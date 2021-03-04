How COVID-19 vaccine efforts could help defeat other diseases

by

Author: John Letzing, Digital Editor, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum

A proposed way of immunizing against malaria uses an RNA-based approach similar to COVID-19 vaccines.

‘Viral vector’ methods used to stem the pandemic could also yield vaccines for other purposes.

COVID-19 vaccination achievements could be applied to diseases that kill millions of people annually.

It may have been overlooked amid a spate of upbeat news about COVID-19 vaccine progress, but a report appeared last week on a potential breakthrough in defeating another disease that’s plagued us at least since the days of Hippocrates – and is still killing more than 400,000 people a year.

The method of immunizing against malaria detailed in the report would circumvent a protein that inhibits the memory T-cells necessary to make a vaccine effective. To do that, it would use RNA – the multi-talented molecule present in any biological cell – to tell a body how to make the problematic protein in order to be able to fight it.

RNA-based methods have underpinned COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. Now, the possible application of RNA-based technology to malaria immunization marks just one of the ways vaccine research amplified to blunt the pandemic might help defeat other deadly diseases.

In addition to malaria, the research could supercharge efforts to immunize against maladies including HIV and tuberculosis.

Malaria has been a particularly thorny challenge. While a vaccine has already been developed (“RTS,S”), some have questioned its value as trials show it can only prevent about four in 10 cases.

Deaths resulting from malaria have fallen in recent years, but experts say more must be done to tackle one of the leading causes of death for children under the age of 5. The disease has also disproportionately impacted Africa, where 94% of cases and deaths occurred in 2019.

Vaccines have traditionally been made of the virus they’re meant to target – albeit in a harmless form – to pre-emptively flag that virus for a body’s immune system.

Newer methods take a more targeted approach. While RNA-based technology is used in some COVID-19 vaccines, others are viral vector versions that use DNA to trigger an immune response to coronavirus proteins (examples include the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recently authorized in the US).

Ultimately, this viral vector method could help facilitate additional vaccines for diseases like Zika and influenza.

The method has already been used to develop an Ebola vaccine approved for use in late 2019. One notable failure, however, was an attempted viral vector vaccine more than a decade ago for HIV, the virus that causes AIDS – which provided no protection against infection.

The number of estimated AIDS-related deaths declined by 39% between 2010 and 2019, but a target of 500,000 or fewer deaths by 2020 will be missed – despite increased access to antiretroviral therapy. Experts have warned the global AIDS response could now be set back by a decade or more, depending on how much COVID-19 disrupts HIV services.

