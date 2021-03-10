You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission welcomes European Parliament adoption of EU4Health programme

Commission welcomes European Parliament adoption of EU4Health programme

March 10, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission welcomes the vote of the European Parliament today on the EU4Health programme, marking an important step towards making €5.1 billion available to strengthen the resilience of health systems and promote innovation in the health sector. EU4Health will make a significant contribution to the post-COVID-19 recovery by making the EU population healthier, support the fight against cross-border health threats and boost the EU’s preparedness and capability to respond effectively to future health crises, as part of a future strong European Health Union.

Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, said: “The crisis hit us all symmetrically, with no discrimination. But at the same time, we were faced with an asymmetry between citizens’ expectations and the limited EU responsibilities on health issues. With today’s agreement, we are making the first decisive step to bridge this gap. We are strengthening our policy responses in the areas where Europe has traditionally been weak or with limited competences, like health. The new EU4Health Programme approved today represents one of the most explicit and tangible replies to COVID-19: we now have in our hands a health instrument to address a health crisis.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “Our new EU4Health programme is the foundation of a resilient and strong European Health Union. It is our answer to the gaps revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the urgent need to modernise the EU’s health systems. Today we are sending a clear message that public health is a priority for Europe. That we stand ready to invest in our collective crisis preparedness and build back stronger, more resilient and accessible health systems, in line with what our citizens rightfully expert from our Union.”

EU4Health, proposed by the Commission on 28 May 2020, is the EU’s response to COVID-19, which has had a major impact on medical and healthcare staff, patients and health systems in the EU. By investing €5.1 billion, therefore becoming the largest health programme ever in monetary terms, EU4Health will provide funding to EU countries, health organisations and NGOs.

EU4Health aims to:

  • Make health systems more resilient to deal with cross-border health threats like COVID-19 and improve crisis management capacity;
  • Make the European Health Union a reality by investing in cancer care, better pandemic preparedness, availability of medicines and innovation; and
  • Boost digital health and disease prevention.

Next steps

The programme now needs to be adopted by the Council before it can enter into force. The first work programme for 2021 will be rolled out following the formal adoption of EU4Health.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control over INWIT by Telecom Italia and Vodafone, subject to conditions

EU mobilises international donors to support Venezuelan refugees and migrants and countries in the region

How data residency laws can harm privacy, commerce and innovation – and do little for national security

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

The vegan economy is booming – and Big Food wants a slice of it

On Kristallnacht anniversary, UN chief urges renewed fight against ‘crime’ of anti-Semitism

Measles ‘misinformation campaigns’ through social media, fuel rising toll

Parliament approves €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

The future of work requires a return to apprenticeships

MEPs spell out their priorities for the Digital Services Act

The AI doctor won’t see you now

These 4 skills can make the world better after COVID-19

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

Youth Internationalization: part of everyday life in JADE

The Eurogroup offered a cold reception to IMF’s director for Europe

Here’s how to cope with stress, according to the World Health Organization

These 5 industries can drive digital financial inclusion

Can Obama attract Iran close to the US sphere of influence?

Banks must take bold action to fight climate change. This is how they can do it

Colombia: New Congress marks rebel group’s transition ‘from weapons to politics’, says UN

Youth platforms call on German Government to break down legal barriers for young volunteers and pupils

Parliament requests further action to save EU tourism

Norway initiates WTO dispute complaint against US steel, aluminium duties

Migration: First unaccompanied children relocated from Greece to Luxembourg

Galileo and EGNOS programmes back in orbit powered with €70 billion

Over 1 million health consultations provided in Yemen in 2019: UN migration agency

How the coronavirus market turmoil compares to 2008 – and what we can do

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

A very good morning in European markets

Denouncing attacks against Baghdad protesters, UN warns ‘violence risks placing Iraq on dangerous trajectory’

This is Germany’s $45 billion, 18-year plan to move away from coal

New UN initiative to support financial systems that ‘work better for everyone, everywhere’

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must not leave farming behind

State aid: Commission refers Greece to Court for failure to recover incompatible State aid from mining company Larco

Ecofin: ‘The Friday battle’ for the banking union

‘We cannot lose momentum’ on the road to peace in Yemen, UN envoy warns

Coronavirus response: Team Europe supports Somalia with three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The truth against the myths

The winds of change: 5 charts on the future of offshore power

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

Time is running out to protect Africa’s forests

Marriage equality boosted employment of both partners in US gay and lesbian couples

Green Deal: Commission adopts new Chemicals Strategy towards a toxic-free environment

Lifting the lid on the value of a company’s human capital

Refugee crisis update: EU seeks now close cooperation with Africa while Schulz is shocked to witness live one single wreck full of immigrants

Could entrepreneurship be the real cure against the side effects of Brexit?

UN chief outlines ‘intertwined challenges’ of climate change, ocean health facing Pacific nations on the ‘frontline’

Russia – US in Syria: Selling Afrin to Turkey but facing off ruthlessly for Ghouta

The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

As children in Ebola-affected areas of DR Congo head back to school, UNICEF ramps up support

JADE President opens JADE Spring Meeting 2014

UN chief urges peaceful, free and fair elections in Cameroon

Statement of the UK Coordination Group and the leaders of the political groups of the EP

Europe rethinking its severe austerity policies

These are the world’s most fragile states in 2019

World Maritime Day: Commissioner Vălean calls for support and safe return of seafarers

Greenpeace’s saints and sinners in the tech world

4 climate tipping points the planet is facing

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s