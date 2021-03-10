You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

The COVID-19 vaccine’s challenges

March 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sarah Ibërshimi, a 4th year medical student, studying at ‘Universiteti i Mjekësisë Tiranë (UMT)’, in Albania. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

On December 2019, the world faced with an unknown virus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Those few cases of COVID-19 grew progressively until that trickle became a flood, spilling out of mainland and spreading across the globe. Three months later, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak. 2020 was a year that tested not only health systems and global economies but also science. Within a year, scientists from around the world were mobilized to discover and produce a vaccine that would provide immunity to the population. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two mRNA vaccines have shown remarkable effectiveness of about 95% in preventing COVID-19 disease in adults.

The COVID-19 vaccines challenges:

Finally, the long-awaited vaccination against Sars-CoV-2 has started for priority groups-healthcare workers and the elderly. Despite the enthusiasm, the vaccination campaign is accompanied by two major challenges: distributing the vaccine and persuading the public to take the vaccine.

Getting a vaccine out to more than 7 billion of people worldwide within months, will be a difficult task for each continent, region, state, and government.  Distributing vaccines needs careful preparation therefore the COVAX Facility is designed to ensure equitable access globally. To maintain the efficacy, the storage of the vaccine is very important. It requires special conditions such as very cold temperatures. Also, health care system will need to ensure that everyone gets both doses of the vaccines in order to be effective.

The biggest hurdle to widespread vaccination is convincing people to get vaccinated. Many people have voiced concerns about how quickly the vaccines have become available, how short the testing process was or even how the pandemic has been used from the political.  Due to unfiltered information circulating on social media and networks, there is a lot of confusion in the population about the benefits of vaccination against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

We can expect the misinformation regarding the pandemic to also continue in 2021, with false information about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines. However, even in the best of times, successful vaccination policy involves many moving parts. COVID-19 vaccines are developed following the same requirements for pharmaceutical quality, safety and efficacy as other medicines. People should be reassured that despite clinical trials have been accelerated none of them have been avoided or skipped.

Why vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 is safe?

The vaccination is important because it is the most effective method to prevent infection by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Moreover it has been proved that all COVID-19 vaccines currently available and authorized from Food and Drug Administration have been shown to be highly effective at preventing COVID-19. Science has made great efforts to solve a health drama that our globe is facing. In such a short time, the vaccines against the virus that ensure immunity to the population have been authorized. A new era towards normality has just begun.

References

  1. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 2021. 
  2. Vox. 2021. The Covid-19 Vaccine’S 2 Big Challenges.

About the author

Sarah Ibërshimi is a 4th year medical student, studying at ‘Universiteti i Mjekësisë Tiranë (UMT)’, in Albania. She is Head of Department of Projects and Activities in ACMS (Albanian Committee of Medical Students), part of IFMSA (International Federation of Medical Students’ Association). This new experience is enabling her to advocate change for the betterment of health for all vulnerable groups, which is also one of the main purposes of ACMS. The intertwining of the passion and professionalism has always helped her to show her best in all the responsibilities that she undertakes.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over INWIT by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, subject to conditions

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

How data residency laws can harm privacy, commerce and innovation – and do little for national security

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

The vegan economy is booming – and Big Food wants a slice of it

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

Measles ‘misinformation campaigns’ through social media, fuel rising toll

Parliament approves €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

MEPs spell out their priorities for the Digital Services Act

The AI doctor won’t see you now

These 4 skills can make the world better after COVID-19

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Youth Internationalization: part of everyday life in JADE

The Eurogroup offered a cold reception to IMF’s director for Europe

Here’s how to cope with stress, according to the World Health Organization

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

Colombia: New Congress marks rebel group’s transition ‘from weapons to politics’, says UN

Youth platforms call on German Government to break down legal barriers for young volunteers and pupils

Parliament requests further action to save EU tourism

Norway initiates WTO dispute complaint against US steel, aluminium duties

Migration: First unaccompanied children relocated from Greece to Luxembourg

Galileo and EGNOS programmes back in orbit powered with €70 billion

Over 1 million health consultations provided in Yemen in 2019: UN migration agency

How the coronavirus market turmoil compares to 2008 – and what we can do

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

A very good morning in European markets

Denouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns ‘violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory’

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

New UN initiative to support financial systems that ‘work better for everyone, everywhere’

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must not leave farming behind

State aid: Commission refers Greece to Court for failure to recover incompatible State aid from mining company Larco

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

‘We cannot lose momentum’ on the road to peace in Yemen, UN envoy warns

Coronavirus response: Team Europe supports Somalia with three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The truth against the myths

The winds of change: 5 charts on the future of offshore power

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

Time is running out to protect Africa’s forests

Marriage equality boosted employment of both partners in US gay and lesbian couples

Green Deal: Commission adopts new Chemicals Strategy towards a toxic-free environment

Lifting the lid on the value of a company’s human capital

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

Russia – US in Syria: Selling Afrin to Turkey but facing off ruthlessly for Ghouta

The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

As children in Ebola-affected areas of DR Congo head back to school, UNICEF ramps up support

JADE President opens JADE Spring Meeting 2014

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

Statement of the UK Coordination Group and the leaders of the political groups of the EP

Europe rethinking its severe austerity policies

These are the world’s most fragile states in 2019

World Maritime Day: Commissioner Vălean calls for support and safe return of seafarers

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

4 climate tipping points the planet is facing

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s