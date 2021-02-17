You are here: Home / European Union News / Von der Leyen announces the start of HERA Incubator to anticipate the threat of coronavirus variants

Von der Leyen announces the start of HERA Incubator to anticipate the threat of coronavirus variants

February 17, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

To prepare Europe for an increased threat of coronavirus variants, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen announced today the start of European bio-defence preparedness plan called “HERA Incubator”. The Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA) Incubator will bring together science, industry and public authorities, and leverage all available resources to enable Europe to respond to this challenge.

“The aim is to use our combined strength to get ahead of the curve for the next phase of this virus”, von der Leyen said, explaining this applies to all phases – from the early detection of new variants, to rapid mass production that is necessary if there are adapted second-level or second-generation vaccines.

Calling this ‘a new stage’ of our strategy to counter the coronavirus, she reminded there was a lot to build on and to learn from. “We know what works well. And equally we know where there were delays, disruptions and bottlenecks the first time round.”

With the HERA incubator, the Commission will focus on several key actions:

  • detecting and analysing new variants of the virus
  • developing vaccines against new variants for which existing vaccines may not be sufficiently effective
  • producing at scale and speed vaccines adapted to new variants

Von der Leyen elaborated on the specific steps the Commission plans to take, from funding new research projects to speeding up approval processes and ramping up production.

“The pandemic has shown us three things: We have to act early. We have to invest at large scale. We have to partner up”, von der Leyen concluded, summarising the core tasks of the HERA incubator.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Children of ISIL terrorists likely held in ‘secret detention facilities’, UN human rights office warns

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

Armenia should take vigorous measures against entrenched corruption

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

COVID-19 will hit the developing world’s cities hardest. Here’s why

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

The Franco-German axis considers that all EU needs now is more armaments

Why COVID-19 is a litmus test for corporate attitudes to sustainability

The mental health of our society

Coronavirus: additional ventilators dispatched to Czechia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Move over G7. The future belongs to a more inclusive G20

London, Berlin, Paris to fight over EU budget

UN warns of ‘deteriorating climate’ for human rights defenders in Guatemala

UK voters sent strong message to May and Corbyn for soft Brexit

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

How well you age depends on what you think of old age

Countries must up their game to reduce low birth weights, warns UN-backed report

Further reforms will move Slovakia toward a more innovative and inclusive society

Here’s how to close the $176 billion health financing gap

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

COVID-19: Budget MEPs call for quick progress on post-2020 contingency plan

5 of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases

One year on from #MeToo, what’s changed?

Infrastructure around the world is failing. Here’s how to make it more resilient

FROM THE FIELD: Changing world, changing families

Microplastics, microbeads and single-use plastics poisoning sea life and affecting humans, says UN Environment

Seven trends shaping the future of the mining and metals industry

Hydrogen isn’t the fuel of the future. It’s already here

Investing in rural women and girls, ‘essential’ for everyone’s future: UN chief

UN calls for funds to ease ‘deteriorating’ humanitarian situation in Gaza and West Bank

Brexit: With May gone the Tory divide is to sink the UK despite Brits wanting to ‘Remain’

OECD, BSR and Danone launch 3-year initiative to strengthen inclusive growth through public-private collaboration

EU responds to terror fallout by eroding borderless Europe and molesting the refugees

EU opens a third antitrust file against Google

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

Trump ‘used’ G20 to side with Putin and split climate and trade packs

Madagascar: UN chief commends nation on first round of peaceful elections

Closing the loop: Commission delivers on Circular Economy Action Plan

This is how you should be social distancing – depending on where you are and what you’re doing

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

A critical European young voice on Net Neutrality: the distance between Brussels and Washington

Public opinion misled by the Commission on air transport safety

DPRK reports ‘little progress’ since historic June 2018 summit with US

India is a latecomer to AI. Here’s how it plans to catch up

More Germans are swapping planes for trains because of climate worries

UN highlights profound implication of population trends on sustainable development

The new general election will secure Greece’s position in Eurozone; at least for some time

The European Sting @ the European Business Summit 2014 – Where European Business and Politics shape the future

New ECB boss quizzed for the first time by Economic Affairs Committee

Spring 2020 Economic Forecast: A deep and uneven recession, an uncertain recovery

Iraq: UN human rights report voices concern over conduct of ISIL fighter trials

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

5 things fighting malaria can teach us about Universal Health Coverage

EU-Ukraine Summit: moving forward together in solidarity

Here’s how business needs to change for a new decade

The planet’s health is our health: why healthcare must go green

President David Sassoli to visit Skopje: “Remain on the European track”

This root vegetable could help alleviate hunger and end soil erosion. Here’s how

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Comments

  1. Sushil Rudra says:
    February 17, 2021 at 18:20

    Very informative and helpful. Thanks

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s