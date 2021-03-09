You are here: Home / European Union News / EU-wide survey shows Europeans support the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe

EU-wide survey shows Europeans support the launch of the Conference on the Future of Europe

March 9, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Parliament and the European Commission are today releasing the first-ever Eurobarometer survey conducted jointly for the two institutions. The Special Eurobarometer survey on the Future of Europe was carried out between 22 October and 20 November 2020 in the 27 EU Member States.

The survey, released ahead of the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Conference on the Future of Europe, reveals that the vast majority (92%) across all Member States demand that citizens’ voices are ‘taken more into account in decisions relating to the future of Europe’.

The Conference on the Future of Europe aims to do precisely that: It will create a new public forum for an open, inclusive, transparent and structured debate with Europeans around the issues that matter to them and affect their everyday lives.

  1. The Conference on the Future of Europe

Three-quarters of Europeans consider that the Conference on the Future of Europe will have a positive impact on democracy within the EU: 76% agree that it represents significant progress for democracy within the EU (25% ‘totally agree’ and 51% ‘tend to agree’), with a clear majority supporting this view in every EU Member State.

Respondents thought that people from all walks of life should be actively involved (51%); with 47% saying young people should have an important role; as well as national governments (42%) and academics, experts, intellectuals and scientists (40%).

Just over half of Europeans (51%) would like to get involved themselves, with Irish respondents being the most enthusiastic (81%) followed by Belgians (64%), Luxembourgers (63%) and Slovenians (63%).

  1. Citizens’ Voice in the EU

While voting in European elections is clearly regarded (by 55% of respondents) as the most effective way of ensuring voices are heard by decision-makers at EU level, there is very strong support for EU citizens having a greater say in decisions relating to the future of Europe. Of the 92% believing that EU citizens’ voices should be taken more into account, 55% ‘totally agree’, 37% ‘tend to agree’. Only 6% disagree with the statement.

  1. The Future of Europe

Six in ten Europeans agree that the Coronavirus crisis has made them reflect on the future of the European Union (19% ‘totally agree’ and 41% ‘tend to agree’) while 39% disagree with this (23% ‘tend to disagree’ and 16% ‘totally disagree’).

Respondents were asked to choose developments they wanted to see for the future of Europe: Having comparable living standards (35%) and stronger solidarity among Member States (30%) are the two developments most cited. Europeans also prioritise the development of a common health policy (25%) and comparable education standards (22%).

  1. Assets and challenges

Europeans consider that the EU’s respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law (32%) and its economic, industrial and trading power (30%) are its main assets. The EU’s respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law is ranked as the most important (or joint most important) asset in 14 countries, and this viewpoint is especially prominent in Sweden where 58% see this as a key asset. The EU’s economic, industrial and trading power is ranked as the most important (or joint most important) asset in nine countries, led by Finland (45%) and Estonia (44%).

Climate change is clearly regarded as the main global challenge affecting the future of the EU, with 45% of Europeans selecting this as the main challenge. The second and third most mentioned issues, cited by similar proportions of Europeans, are terrorism (38%) and health-related risks (37%). Forced migration and displacement is the fourth most mentioned challenge, by just over a quarter of Europeans (27%).

Background

This Special Eurobarometer survey n° 500 “Future of Europe” (EB94.1) was carried out between 22 October and 20 November 2020 in the 27 EU Member States and was commissioned jointly by the European Commission and the European Parliament. The survey was conducted face-to-face and completed with online interviews where necessary as a result of the pandemic. Some 27,034 interviews were conducted in total.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How universities can become a platform for social change

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

Polio eradication a UN priority, says Guterres in Pakistan visit

German Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

Mobile health technology: Advances, Facilitations and Promotion of Autonomy

Declaring commitment to ‘peace and stability’ for Libya, top UN envoy steps down as stress takes its toll

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

“The Arctic climate matters: to what degree?”, a Sting Exclusive co-authored by UN Environment’s Jan Dusik and Slava Fetisov

Financial transactions tax gets go ahead

Statement by the Brexit Steering Group on UK government White paper

The EU learns about fishing and banking from tiny Iceland

Why your next work meeting should be a ‘walk-and-talk’

Promoting Equality for Women in the Healthcare Industry : A Physician’s Reflection on His Experiences as a Medical Student

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

How to ensure fair AI throughout the supply chain

Eurozone: Negative statistics bring deflation and recession closer

COP21 Breaking News_07 December: “Remove Roadblocks to Climate Action”

Let us keep ‘their spirit of service alive’: Guterres leads tributes to UN workers who died in Ethiopia crash

In Rwanda, high-speed drones are delivering blood to remote communities

A Treacherous Road to Recovery: The Challenges of COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Larger species are more at risk of extinction than smaller ones – here’s why

Cum-ex tax fraud scandal: MEPs call for inquiry, justice, and stronger tax authorities

EU deserves the title of the Syrian affair merchandiser

Burundi: Inclusive dialogue ‘only viable option’ for resolving country’s political crisis says, UN envoy

‘Multiplicity’ of rights violations in Ukraine as fifth winter of conflict bites

Making Europe’s businesses future-ready: A new Industrial Strategy for a globally competitive, green and digital Europe

The London City-EU connection holds despite of Brexit and the ban of LSE-Deutsche Börse merger

UN launches new fund to advance sustainable development in Aral Sea region

Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?

Dear Davos: time to declare an emergency opportunity for people and planet

Remote working and online shopping could drive 14 million cars off US roads – permanently

G20: Less growth, more austerity for developing countries

Why carbon capture could be the game-changer the world needs

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

Humanitarian Aid: EU mobilises €6 million for people in need in Colombia

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

Health inequalities in the 21st century

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register ‘Right to Cure’ initiative

CEOs in these countries are more likely to go with their gut

What if we did everything right? This is what the world could look like in 2050

What is a ‘vaccine passport’ and will you need one the next time you travel?

This psychologist is using science and data to beat racism

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

How Costa Rica’s environment minister talks to his daughter about climate change

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Chart of the day: When do young Europeans leave home?

The financial sector cripples Eurozone growth prospects

New rules allow EU consumers to defend their rights collectively

Antitrust: Commission consults stakeholders on guidance for national courts when handling disclosure information

Tax and fiscal policies central to governments’ responses to Covid-19 crisis

Haitian President at General Assembly calls for essential development aid as UN mission shifts away from peacekeeping

Praising Roma’s contributions in Europe, UN expert urges end to rising intolerance and hate speech

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

The Japanese idea of ‘chowa’ – and how Asia can thrive in the future

France is building a village for people with Alzheimer’s

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s