You are here: Home / European Union News / Digital Green Certificate is the right move but speeding up vaccination is key

Digital Green Certificate is the right move but speeding up vaccination is key

March 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Most MEPs supported the Digital Green Certificate during today’s debate but warned that all efforts to recover will be void unless Europeans are vaccinated more quickly.

In a debate on the 25-26 March EU summit and the Digital Green Certificate with Commission Vice-President Maroš Šefčovič and the Portuguese Presidency of the Council, MEPs stressed the need to guarantee an adequate number of vaccines across the EU through a coordinated and unified approach. Some expressed their fear that the European Union’s credibility is at risk due to the mismanagement of vaccine contracts and the slow distribution of the jabs.

Several speakers referred to delays in delivering Astra Zeneca vaccines and to today’s discovery of almost 30 million doses in an Italian factory, with many speakers calling for legal action against the manufacturer. Others warned against an exports ban due to the risk of retaliatory measures that could result in further delays, with some highlighting that many poorer countries that are yet to receive a single dose would be unduly hurt by such a move.

The Digital Green Certificate proposed by the European Commission can help guarantee free movement within the European Union and support the much-needed recovery of the travel and tourism sector, a majority of the MEPs who took the floor said. However, some voiced concerns that those who have not been vaccinated may face discrimination, and highlighted the need to ensure highest standards of data protection.

MEPs also referred to relations with Turkey, with many calling for a tougher stance against its illiberal practices and condemning its withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on violence against women. On Russia, a similar tone prevailed, with some speakers calling for a more proactive stance in promoting European values and others reiterating the call for the Nord Stream 2 project to be discontinued. A few speakers also echoed President Sassoli’s solidarity to the MEPs targeted by Chinese sanctions and pointed out that the matter should also be on the summit agenda, with some asking for the continuation of trade talks to be made contingent upon China’s adherence to human rights.

Click on the names of the speakers to listen to their interventions:

Ana Paula ZACARIAS, for the Council

Maroš ŠEFČOVIČ for the Commission

Manfred WEBER (EPP, DE)

Iratxe GARCÍA PÉREZ (S&D, ES)

Katalin CSEHS (Renew Europe, HU)

Nicolas BAY (ID, FR)

Philippe LAMBERTS (Greens/European Free Alliance, BE)

Raffaele FITTO (ECR, IT)

Martin SCHIRDEWAN (The Left group in the European Parliament, DE)

You can catch up with the debate

Plenary will vote tomorrow on whether to apply the urgent procedure to the legislative proposal on the Digital Green Certificate.

the sting Milestones

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

FROM THE FIELD: Conversations about Conservation

Why banks escape from competition rules but not pharmaceutical firms

‘Countless opportunities’ for new people-centred workplace, but ‘decisive action’ critical

Apple® logo (copyright: Apple)

Apple takes further step into music: EU Regulators formally approve its planned Shazam acquisition

Somalia: UN congratulates Puntland region’s newly-elected President

Charges against Baha’i in Yemen must be dropped: UN experts urge release of detainees

FROM THE FIELD: Niger supporting the most vulnerable, as crises mount

It’s a lie Eurozone isn’t competitive

Realise the beauty of unity in diversity

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

The European Parliament declares climate emergency

Greece did it again

Can the national and age groups pockets of unemployment cause irreparable damages to Eurozone?

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here’s the proof

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

What can each individual do to lessen the burden of mental health in times of the pandemic?

Emerging technologies are reshaping financial services. Here’s how

Coronavirus makes inequality a public health issue

Coronavirus: Commission concludes exploratory talks with Valneva to secure a new potential vaccine

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

Germany not famous for easy way outs from political stalemates

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

5 things to know about how coronavirus has hit global energy

Security Council should ‘nurture’ Colombian consensus against return to violence, top UN official urges

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

Under-fives’ daily screen time should be kept to 60 minutes only, warns WHO

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

Essential services on verge of shutdown in Gaza as emergency fuel set to run out

How a 3-point plan could help rebuild business for the long-term

Hackers can use public USB chargers to steal personal data. Here’s what you need to know about ‘juice jacking’

Now’s the time to take up cycling – here are 6 reasons why

The “Colombo Declaration” adopted at the World Conference on Youth 2014

Sustainable Development Goals: making the world a better place

The world is too complacent about epidemics. Here’s how to change

If this is Globalization 4.0, what were the other three?

Amidst ‘high political tension’, UN chief appeals to G20 leaders for stronger commitment to climate action, economic cooperation

UN chief praises impact of Palestine refugee agency as ‘our common success’, at key pledging conference

US cities are going to keep getting hotter

Intel @ European Business Summit 2014: Better decisions now, the new business dashboard 

4 ways to build resilience to digital risks in the COVID-19 era

Key takeaways on digital currency from The Davos Agenda

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

Ukraine turns again to the EU for more money

Why the way of loving closes doors of health?

Towards the new era of medicine

EuroLat: serious concern about migration and support to multilateral trade

Trade in digital services is booming. Here’s how we can unleash its full potential

Turning Europe into a giant wind farm could power the entire world

Drought in Europe: Member States agree on support measures proposed by the Commission

Methane levels are increasing – and scientists aren’t sure why

The digital transformation is a skills and education opportunity for all. Companies must use it

ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly: strengthening the partnership

Why remote working doesn’t have to mean alienated employees

‘Forgotten crisis’ in Cameroon, with attacks on the rise, millions in need of ‘lifesaving assistance’

“Sorry mom it’s not our day”: the true refugee story of a young doctor and his family forced to flee their home

Populist Eurosceptics helped by Trumpists seriously threaten the EU edifice

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s