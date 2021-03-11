You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs: Companies must no longer cause harm to people and planet with impunity

MEPs: Companies must no longer cause harm to people and planet with impunity

March 11, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament paves the way for a new EU law that requires companies to address human rights and environmental standards within their value chains.

The legislative initiative report (adopted on Wednesday by 504 votes in favour, 79 against and 112 abstention) calls for the urgent adoption of a binding EU law that ensures companies are held accountable and liable when they harm – or contribute to harming – human rights, the environment and good governance. It must also guarantee that victims can access legal remedies. The Commission has announced it will present its legislative proposal on the matter later this year.

Sustainability and good governance

Binding EU due diligence rules would oblige companies to identify, address and remedy aspects of their value chain (all operations, direct or indirect business relations, investment chains) that could or do infringe on human rights (including social, trade union and labour rights), the environment (contributing to climate change or deforestation, for example) and good governance (such as corruption and bribery).

MEPs stress that due diligence is primarily a preventative instrument that requires companies to take proportionate measures based on the likelihood and severity of the impact, the sector of activity, the size and length of the value chain and size of the undertaking.

Bringing about change beyond EU borders

Companies that want to access the EU internal market, including those established outside the EU, would have to prove that they comply with environmental and human rights due diligence obligations.

Parliament calls for additional measures, including a ban on importing products linked to severe human rights violations such as forced or child labour. EU trade agreements should include these aims in their trade and sustainable development chapters. MEPs also ask the Commission to thoroughly review whether companies based in Xinjiang exporting to the EU are involved in human rights breaches, especially those related to repression of Uighurs.

In order to guarantee effective reparations for victims, companies should be held liable for their actions and be fined for causing harm or contributing to it, unless they can prove that they have acted in line with due diligence obligations and taken measures to prevent such harm. The rights of victims or stakeholders in third countries – who are especially vulnerable – would also be better protected, as they would be able to take companies to court under EU law.

Broad scope and help for SMEs

To create a level playing field, the future legislative framework on due diligence should be broad and apply to all large undertakings governed by EU law or established in the European Union, including those providing financial services. The rules should also apply to publicly listed SMEs and high-risk SMEs, which should receive technical assistance to comply with the requirements.

Quote

“This new law on corporate due diligence will set the standard for responsible business conduct in Europe and beyond. We refuse to accept that deforestation or forced labour are part of global supply chains. Companies will have to avoid and address harm done to people and planet in their supply chains.The new rules will give victims a legal right to access support and to seek reparations, and will ensure fairness, a level playing field and legal clarity for all businesses, workers and consumers”, said rapporteur Lara Wolters (S&D, NL).

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

80,000 youngsters at risk in DRC after forcible expulsion from Angola: UNICEF

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

Scaling for success: SMEs, tech innovations and the ITU Telecom World Awards 2019, in association with The European Sting

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

Is China about to launch its own cryptocurrency?

Rohingya crisis: EU strengthens humanitarian support with €10 million

Have Europe’s Ukrainian wounds begun to heal?

This company lets you set your own salary

All talk but no action against fraudulent bankers

These six intelligences will drive smart leadership in disrupted times

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility: stop, think, connect”, a Sting Exclusive by EU Commissioner Gabriel

A young European voice on Grexit: too high a bill and too big a deal!

US Tariffs on Steel and Aluminium: Statement of Trade Committee Chair

‘Reaffirm the sanctity’ of religious sites, says Guterres, launching new plan to ‘counter hate and violence’

Antitrust: Commission fines Google €1.49 billion for abusive practices in online advertising

Shifting Tides: Policy Challenges and Opportunities for the G-20

A vision for post-pandemic mobility in African cities

3 reasons why embracing the circular economy can be powerful for middle income countries

Security Council urges ‘maximum restraint’ around Gulf region as Iran and United States trade diplomatic blows in New York

Earth has more trees than it did 35 years ago – but there’s a huge catch

How to help an ageing population stay wealthy for longer

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

Alice in Colombia

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

5G will drive Industry 4.0 in the Middle East and Africa

Algorithms are being used to convict criminals and decide jail time. We need to make sure they are fair

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Businesses can lead a revolution in disability inclusion

Health privatisation: reviving Alma-Ata

10 tonnes of trash was taken off Everest – and repurposed

The UK to split if May’s hard or no-deal Brexit is pursued

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

A machine din

The big challenge of leadership and entrepreneurship in Europe

A Sting Exclusive: “Leading by example! EU must push for UN deal to avoid dangerous climate change”, European Parliament Vice-President Ulrike Lunacek cries out from Brussels

Fair Taxation: Member States agree on new tax transparency rules on digital platforms

B-I-R-D: 4 digital technologies that can help supply chains take flight

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

Commissioner Hogan announces new transparency package

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

Give a chance to the brothers of Ailan: reception of refugees in Greece

Mergers: Commission fines Canon €28 million for partially implementing its acquisition of Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation before notification and merger control approval

Germany caught with selfish double standards in euro area policy

Resolving banks with depositors’ money?

Why do multinationals pay women less in developing countries?

School closures triple in Central and Western Africa as education comes under fire

3 reasons we should all care about biodiversity

This simple solution might help with one of the biggest challenges of working from home

In Libya, Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ by risk of fresh military confrontation, urges restraint

Eco-anxiety during the Pandemic

Fertilisers/cadmium: Parliament and Council negotiators reach provisional deal

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

We probably should go back to the therapy in Primary Healthcare

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

French election: Will France vote for a reformed or no EU?

Africa will develop with oil and gas – whether the West likes it or not

How to end overfishing in the global South

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s