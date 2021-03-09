You are here: Home / Business / WTO deal is within reach to remove harmful fishing subsidies and halt global fish meltdown

WTO deal is within reach to remove harmful fishing subsidies and halt global fish meltdown

March 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gemma Parkes, Communications Lead, Ocean Action Agenda, World Economic Forum

  • Every year, governments around the world pump $22 billion of public money into efforts that encourage overfishing.
  • SDG 14 has explicit target to eliminate such harmful fisheries subsidies by 2020 through the conclusion of WTO negotiations that began 20 years ago.
  • Under its new Director General, the WTO is within reach of a deal that will bring immense benefit for ocean life of both the human and aquatic kinds.

If you happened to pass by the World Trade Organization’s Swiss headquarters last week in Geneva, you’d have encountered something a little out of the ordinary: a large ice sculpture, in the shape of a shoal of fish, melting onto the ground. The accompanying message? Stop the fish meltdown. But what does that mean?

When I first began as an ocean campaigner in the early 2000s, I remember hearing then about the global negotiations to end fisheries subsidies deemed “harmful” – those that go towards increasing overfishing – which had dragged on already for several years. And I remember thinking, even then, that it was the quintessential no-brainer for advancing environmental conservation.

Have you read?

These harmful fisheries subsidies are used to build ever bigger industrial vessels and pay for fuel, so these megaships can travel to distant waters to fish out even the remotest of fish populations. This also jeopardises the livelihoods and food sources of small-scale fishers in coastal communities around the world, and is pushing countless fish stocks to the brink of collapse through short-sighted overfishing.

Every year, governments around the world pump some $22 billion of public money into efforts that encourage overfishing. It’s no good for fish, no good for sustainable fishers, no good for fish consumers – and not even any good for the long-term viability of any fisheries at all. These funds must be transitioned into supporting positive efforts, like monitoring and control, scientific research, conservation, ocean protection, and training for small-scale coastal fishing communities.

Healthy ocean SDG

In 2015, world governments agreed unanimously to a suite of ambitious global goals designed to put and keep humanity on a path to greater health, wellbeing, equality and prosperity, in ways that do not deplete the planet’s resources on which we all depend. These 17 Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, include a goal dedicated to a healthy ocean. SDG14 has a target that explicitly pledges to eliminate harmful fisheries subsidies “by 2020” through the conclusion, finally, of those negotiations at the WTO that began two decades ago. Largely due to complications arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, WTO members failed to seal a deal again last year – though it must be recognized that excellent progress is still being made.

With a conclusion long overdue, it is extremely heartening also to see a new Director General take the helm of the WTO – especially one who has openly declared her commitment to reaching a positive and sustainable deal in the fisheries subsidies negotiations as one of her top priorities. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1361976554927120385&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F03%2Fwto-deal-is-within-reach-to-remove-harmful-fishing-subsidies-and-halt-the-global-fish-meltdown%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

It is to Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, then, whose first day of her new mandate was on 1 March, that a coalition of civil society organizations – Stop Funding Overfishing, which includes Friends of Ocean Action – presented the melting ice fish sculpture, with this message to WTO members: stop the fish meltdown now by urgently concluding a deal.

Friends of Ocean Action

Fish can’t speak for themselves, so we do it for them. But the voices of significant groups of people, too, who are heavily impacted by the consequences of harmful fisheries subsidies, have often gone unheard. At Friends of Ocean Action, a group of over 65 global leaders across a range of sectors who are committed to fast-tracking action for a healthy ocean, we are doing our best to provide a megaphone for those most affected.

Last year, for example, we worked with the Environmental Justice Foundation in promoting among WTO members a compelling short film that starkly shows the devastating impact of heavily subsidized industrial fishing operations on small-scale fishers, who make up over 90% of fish workers around the world. We also work with the Low-Impact Fishers of Europe (LIFE), a Brussels-based group that speaks on behalf of small-scale fishers whose access to resources and markets are affected because the largest share of fisheries subsidies, some 80% or more, benefits large-scale industrial fleets.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about the ocean?

Our oceans cover 70% of the world’s surface and account for 80% of the planet’s biodiversity. We can’t have a healthy future without healthy oceans – but they’re more vulnerable than ever because of climate change and pollution.

Tackling the grave threats to our oceans means working with leaders across sectors, from business to government to academia.

The World Economic Forum, in collaboration with the World Resources Institute, convenes the Friends of Ocean Action, a coalition of leaders working together to protect the seas. From a programme with the Indonesian government to cut plastic waste entering the sea to a global plan to track illegal fishing, the Friends are pushing for new solutions. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-1&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1107578509822697472&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2021%2F03%2Fwto-deal-is-within-reach-to-remove-harmful-fishing-subsidies-and-halt-the-global-fish-meltdown%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=e1ffbdb%3A1614796141937&width=550px

Climate change is an inextricable part of the threat to our oceans, with rising temperatures and acidification disrupting fragile ecosystems. The Forum runs a number of initiatives to support the shift to a low-carbon economy, including hosting the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, who have cut emissions in their companies by 9%.

Is your organisation interested in working with the World Economic Forum? Find out more here.

Harmful fisheries subsidies are creating and upholding a situation that is nothing but perverse – we are paying to empty the ocean of fish, with only negative consequences for fishing communities, the more than 3 billion people who rely on seafood as their primary protein source, and life in the ocean. The ocean campaigner in me is heartsore. But I am also hopeful a deal is truly within reach that will bring immense benefit for ocean life of both the human and aquatic kinds.

What matters now is that differences are bridged, compromises are reached and a deal is done, as soon as possible: for the sake of the survival of countless communities that rely on fishing for their livelihoods, for sustainable seafood, and for the abundance and resilience of life in the ocean for generations to come.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How universities can become a platform for social change

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Polio eradication a UN priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit

German Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Mobile health technology: Advances, Facilitations and Promotion of Autonomy

Declaring commitment to ‘peace and stability’ for Libya, top UN envoy steps down as stress takes its toll

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

“The Arctic climate matters: to what degree?”, a Sting Exclusive co-authored by UN Environment’s Jan Dusik and Slava Fetisov

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK government White paper

The EU learns about fishing and banking from tiny Iceland

Why your next work meeting should be a ‘walk-and-talk’

Promoting Equality for Women in the Healthcare Industry : A Physician’s Reflection on His Experiences as a Medical Student

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

How to ensure fair AI throughout the supply chain

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “Remove Roadblocks to Climate Action”

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

A Treacherous Road to Recovery: The Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

EU deserves the title of the Syrian affair merchandiser

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

UN launches new fund to advance sustainable development in Aral Sea region

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Remote working and online shopping could drive 14 million cars off US roads – permanently

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Humanitarian Aid: EU mobilises €6 million for people in need in Colombia

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

Health inequalities in the 21st century

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Right to Cure’ initiative

CEOs in these countries are more likely to go with their gut

What if we did everything right? This is what the world could look like in 2050

What is a ‘vaccine passport’ and will you need one the next time you travel?

This psychologist is using science and data to beat racism

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

How Costa Rica’s environment minister talks to his daughter about climate change

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Chart of the day: When do young Europeans leave home?

The financial sector cripples Eurozone growth prospects

New rules allow EU consumers to defend their rights collectively

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Tax and fiscal policies central to governments’ responses to Covid-19 crisis

Haitian President at General Assembly calls for essential development aid as UN mission shifts away from peacekeeping

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

The Japanese idea of ‘chowa’ – and how Asia can thrive in the future

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s