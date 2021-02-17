You are here: Home / European Union News / A renewed multilateralism fit for the 21st century: the EU’s agenda

A renewed multilateralism fit for the 21st century: the EU’s agenda

February 17, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission and the High Representative put forward a new strategy to strengthen the EU’s contribution to rules-based multilateralism. The Joint Communication lays out the EU’s expectations of and ambitions for the multilateral system. Today’s proposal suggests to make use of all tools at the EU’s disposal, including its extensive political, diplomatic and financial support to promote global peace and security, defend human rights and international law, and to promote multilateral solutions to global challenges.

High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy/Vice-President for a Stronger Europe in the World, Josep Borrell, said: “Multilateralism matters because it works. But we cannot be ‘multilateralists’ alone. At a time of growing scepticism, we must demonstrate the benefit and relevance of the multilateral system. We will build stronger, more diverse and inclusive partnerships to lead its modernisation and shape global responses to the challenges of the 21st century, some of which threaten the very existence of humanity.”

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “The EU has been and will continue to be the best ally of multilateralism and its institutions. However, the more complex global environment calls us to be more united, coherent, focused, and better leverage our collective Team Europe strength. This new strategy spells out our ambition on inclusive multilateralism, our strong commitment to renew it and it will be underpinned by specific actions.”

Defining and defending EU priorities and values in the multilateral system

The challenges of the 21st century call for more, not less, multilateral governance and rules-based international cooperation. The EU has defined clear strategic priorities on issues that no country can face alone: peace and security, human rights and the rule of law, sustainable development, public health, or climate. Now, it needs to advance these priorities multilaterally in a strategic approach to ensure a safer world and a sustainable, inclusive global recovery.

The EU must step up its leadership and ‘deliver as one’ to ‘succeed as one’. To this end, the EU will advance more efficient coordination mechanisms around joint priorities and making better use of its collective strength, including building on the Team Europe approach. Its democratic and unique regulatory strengths are assets to help build a better world, while its security and defence structures support global efforts to keep, sustain and build international peace and security.

Modernising the multilateral system

To ensure the global multilateral system is ‘fit for purpose’ to address today’s challenges, the EU will continue to support the UN Secretary-General’s reform efforts. It will promote the modernisation of key institutions such as the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation. It will also spearhead the development of new global norms and the establishment of cooperation platforms in areas such as taxation, the digital sphere or Artificial Intelligence.

A stronger Europe through partnership

To change the multilateral landscape, we need a new generation of partnerships. The EU will build new alliances with third countries, reinforce cooperation with multilateral and regional organisations, as well as other stakeholders, especially those with whom it shares democratic values and, with others, it will seek a common ground issue by issue. It will support partner countries in engaging more effectively in the multilateral system and ensure systematic follow-up of bilateral commitments with partners to advance multilateral objectives. EU aims to build a more inclusive multilateralism. It is important to engage also with civil society as well as the private sector, social and other stakeholders.

Next steps

The Commission and the High Representative invite the European Parliament and the Council to endorse the approach and to work together on these priorities.

Background

To respond successfully to global crises, threats and challenges, the international community needs an efficient multilateral system, founded on universal rules and values. The UN remains at the core of the multilateral system. The EU and its Member States are the largest financial donors to the UN system, to the Bretton Woods institutions, and many other international fora. They provide almost one quarter of all financial contributions to the UN’s funds and programmes, whilst the EU Member States also provide almost one fourth of the UN’s regular budget. At the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, EU Member States hold over a quarter of voting power close to a third of financial contributions come from the EU and its Member States.

The EU works very closely with and in other international organisations and entities, such as the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Trade Organisation, the Council of Europe, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Finally, the EU seeks closer cooperation with other regional and multinational groupings such as the African Union, the Organisation of the African, Caribbean and Pacific States, the Association of South-East Asian Nations or the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States to address common challenges and to work together at the international level.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Children of ISIL terrorists likely held in ‘secret detention facilities’, UN human rights office warns

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

COVID-19 will hit the developing world’s cities hardest. Here’s why

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

Why COVID-19 is a litmus test for corporate attitudes to sustainability

The mental health of our society

Coronavirus: additional ventilators dispatched to Czechia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Move over G7. The future belongs to a more inclusive G20

London, Berlin, Paris to fight over EU budget

UN warns of ‘deteriorating climate’ for human rights defenders in Guatemala

UK voters sent strong message to May and Corbyn for soft Brexit

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Countries must up their game to reduce low birth weights, warns UN-backed report

Further reforms will move Slovakia toward a more innovative and inclusive society

Here’s how to close the $176 billion health financing gap

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

5 of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

Infrastructure around the world is failing. Here’s how to make it more resilient

FROM THE FIELD: Changing world, changing families

Microplastics, microbeads and single-use plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans, says UN Environment

Seven trends shaping the future of the mining and metals industry

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Brexit: With May gone the Tory divide is to sink the UK despite Brits wanting to ‘Remain’

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

EU opens a third antitrust file against Google

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

Trump ‘used’ G20 to side with Putin and split climate and trade packs

Madagascar: UN chief commends nation on first round of peaceful elections

Closing the loop: Commission delivers on Circular Economy Action Plan

This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

A critical European young voice on Net Neutrality: the distance between Brussels and Washington

Public opinion misled by the Commission on air transport safety

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

India is a latecomer to AI. Here’s how it plans to catch up

More Germans are swapping planes for trains because of climate worries

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

Spring 2020 Economic Forecast: A deep and uneven recession, an uncertain recovery

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

EU-Ukraine Summit: moving forward together in solidarity

Here’s how business needs to change for a new decade

The planet’s health is our health: why healthcare must go green

President David Sassoli to visit Skopje: “Remain on the European track”

This root vegetable could help alleviate hunger and end soil erosion. Here’s how

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s