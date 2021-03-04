You are here: Home / Business / 4 solutions for reducing emissions from industrial clusters

4 solutions for reducing emissions from industrial clusters

March 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Osvaldo Di Campli, President of Latin America Region, Nokia

  • Industrial clusters can play a major role in helping countries achieve their net-zero ambitions.
  • Accenture and the World Economic Forum have developed a 4-step framework to help clusters reduce their emissions.
  • This approach could result in a decline of up to 40% of European industrial emissions by 2030.

Countries representing 70% of the global economy have committed to net-zero emissions targets by 2050 – and major energy ecosystems such as industrial clusters will play a pivotal role in helping these countries meet their climate goals.

Industrial clusters are geographic areas encompassing co-located companies that represent either a single industry (chemical parks, for example) or multiple industries (such as steel and cement). Examples of large industrial clusters around the world include the Humber Cluster in the UK, Suzhou Industrial Park in China and the Port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

An integrated approach to enable net-zero industrial clusters

Accenture, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, has developed a framework built around four key solutions to help reduce emissions in industrial clusters:

1. Systemic efficiency and circularity

2. Direct electrification and renewable heat

3. Hydrogen

4. Carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS)

Adopting these solutions could result in a decline of up to 40% of European industrial emissions by 2030 (up to 12% of overall European emissions). The key is approaching this through multi-stakeholder collaboration and in an integrated manner.

1. Systemic efficiency and circularity

Energy efficiency and circularity are common industry themes – but we can push these concepts much further. For example, Meishan, a hub for logistics and high-tech industries in China, has set an ambitious target of carbon neutrality by around 2050. To achieve this and similar targets, multi-stage resource utilization will be a key area of focus. One example could involve recovering the cooling load from a liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal to support a freezer warehouse, and the subsequent recovery of this cooling to support a snow park.

2. Direct electrification and renewable heat

The economics of clean electricity and the need to recover on past asset investments has limited the electrification of industrial processes. However, around half of industrial emissions are derived from light or medium industries such as food processing or equipment manufacturing; these use low and medium-temperature processes that can be electrified using commercially available technology. The attractiveness of electrification is rising due to the falling cost of renewables, higher carbon pricing and shared infrastructure such as microgrids. For example, Suzhou Industrial Park in China has implemented an all-in-one microgrid solution that provides power, cooling and heating as required.

3. Hydrogen

Hydrogen can address emissions in hard-to-abate sectors such as steel and chemicals. Applications include hydrogen as a feedstock for products and in chemical reactions as well as high value uses in certain forms of transport and power storage. Industrial clusters can create an internal market for hydrogen, where production and consumption are co-located. For example, the Spanish electricity company Iberdrola, in partnership with fertilizer manufacturer Fertiberia, will build one of the largest green hydrogen production plants in 2021. Iberdrola will supply solar PV electricity to power an electrolyzer that will provide green hydrogen, which will in turn be used in Fertiberia’s production plant, resulting in significant emissions reductions.

4. Carbon capture, utilization and storage

Major CCUS hubs are emerging across the globe, providing alternatives for industries struggling to reduce their CO2 emissions. However, given the sizeable investments in transport and storage required to implement CCUS, such projects require a certain amount of scale to be feasible. Industrial clusters can provide this scale given the concentration of heavy industry and therefore the aggregation of demand. For example, the UK expects to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 by 2030 via projects such as those at the Humber industrial cluster in the North of England, where an onshore pipeline is being developed to collect captured CO2 from multiple carbon abatement projects in the region. The captured CO2 will then be transported offshore and stored under the seabed of the North Sea.

An integrated approach to industrial clusters
An integrated approach to industrial clusters Image: Accenture

Moving from intention to action

Policy and regulatory support for measures such as reflective carbon prices and carbon border adjustment mechanisms will help improve the competitiveness of low carbon or carbon-neutral initiatives.

Government support may also need to include capital for large-scale infrastructure projects and new ways of working.

Beyond policy and financing, the adoption of low-carbon technologies in clusters can create wider system value benefits such as job creation and economic development, air quality improvements and subsequent human health benefits, as well as the creation of a digitally enabled modern integrated energy system that is more secure and resilient.

Multi-stakeholder collaboration

Companies in industrial clusters already have a long history of collaboration when it comes to sharing resources, challenges and solutions. But there is a new driving force for co-location: net-zero commitments at the national level.

The opportunity to reduce emissions in industrial clusters is significant. The time to act is now. New partnerships, combined with new approaches to policy, financing and scaling of technologies will be key to accelerating the transition to a net-zero economy. These partnerships and approaches will be built on the pillars of greater multi-stakeholder collaboration and greater trust.

What are the next steps? Companies in new and existing industrial clusters will need to come together and align on common net-zero goals, followed by the development and implementation of clear roadmaps that set out how to achieve these targets. Putting in the effort now will help us to ensure a cleaner, greener and more prosperous future.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU job-search aid worth €2 million for 500 former shipbuilding workers in Spain

Manufacturing reimagined: from improved productivity to profitable growth

Europe is progressing most towards these UN Sustainability Goals: A report card for Europe

Tropical Cyclone Idai affects 1.5 million across Mozambique and Malawi, as UN ramps up response

Erasmus+: a turning point in the lives of 5 million European students

Security Council welcomes Yemen breakthrough, but lasting peace remains a ‘daunting task’

Use space technology to build a better world for all, urges UN chief

Global migration, by the numbers: who migrates, where they go and why

State aid: Commission approves €199.45 million Italian support to compensate Alitalia for damages suffered due to coronavirus outbreak

Greece bailout programme: Full agreement after marathon negotiations on debt relief between IMF and Eurozone

‘The welfare of the Libyan people’ the UN’s sole agenda for the country, says Guterres in Tripoli

The Sino-American trade conflict may be resolved soon

New Zealand Prime Minister opens door to 4-day working week

Eurozone: Bankers-politicians rig keeps robbing taxpayers

This farmer used an age-old technique to save his soil and now his farm is prospering

Labels for tyres: deal for greener and safer road transport

Coronavirus: EU guidance for a safe return to the workplace

European Commission recommends to the European Council (Article 50) to find that decisive progress has been made in Brexit negotiations

Islamophobia is driving more US Muslims to become politically engaged, suggests report

Backed by UN agency, countries set to take on deadly livestock-killing disease

The importance of pre-departure training for a better understanding of global health issues

Road use charges: reforms aim to improve fairness and environmental protection

4 steps to developing responsible AI

Primary Healthcare: Back to the Basics

Major UN aid operation for 650,000 gets underway across Syria-Jordan border

Bias in AI is a real problem. Here’s what we should do about it

Migration crisis update: The “Habsburg Empire” comes back to life while EU loses control

How the Great Famine inspired Irish people to help Native Americans in the fight against COVID-19

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

UN rights chief ‘extremely concerned’ over deadly crackdown on protesters in Iran

Amid pandemic detours, mental health matters

‘Historic moment’ for people on the move, as UN agrees first-ever Global Compact on migration

5 factors driving the Chinese lawtech boom

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2019: more work needed

Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos

Von der Leyen in Ireland: Our mutual solidarity is here to stay

Quality coffee can boost local economies and benefit farmers – here’s how

Mobile technology saving lives: changing healthcare with simple technology solutions

Merry Christmas from Erdogan, Putin, Mogherini and the Polish firefighter

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

It’s time for the world to stand up behind South Africa

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

South Sudan famine threat: UN food security agency in ‘race against time’

Are ECB’s €500 billion enough to revive Eurozone? Will the banks pass it to the real economy?

How to turn a traditional business into a platform-based success

Responsible Artificial Intelligence

Greece’s future solely in the hands of Tsipras; he can direct the poor country any way he likes

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

“C’est la vie”? French recession and unemployment to linger in Eurozone

3 ways blockchain can accelerate sustainable development

Statement by the European Commission following the first meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee

Modern society has reached its limits. Society 5.0 will liberate us

‘Act fast and do whatever it takes’ to fight the COVID-19 crisis, say leading economists

4 ways blockchain will transform the mining and metals industry

Eurozone in trouble after Nicosia’s ‘no’

Why Indian students are going abroad to become Doctors?

As ride-hailing firms drive into the future, who is being left behind?

New Consumer Agenda: European Commission to empower consumers to become the driver of transition

EU consumer rules: Airbnb cooperates with European Commission and EU consumer authorities improving the way it presents offers

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s