You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These are the world’s best universities in 2021

These are the world’s best universities in 2021

March 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • MIT stays at the top for the ninth consecutive year in the QS World University Rankings.
  • The top 10 is made up of universities from the UK, the US and one from Switzerland.
  • The National University of Singapore, which is ranked 11th, is the highest placed institution outside of Europe or North America.

More Asian universities than ever before feature in the world’s top 1,000 universities, but the top 10 is dominated by US institutions, according to the latest QS World University Rankings.

From the 10 highest placed, five are from the US – including all of the top three. Of the remaining five, four are in the UK and one is in Switzerland. The highest placed outside of Europe or North America is the National University of Singapore, which was ranked 11th.

QS evaluates 5,500 universities for inclusion in its list of 1,029 of the most prestigious universities in the world – and there are 47 new entrants this year.

The “most impressive gains” were made by Asian universities this year, according to QS, with 26 institutions from the continent now featuring in the rankings.

The methodology assesses each institution on six metrics: reputation amongst academics and employers, international student ratio, international faculty ratio, faculty student ratio and citations per faculty.

QS World University Rankings 2021 - Top 10
The global top 10 has changed little since last year. Image: QS Quacquarelli Symonds

Here is our rundown of the world’s best universities, based on the QS rankings, in their respective geographies. We have highlighted the highest performing in each region, along with some other notable institutions.

North America

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has ranked as the world number one for the past nine years. Across all the categories measured by QS, MIT scored full marks. Hard on its heels in second place is Stanford University, on the other side of the US, near Silicon Valley, while Harvard, Caltech and the University of Chicago complete those in the top 10. The highest placed Canadian institution is the University of Toronto (joint 25th with Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, US).

Latin America

The Universidad de Buenos Aires in Argentina was ranked joint 66th in the world, making it the highest placed university in Latin America. It is followed by Mexico’s Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM), which was ranked 100th and the Universidade de São Paulo (USP) – ranked joint 115th – from Brazil.

Asia

Asian universities have climbed up the rankings this year – and there are now 26 in total in the top 1,000. The highest ranking among them is the National University of Singapore, in 11th place. It is closely followed by the Nanyang Technological University (also in Singapore) in 13th place. China’s best placed university is Tsinghua University – ranked at 15th.

Africa

The two highest placed African universities are both in South Africa, although they are far apart in the rankings. At number 220, there is the University of Cape Town. But you have to go as far as 403rd place to find the next one – the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. The American University in Cairo, Egypt, – ranked joint 411th – is Africa’s third highest performing university.

Europe

The European top five also appear in the global top 10: the University of Oxford, the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, the University of Cambridge, Imperial College London and University College London.

Oceania

Essentially made up of Australia and New Zealand, the highest ranked institution in the region is the Australian National University in Canberra (31 in the global list). It is followed by the University of Sydney and the University of Melbourne, which rank at 40 and 41, respectively.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

80,000 youngsters at risk in DRC after forcible expulsion from Angola: UNICEF

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

Is China about to launch its own cryptocurrency?

Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

This company lets you set your own salary

All talk but no action against fraudulent bankers

These six intelligences will drive smart leadership in disrupted times

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility: stop, think, connect”, a Sting Exclusive by EU Commissioner Gabriel

A young European voice on Grexit: too high a bill and too big a deal!

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

A vision for post-pandemic mobility in African cities

3 reasons why embracing the circular economy can be powerful for middle income countries

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

Earth has more trees than it did 35 years ago – but there’s a huge catch

How to help an ageing population stay wealthy for longer

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

Alice in Colombia

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

5G will drive Industry 4.0 in the Middle East and Africa

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Businesses can lead a revolution in disability inclusion

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

The UK to split if May’s hard or no-deal Brexit is pursued

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

A machine din

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

A Sting Exclusive: “Leading by example! EU must push for UN deal to avoid dangerous climate change”, European Parliament Vice-President Ulrike Lunacek cries out from Brussels

Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

Commissioner Hogan announces new transparency package

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Resolving banks with depositors’ money?

Why do multinationals pay women less in developing countries?

School closures triple in Central and Western Africa as education comes under fire

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

This simple solution might help with one of the biggest challenges of working from home

In Libya, Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ by risk of fresh military confrontation, urges restraint

Eco-anxiety during the Pandemic

Fertilisers/cadmium: Parliament and Council negotiators reach provisional deal

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

French election: Will France vote for a reformed or no EU?

Africa will develop with oil and gas – whether the West likes it or not

How to end overfishing in the global South

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s