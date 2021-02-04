You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / COVID made many of us avoid public transport – what will it take to get us back on the bus?

COVID made many of us avoid public transport – what will it take to get us back on the bus?

February 4, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • A global survey by transit app Moovit asked people how COVID-19 has affected their use of public transport.
  • It also asked what would encourage them to use public transit more often during the pandemic.
  • More than half of Americans are using public transit less or not at all.
  • Many people now want data on how crowded services are, as well as disinfected vehicles, stations and stops.

Up to one-third of people in some cities have stopped using public transport because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Whether they’ll ever get back on board is impossible to predict, but according to research into the travel habits of people in 104 cities across 28 countries, lockdowns, the rise of remote working, and stay-home orders have all meant a reduction in the volume of people commuting.

In the Greek city of Thessaloniki, 34.3% of people no longer use public transport because of the pandemic. Additionally, 45% said their use of public transport has reduced. That’s one of the findings in the Global Public Transport Report 2020, compiled by the transit app and data business Moovit.

Across the US, around half of all commuters told Moovit they are using public transit services less frequently as a consequence of the pandemic. By comparison, about 49% of people in Spain said their use of public transport has remained the same, or even increased, despite the pandemic.

A graph showing the impact of COVID-19 on public transport usage
Get on the bus? No thanks, say half of Americans. Image: Moovit 2020 Global Public Transport Report

The sound of the crowd

Asked what would make them more likely to use public transport again, commuters in Thessaloniki cited a number of concerns. The top issue, cited by almost 70% of respondents there, was the desire for more buses on the road to lessen the chances of vehicles being uncomfortably full. Not far behind, 61.5% said they want vehicles, stations and stops to be disinfected.

“We’re living in a time where data is more important than ever before,” Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer, says of the report. “Especially in the public transportation industry, big data can help cities and transit agencies gain insights into what riders need in order to increase mass transit use.”

Other factors that might help people feel more confident about using public transit again include access to data regarding how full services are and whether there are areas on trains that are less crowded, Moovit says. In Singapore, for example, almost 43% want to know how crowded a public transportation vehicle is before they get on board.

The survey also found an appetite for mobile payments. In the US, for example, 46% of travellers expressed an interest.

Work is already under way around the world to find different ways of reassuring passengers and containing the spread of the virus. In South Korea, smart bus stops check people’s temperatures, only allowing them on the bus if they register 37.5ºC or below.

Get on the bus

Access to safe and secure public transportation networks is of great significance to urban centres. They allow people to move around efficiently without recourse to private vehicles, helping to keep carbon emissions under control.

The US Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) outlines three key ways in which public transit networks can reduce greenhouse gas emissions:

• Providing a low-emissions alternative to driving.

• Facilitating compact land use, reducing the need to travel long distances.

• Minimizing the carbon footprint of transit operations and construction.

Car journeys make up around 47% of a typical two-car American family’s carbon footprint, the FTA says. As such it is the single largest source of domestic emissions. If one of those car-owning people switched to public transport for a daily commute of 16km each way, they could achieve the equivalent of an 8.1% reduction in the household’s annual carbon footprint.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

3 steps to strengthen Europe’s competitiveness in the digital age

Historic first, as Tolstoy’s War and Peace lands in Geneva, to mark international centenary

EU@UNGA 74: Working towards a more peaceful, secure and prosperous world

Energy: new target of 32% from renewables by 2030 agreed by MEPs and ministers

8 steps towards a sustainable economic recovery

How poor countries can deal with the economic shock of COVID-19

On the first day of 2019, over 395,000 babies to be born worldwide: UNICEF

What will the US look like under Trump? Was his election campaign a big scam?

Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021 over coronavirus concerns

Millennials aren’t voting – but these young leaders have a plan to change that

It’s time to move: 5 ways we can upgrade our SDG navigation systems

Venezuelans brave torrential border river, face exploitation, abuse – UN urges greater protection

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

This is why coral reefs are so vital for the planet

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

The new crisis is already creeping into the financial system

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

This new way of understanding disease is changing medicine

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

How income-sharing agreements can improve access to education

What options the new President of Ukraine has?

Nearly four million North Koreans in urgent need, as food production slumps by almost 10 per cent

Health care’s digital times

Students & Allies Unite Globally To Launch #Students_Against_COVID

What kind of action on social justice should we expect from companies in the future?

From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story

Nicaragua: MEPs demand an end to repression of political opponents

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

Norway is returning Easter Island artefacts to Chile (Will Britain ever return the marbles to Greece?)

‘Internal security’ or how to compromise citizens’ rights and also make huge profits

This AI trash can is designed to stop you wasting food

CHALLENGING THE ZEITGEIST OF DIGITAL – Change making projects innovate mobile support for refugees, inclusive environments, early breast cancer detection and more

State of Health in the EU: shift to prevention and primary care is the most important trend across countries

African continent ‘an example of solidarity’ towards migrants and refugees: UN chief

Bangladesh elections: Hold those responsible accountable for ‘violent attacks and intimidation’

These are the most innovative cities in the world

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

‘Virtual Biopsy’ device detects skin tumours in 15 minutes

A biodiversity scientist explains the problem with our neat lawns

With a premature death every five seconds, air pollution is violation of human rights, says UN expert

7 top things to know about coronavirus today

Brexit: MEPs concerned about citizens’ rights

Economic sentiment and business climate stagnate in miserable euro area

YOUTH WILL BE A KEY FOCUS IN THE NEXT EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

Mosul’s ‘3D contamination’ adds to challenges of deadly mine clearance work

Can we automate our way out of the savings crisis?

A more credible, dynamic, predictable and political EU accession process – Commission lays out its proposals

Job vacancy data reveal better prospects for Britain, stagnation in Eurozone

Green Deal: Coal and other carbon-intensive regions and the Commission launch the European Just Transition Platform

Children are still dying in Yemen war, despite partial ceasefire, says UNICEF chief

Yanukovych attempts a violent and deadly cleansing of Kiev’s center

These cities have the best quality of life

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

Is decentralization a panacea for development?

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Customs Union: New Action Plan to further support EU customs in their vital role of protecting EU revenues, prosperity and security

Using ‘leprosy’ metaphors in political rhetoric ‘fuels public stigma’ and discrimination: UN rights expert

EU to finance new investment projects with extra borrowing; French and Italian deficits to be tolerated

Europe’s far-right launches attacks on neighboring nations

Let’s Learn

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s