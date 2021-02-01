You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Why collaboration is key to global reforestation efforts

Why collaboration is key to global reforestation efforts

February 1, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kristina Kloberdanz, Chief Sustainability Officer, Mastercard

  • Multi-stakeholder collaboration is essential for accomplishing ambitious Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.
  • The business community can play a key role in the reforestation movement by developing large-scale initiatives.

Quarantine, lockdown, social distancing – these are COVID-19 terms that now are part of our everyday vocabulary. These terms and their actions have both reinvigorated many people’s love of the outdoors, while also limiting our ability to see new sites in nature beyond our own backyard.

Where do you dream of travelling when you finally can? I bet there is a tree, a mountain, a landscape or a body of water somewhere in that image. For me, that image includes trees. They signify life, growth, weathering the seasons – the proof that we can too. And that gives me hope and optimism. The preservation and regeneration of nature is not only critical to the survival of the planet, it is also essential to the health and wellbeing of each of us.

Restoring nature is bigger than any one of us can accomplish alone and all sectors are needed – including the private sector which can often act faster, has the financial resources and can help to reach scale. That’s why we at Mastercard are applying the full scale and scope of our business, technology, partnerships, and most importantly our people, to pioneer environmentally sustainable growth for all. We’re doubling down on our efforts to partner with and learn from those on the frontlines of sustainable development and I am honoured to Chair the 1t.org US Chapter’s Stakeholder Council.

In 2020, we were one of the first companies to pledge support to 1t.org, because we truly believe we can make a greater impact together than if we each acted alone. Multi-stakeholder collaboration is crucial as it brings together a diversity of viewpoints – across regions, sectors and academic disciplines – that ultimately strengthen our mission. It helps us unlock common challenges, speed up idea generation and ultimately, find and implement of solutions. For example, a recent deep dive on geospatial restoration monitoring techniques has given many of our stakeholders an actionable opportunity to instill hard science and new technology into their planning.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about deforestation?

Halting deforestation is essential to avoiding the worst effects of global climate change.

The destruction of forests creates almost as much greenhouse gas emissions as global road travel, and yet it continues at an alarming rate.

In 2012, we brought together more than 150 partners working in Latin America, West Africa, Central Africa and South-East Asia – to establish the Tropical Forest Alliance 2020: a global public-private partnership to facilitate investment in systemic change.

The Alliance, made up of businesses, governments, civil society, indigenous people, communities and international organizations, helps producers, traders and buyers of commodities often blamed for causing deforestation to achieve deforestation-free supply chains.

The Commodities and Forests Agenda 2020, summarizes the areas in which the most urgent action is needed to eliminate deforestation from global agricultural supply chains.

The Tropical Forest Alliance 2020is gaining ground on tackling deforestation linked to the production of four commodities: palm oil, beef, soy, and pulp and paper.

Get in touch to join our mission to halt to deforestation.

2021 is set to be a crucial year for climate action, and we believe the private sector has a vital role to play in the transition to a zero-carbon economy. The quality of all our futures are deeply and inextricably linked to the health and wellbeing of our planet, and the private sector can lead by example. This week, we announced our commitment to net-zero by 2050.

In addition to improving our own environmental footprint, we’re driving systemic change through powerful coalitions and empowering our network of nearly 3 billion consumers to take collective action to preserve the environment. In practice, this means going beyond reducing our own environmental footprint to actively regenerate the natural resources which continued growth relies on. That’s why we also launched the Priceless Planet Coalition – pledging to restore 100 million trees over five years, with more than 40 partners.

Driving social and biodiversity co-benefits is integral to this work. The success of initiatives tackling the UN Sustainable Development Goals depends on the cooperation of local communities, and they deserve to derive as much benefit from forest restoration as our planet does. In fact, without proper planning to optimize benefits for local communities that call these places home – we can’t claim to have been successful at all. The experience of the 1t.org working groups in these disciplines is deep and gives us all an opportunity to leverage their expertise.

For this coming decade, we need commitment and support from all industries to reimagine a new type of growth – one that benefits not just our economies but also people, communities and nature. 1t.org US is scaling up recruitment to welcome new pledges in 2021, so I encourage you to consider how your participation can drive meaningful change for the planet. We can all apply our people, assets and innovation toward building a more sustainable future. Our future is depending on us all doing our part.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Migration and rule of law on next ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly agenda

4 ways to build businesses that work for good, right now

Big impact vs big exit: the social side of the start-up game presented at the WSA Global Congress in Vienna

How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

Is Haiti better prepared for disasters, nine years on from the 2010 earthquake?

The EU Commission predicts a decimated growth in the next years

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

25 years after population conference, women still face challenges to ‘well-being and human rights’, says UN chief

‘More support’ vital to put Afghanistan back on a ‘positive trajectory’ – top UN officials

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

The Changing Scope of International Economic Relations – Chinese Leadership in the 21st Century

COVID-19: research package welcomed, EU needs to be better equipped in future

Islamophobia is driving more US Muslims to become politically engaged, suggests report

European Youth Forum warns of a Peter Pan generation as a result of financial crisis and response to it

How Kolkata is tackling its air pollution with public transportation

Russia to cut gas supplies again: can the EU get back to growth without a solid energy market?

Human rights breaches in Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam

ECB to support only banks not Peoples

Joint OECD and World Bank report urges governments to improve resilience to disasters and related fiscal risks

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

The banks dragged Eurozone down to fiscal abyss

Journey of my life

Syrian crisis is ‘clearest example’ of foreign investment in terrorism, Deputy Prime Minister says at UN

Health & Sustainable Development Goals: it’s about doing what we can

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

The German banks first to profit from public subsidies of trillions

230 Junior Entrepreneurs and over 70 guests attended the International Congress on “Entrepreneurial Skills for Youth”

Worth going ‘extra mile’ for a new Syrian constitution, UN envoy urges

HIV in sexual and reproductive health and rights of the ageing population

If on a summer’s night: is UK businesses’ “new deal” the only key to the “best of all worlds”?

World Television Day celebrates an integral part of modern life

EU-U.S. Trade Talks: European Commission presents draft negotiating mandates

Business leaders must now turn positive ESG talk into long-term results

The Khashoggi affair: A global complot staged behind closed doors

38th ACP-EU Assembly: dialogue on cooperation challenges in Kigali

Parliament toughens its position on banking union

Chronic illnesses: UN stands up to stop 41 million avoidable deaths per year

Tools of asset development: Renewable Energy Projects case

Violent disorder is on the rise. Is inequality to blame?

“We always honor our words, and in that respect we expect our partners to honor their words as well”, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlights live from Brussels

SMEs are the most valuable partners. Here’s why

EU guidance on the handling of visa applications from residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Do electronic cigarettes produce adverse health effects?

Commission puts in place transparency and authorisation mechanism for exports of COVID-19 vaccines

From ‘strength to strength’ UN-African Union security partnership growing, Security Council hears

UNESCO food and culture forum dishes up fresh serving of SDGs

Artificial intelligence summit focuses on fighting hunger, climate crisis and transition to ‘smart sustainable cities’

EU Court of Justice invalidates Safe Harbour and the game for thousands US businesses suddenly changes

MWC 2016 LIVE: Ford trumpets new in-vehicle system, “fundamentally rethinks” transportation

Wednesday’s Daily Brief: World Breastfeeding Week kickoff, Second Ebola death on DR Congo’s eastern border, UN chief lauds climate activist Thunberg, Afghan bus attack, and outgoing UN agriculture chief hands over reigns

New York to London in 90 minutes? These companies think it’s possible

European Union signs aviation agreement with the Republic of Korea

De-escalate now, to steer Yemen off ‘precarious path’, UN Security Council hears

Counterfeiters are taking advantage of the pandemic. Here’s how to stop them

President Michel’s MFF proposal not acceptable for Parliament

EU budget for 2021-2027: Commission welcomes provisional agreement on Horizon Europe, the future EU research and innovation programme

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

How global food safety protects the planet and begins on the farm

Medical research: between progress and speculation

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Trackbacks

  1. Why collaboration is key to global reforestation efforts – The European Sting | says:
    February 1, 2021 at 12:24

    […] Why collaboration is key to global reforestation efforts  The European Sting […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s