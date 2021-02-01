You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These are the ‘positive’ tipping points that could slow global warming

These are the ‘positive’ tipping points that could slow global warming

February 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Mark McCord, Writer, Formative Content

  • An academic paper suggests key tipping points can significantly reduce carbon emissions, which would help to slow global warming.
  • Government policies are making coal uneconomical.
  • Electric vehicle pricing structures have helped reduce the number of petrol and diesel cars on the world’s roads.

There may be light at the end of the tunnel in the battle to reduce carbon emissions.

Governments and institutions could help halt carbon emissions with just a few carefully selected policy measures, according to a new paper, which looked at the experience of the energy industry and changing trends in road vehicle purchases.

If chosen properly and applied internationally, such “tipping points” could set off a series of other changes that snowball into a movement with enough critical mass to slow global warming and reduce natural disasters.

The paper, published in the journal Climate Policy, argues that actions taken within each industry created a cascade of further developments that helped reduce their carbon footprints.

“In complex systems – including human societies – tipping points can occur, in which a small perturbation transforms a system,” wrote the paper’s authors, Professor Tim Lenton, Director of the Global Systems Institute (GSI) at the University of Exeter and Simon Sharpe, a Deputy Director in the UK Cabinet Office 26th session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26) unit.

“Crucially, activating one tipping point can increase the likelihood of triggering another at a larger scale, and so on.”

Towards the Paris Agreement targets

Such tipping points are hoped to help the world meet the targets of the 2015 Paris Agreement, in which 196 heads of state agreed to reduce global warming to within 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, with a preferred target of 1.5 degrees. Were they achieved, experts say the positive impacts would be felt within two decades.

The accord strives for a climate-neutral world by the middle of this century. It’s expected to be built upon at the United Nations Climate Change conference, or COP26, which is due to take place in November. The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative strives also to offer globally linked solutions.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about climate change?

Climate change poses an urgent threat demanding decisive action. Communities around the world are already experiencing increased climate impacts, from droughts to floods to rising seas. The World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report continues to rank these environmental threats at the top of the list.

To limit global temperature rise to well below 2°C and as close as possible to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, it is essential that businesses, policy-makers, and civil society advance comprehensive near- and long-term climate actions in line with the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change.Global warming can be beaten thanks to this simple plan

The World Economic Forum’s Climate Initiative supports the scaling and acceleration of global climate action through public and private-sector collaboration. The Initiative works across several workstreams to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious solutions.

This includes the Alliance of CEO Climate Leaders, a global network of business leaders from various industries developing cost-effective solutions to transitioning to a low-carbon, climate-resilient economy. CEOs use their position and influence with policy-makers and corporate partners to accelerate the transition and realize the economic benefits of delivering a safer climate.

Contact us to get involved.

The report in Climate Policy explains how a combination of factors led to the tipping point that prompted the UK to decarbonize its power industry. They included the creation of a carbon tax, an EU scheme that made gas cheaper than coal and an investment strategy for renewable energy that made coal less economical.

“The power sector needs to decarbonize four times faster than its current rate, and the pace of the transition to zero-emission vehicles needs to double,” Lenton said.

“Many people are questioning whether this is achievable. But hope lies in the way that tipping points can spark rapid change through complex systems.”

a chart showing the countries Where Solar & Wind Power Are Thriving
Wind and solar accounted for a third of the UK’s energy generation in 2020. Image: Statista

Positive tipping points

Besides the UK, the authors of the paper cited Norway as an example of the nations that have acted to reduce greenhouse gases pumped out by motor vehicles.

Through government incentives, new electric vehicles (EV) in Norway are priced similarly to petrol and diesel cars. This has boosted sales of EVs to more than 50% of new car purchases, compared with 2%-3% worldwide.

China, the European Union (EU) and California are responsible for half of global car sales. Professor Lenton suggests that if they formed an international effort to redirect investment from conventional cars to EVs they could reduce costs, boost production and create a broader tipping point that would accelerate the reduction of fossil fuel use.

Lenton argues that if government action can lower the cost of financing renewables to below that of excavating coal, industries linked to transport, heating and power could all rapidly decarbonize.

That’s good news because a new, more urgent, approach is needed to reduce the rate at which the global climate is warming, according to scientists.

2020 and 2016 hottest years on record

Earlier this month, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said 2020 had equalled 2016 as the hottest year on record.

A study published in Climate Dynamics said the planet could breach the threshold for global warming between 2027 and 2042, a decade earlier than previously thought.

“If either of these efforts – in power or road transport – succeed, the most important effect could be to tip perceptions of the potential for international cooperation to tackle climate change,” Lenton said.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission proposes fishing opportunities in the Atlantic and North Sea for 2019

Autumn 2019 Standard Eurobarometer: immigration and climate change remain main concerns at EU level

‘Over-reacting is better than non-reacting’ – academics around the world share thoughts on coronavirus

DR Congo: Ebola outbreak spreads to eastern ‘no-go’ zone surrounded by rebels

Cocaine and opium production worldwide hit ‘absolute record highs’ – major threat to public health says UN study

‘Fire-fighting approach’ to humanitarian aid ‘not sustainable’: Deputy UN chief

The response to the current COVID-19 crisis must make the EU more resilient

You might soon be travelling without a passport – this is how

Italian coronavirus pressures and flattening the curve – an epidemiology expert explains

Coronavirus Global Response: EU Humanitarian Air Bridge supports Venezuela

European welfare states are failing young people

EU-UK relations: parliament adopts temporary contingency measures

EU Parliament shows its teeth in view of 2014 elections

Discrimination in the medical curriculum: are medical schools providing students with equal access to the medical profession?

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

Why the downturn is good news for subscription companies

How tech is helping the agriculture sector curb carbon emissions

Eurobarometer: Not a single answer about what the Banking Union will cost to citizens

‘Wind blowing in the direction of peace’ in Africa: UN Secretary-General

Impacting society with digital ingenuity – World Summit Award proclaiming the top 8 worldwide

New Zealand has unveiled its first ‘well-being’ budget

Planet’s Health is Our Health and the Reverse is True

The COP24 Agreement: Yes, it happened at last

Iraqis paying an ‘unthinkable price’ to be heard, UN envoy tells politicians in Baghdad

Libya: €2 million in humanitarian assistance to cover basic needs

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

What COVID-19 tells us about the changing nature of disaster risk

UN relief official in Yemen condemns ‘horrific’ attack on passenger buses

Do all you can to resolve climate change ‘sticking points’ UN chief urges South-East Asian leaders, in Bali

Minority governments ‘à la mode’ in Europe but can they last long?

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

Only the Americans are unhappy with the ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

Agreement on EU instrument supporting border management and common visa policy

Retirees will outlive their savings by a decade

Diana in Vietnam

FROM THE FIELD: Children in warzones denied right to education

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

Coronavirus: Commission presents practical guidance on implementing the temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the EU

These 4 trends are shaping the future of your job

London wants to treat violent crime like a disease

Germany openly seeks more advantages for its banks

UN Envoy urges Burundi leaders to ‘seize opportunities for national unity and peace’

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Africa must ‘value youth’ in the drive towards lasting peace, young envoy tells Security Council

New state aid rules: Commission increases national support to farmers up to €25,000

The Indian miracle state pointing the way to global sustainability

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Generation Z will outnumber Millennials by 2019

Why building consumer trust is the key to unlocking AI’s true potential

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

10 ways central banks are experimenting with blockchain

Eurozone banks are unable to support real economy’s dawning growth

How we overhauled healthcare amid Venezuela’s crisis

Plants, the ‘core basis for life on Earth’, under increasing threat, warns UN food agency

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

Burned in the Amazonian forest: Your health may be in danger

EP Brexit Steering Group calls on the UK to overcome the deadlock

EU investment budget for 2020 must focus on the Europe of tomorrow

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s