbia in the last two years, MEPs warn that advancement by these countries towards joining the EU depends on lasting, in-depth and irreversible reforms across fundamental areas such as the rule of law and the effective functioning of democratic institutions.

MEPs also stress the importance of stepping up the fight against corruption and organised crime, along with good neighbourly relations and regional cooperation.

Albania

MEPs welcome Albania’s clear strategic orientation and commitment to the country’s EU integration and call for the formal start of accession negotiations without any further delay, following the complete fulfilment of the conditions set by the European Council. They underline that the Albanian general elections on 25 April 2021 will be key for the consolidation and renewal of Albania’s democratic process, with MEPs warning that free and fair elections are fundamental to the EU integration process.

The report was adopted by 581 votes in favour, 61 against and 45 abstentions.

Kosovo

MEPs urge the Kosovar and Serbian governments to refrain from any action that could undermine trust between the respective parties. Noting that five EU member states have not yet recognised Kosovo, MEPs reiterate their call for them to do so, stressing that Kosovo’s independence is irreversible. Recognition by these remaining EU member states, MEPs argue, would be beneficial to the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia, would enhance and consolidate the stability of the region, and would facilitate the EU integration of both states. MEPs also call on the Council to urgently proceed with the adoption of a visa-free regime for the citizens of Kosovo.

The report was adopted by 471 votes in favour, 109 against and 104 abstentions.

North Macedonia

On North Macedonia, MEPs state the country has made consistent progress and is maintaining a steady pace in adopting EU reforms. As a result, they call for the EU to hold a first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia – which would mark the formal start of accession negotiations – as soon as possible. MEPs regret that Bulgaria and North Macedonia have yet to come to an understanding on outstanding bilateral issues and encourage them to reach a compromise over an action plan of concrete measures to resolve this impasse. Their previous recommendations regarding discrimination against citizens who openly express their Bulgarian identity and/or ethnic background have not been implemented, they note.

The report was adopted by 558 votes in favour, 70 against and 59 abstentions.

Serbia

MEPs warn that the normalisation of relations by Serbia with Kosovo, and the genuine respect of fundamental rights domestically, is essential to determining the pace of accession negotiations. They also expresses concern about the effective functioning of Serbia’s new parliament, where there is no parliamentary opposition, and the legitimacy of which is challenged by opposition parties. MEPs reiterate the importance of alignment with the EU common foreign and security policy, given that Serbia’s rate of alignment is currently the lowest in the region. MEPs welcome the progress Serbia has made in developing a functional market economy and encourage the Serbian government to continue its structural reforms in this area.

The report was adopted by 538 votes in favour, 69 against and 79 abstentions.

Background


The enlargement reports are the European Parliament’s response to the annual Commission reports on the candidate and the potential candidate countries for EU accession. Resolutions adopted in plenary represent the European Parliament’s official position as regards EU relations with these countries.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Soccer is back with strict COVID-19 rules. Here’s what you need to know

Asylum: more solidarity among EU member states and funds for frontline countries

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

FROM THE FIELD: Watering the parched farmland of São Tomé and Príncipe

Guterres appeals for ‘maximum restraint’ over Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions rise

Three ways the world must tackle mental health

Access to health in the developped and developing world

China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

Building an Inclusive ICT Innovation Ecosystem

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

Political consensus critical ahead of Somalia election: UN mission chief

Telecommunications and Internet: A Jungle with no principles?

The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

Skeptic France about Trump-Juncker trade deal favoring German cars; EU’s unity in peril

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €4.34 billion for illegal practices regarding Android mobile devices to strengthen dominance of Google’s search engine

At last a solid base for the European Banking Union

A voice from Syria: the positive prospect of clinical research despite the excruciating circumstances

UN summit tackles climate change-induced threat to mountain water supplies

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

A Young student assesses the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA)

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

“A global threat lies ahead worsened after the EU’s green light to the Bayer-Monsanto merger”, a Sting Exclusive by the President of Slow Food

EU supports recovery and resilience in Nigeria with additional €50 million

How three US cities are using data to end homelessness

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

Why COVID-19 is a litmus test for corporate attitudes to sustainability

As Marvel’s first comic book fetches $1.26 million, here are five things to know about the superhero business

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

8 fascinating and fearsome frontiers of science you should know about

Increasingly under attack, women human rights defenders need better back up

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

Are we sleepwalking into a new global crisis?

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

Why securing the Internet of Things is crucial to the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

ISIL continues to pose a ‘serious challenge’ worldwide – UN counter-terror chief

A new tidal energy project just hit a major milestone in Scotland

The new Kiev rulers ask $35 billion from the West

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

Brexit may finally not really happen; The Brits have second thoughts

How young people can help respond to the coronavirus outbreak

Monsoon rains turn millions of children’s lives ‘upside down’ across South Asia

This Chinese megacity is building a massive car-free district

State aid: Commission approves €325 million public support to provide schools in Italy with very high internet speeds

Friday’s Daily Brief: human rights in Sudan, sombre anniversaries for Rwanda and Nigeria, and fears of ‘chaos’ in Libya

‘Unprecedented terrorist violence’ in West Africa, Sahel region

Building back business: Avoiding a trade-off between resilience and growth

‘Foreign children’ in overwhelmed Syrian camp need urgent international help, says top UN official

We’ll succeed together

Why improving women’s lives is the key to healthy ageing

Migration and rule of law on next ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly agenda

EP leaders call for negotiations on upgraded Transparency Register to continue

Trade in fake goods is now 3.3% of world trade and rising

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

Winter 2019 Economic Forecast: growth moderates amid global uncertainties

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s