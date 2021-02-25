You are here: Home / Business / Digital / COVID-19 increased the use of AI. Here’s why it’s here to stay

COVID-19 increased the use of AI. Here’s why it’s here to stay

February 25, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kerri Reynolds, SVP Crowdsourcing and HR, Appen

  • Due to the pandemic, organisations have invested in AI to expedite remote working, enhance the customer experience and decrease costs.
  • AI developments during the pandemic have benefited retail, education and healthcare in particular.
  • In the not-too-distant future it will be hard to imagine that AI and our daily lives were ever so far removed from each other.

From virtual learning, to video chats with our doctors, we’re are all currently negotiating the ways of a new normal that is likely here to stay.

Our needs for accuracy, speed and digital interaction have risen, especially in mission-critical domains, and have turned to our most advanced technologies to aid us during the pandemic.

While AI was already on a journey from the fringes to a core-value offering before the start of 2020, the pandemic hasn’t slowed its trajectory as might have been expected. Appen’s State of AI 2020 Report reflected that 41% of companies have, instead, accelerated their AI strategies during COVID-19.

Due to the pandemic, organisations have invested in automation through AI to expedite remote working, enhance the user and customer experience and decrease costs. In fact, three-quarters of organisations surveyed in the State of AI Report cite AI as critical to their success in 2020, and many are already benefiting from the results.

AI powering cross-industry changes

The need to social distance is driving the production of new technologies that can facilitate our safety. Even post-pandemic, experts are predicting that many of these changes to our daily lives are here to stay. Companies across all major industries have the incentive to invest in the type of AI that powers virtual interactions. While there have been an incredible amount of AI developments in 2020 here are a handful among them:

  • Retail: We have seen the rise of no-contact pick-up and delivery of meals, reservation systems to make appointments at your local retail store, and the development of more autonomous stores. Retail stores are using computerised models to map out their stores and track inventory. This responds to a key need given the rush to buy specific items at various stages of the pandemic.
  • Education: As many schools have had to establish online programs without much time for their consideration, advances in AI-powered smart-learning tech are in full sway. AI is proving able to produce digital content (for instance, study guides suitable for nursery-level all the way to secondary) that is indistinguishable from human-created mediums. Virtual tutors and learning software that incorporates dozens of different languages are no longer ideas of the future in the education space. Nonetheless, many teachers are just starting to supplement AI into their curriculums in small but meaningful ways. One school, for example, used AI to automate their roll-call process and has seen greater attendance and data accuracy since.
  • Healthcare: Social distancing has created the need for some degree of contact-free patient experience. Companies have launched contactless check-in options powered by AI for patients who need in-person visits. On the other hand, a growing number of patients are turning to fully virtual options and companies are responding in kind with enhancements in telehealth. For example, more healthcare organisations are leveraging chatbots to answer basic questions for patients, including scheduling appointments and triaging visits. It’s also important to note how AI is playing an especially critical role regarding COVID-19 itself, by helping doctors detect and diagnose the virus through the speedy analysis of MRI along with various other imaging systems.

TICO-19: one healthy variant than sprung from the virus

One of the most ground-breaking things we can do today, thanks to technological advancements around information availability and connectivity, is to make sure people learn more (and faster) about the pandemic than they would have done had this happened 100 years ago.

That’s why we think AI advancements that help keep people informed and safe during a global pandemic deserve particular highlight. One exciting case study involves Translators without Borders (TWB), an organisation committed to distributing essential information globally in a multitude of languages.

TWB partnered with technologists and language professionals from several academic and industry partners (Amazon, Appen, Carnegie Mellon University, Facebook, George Mason University, Google, Johns Hopkins University, Microsoft and Translated) to form the Translation Initiative for COVID-19 (TICO-19).

Together, they’ve prepared COVID-19 materials for dozens of the world’s languages to provide to professional translators and researchers training Machine Translation (MT) models. Their goal? To ensure information about the virus is accessible to people from all corners of the planet.

The project has developed translation benchmarks which include 30 documents containing nearly 70,000 words related to COVID-19 terminology. All documents were translated from English into each of the 38 languages, including those under-served by technology (Dari, Dinka, Pashto, Zulu among them). The content created is publicly accessible through TICO-19’s GitHub; a move that helps ensure future availability to machine learning researchers and professional translators. The project is currently in phase and has more developments up its sleeve.

AI beyond the pandemic

As we adjust to the changes brought by a global pandemic, we adapt to an increasingly virtual world. AI helps us greatly now by enabling safe social distancing and detecting COVID-19.

AI helps us now by enabling safe social distancing and detecting COVID-19, but also by making our lives easier. It’s the latter that will lead to more long-term changes in our interactions with technology, more investment in AI as the pandemic eases, and a future in which AI and our daily lives are forever intertwined.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Council Presidency: Floundering with the EU 2014 budget

Mobility in 2020: a female perspective

Technology companies have power. They must assume responsibility

5 droughts that changed human history

EU and China to do more in common if the global scene gets worse

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

Negotiations on new EU collective redress rules to begin

EU mobilises immediate support for its Western Balkan partners to tackle coronavirus

There aren’t enough computer chips to power modern cars

How fintech is making investment accessible

UN warns of ‘deteriorating climate’ for human rights defenders in Guatemala

EU Commission and ECB rebuff Germany on the Banking Union

Prolonged economic crisis and drought demands urgent response for Zimbabwe’s ‘hardest hit’: UN relief chief

UN health agency welcomes Facebook pledge to stop vaccine misinformation from going viral

Mergers: Commission clears E.ON’s acquisition of Innogy, subject to conditions

Supercomputing could solve the world’s problems, and create many more

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

Refugee crisis update: EU fails to relocate immigrants from Greece and Italy

Strengthen inclusion, participation of people with autism to ‘achieve their full potential’ says UN chief

Circular Plastics Alliance: 100+ signatories commit to use 10 million tons of recycled plastic in new products by 2025

UN envoy says he ‘is ready to go to Idlib’ to help ensure civilian safety amid rising fears of government offensive

To prevent coronavirus don’t touch your face – but how can you avoid it?

CO2 can help the construction industry emit less CO2. Here’s how

Public climate finance to developing countries is rising

‘Unlock opportunities’ and pave the way for sustainable development, UN chief urges on World Population Day

Facial recognition can help re-start post-pandemic travel. Here’s how to limit the risks

Draghi hands over to banks €77.7 billion more

GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies in Kuala Lumpur, in association with The European Sting

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

MEPs propose ways to boost plastics recycling

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

The job description for a COVID-19 community health worker – and how this could fight US unemployment

TTIP’s 11th round major takeaways and the usual “leaked” document

Biggest London City Banks ready to move core European operations to Frankfurt or Dublin?

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

Digital Finance Package: Commission sets out new, ambitious approach to encourage responsible innovation to benefit consumers and businesses

Skills, not job titles, are the new metric for the labour market

Commission’s Youth Initiative fails first hurdle by not sufficiently consulting young people

COVID-19: MEPs want safe vaccines, full transparency and liability for companies

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

To build back better, we must reinvent capitalism. Here’s how

Climate change is exacerbating hunger in some of the world’s poorest countries. And those most at risk are the least to blame

In Libya, Guterres ‘deeply concerned’ by risk of fresh military confrontation, urges restraint

Draghi reveals how failing banks will be dealt, may cut interest rates soon

Deutsche Bank chased away from US, threatened with more fines

Turkey’s Erdogan provokes the US and the EU by serving jihadists and trading on refugees

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation procedure into measures in favour of Béziers airport in France and Ryanair

Greece and Ukraine main items on EU28 menu; the course is set

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

Zimbabwe ‘facing worst hunger crisis in a decade’

6.1 billion EUR for sustainable fisheries and safeguarding fishing communities

EU-Vietnam trade agreement enters into force

European Commission: Does Apple, Starbucks and Fiat really pay their taxes?

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

Telemedicine: union when the rule is isolation

The EU learns about fishing and banking from tiny Iceland

Efforts to save the planet must start with the Antarctic

How Jack Ma sees a thriving future of entrepreneurship in Africa

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s