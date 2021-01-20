You are here: Home / Business / How companies can lead purposeful action in the skilling revolution

How companies can lead purposeful action in the skilling revolution

January 20, 2021 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Balaji Ganapathy, Global Head, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Consultancy Services

  • COVID-19 has further exacerbated societal inequities, and widened skill gaps.
  • Cross-sector commitments and learning agility can help bridge the gap.
  • Now is the time to bridge the skills gap among the current workforce and also future talent.

Even before the pandemic, it was thought 1 billion jobs would be transformed by technology in the next decade, fuelled by growth in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and big data.

Then COVID-19’s impact on education, work and the acceleration of technology adoption led to seismic ramifications and the scale of the challenge changed.

As industries transform their traditional business models in the wake of technology advances, it’s estimated that 50% of all employees will need reskilling by 2025.

Education systems, too, need support to catch up; young people need real-world context and workers require the skills for emerging jobs.

In sum, we urgently need a renaissance on skills. But there’s a short window to ensure the workforce is equipped with the skills needed for the rapidly evolving workplace and twenty-first century jobs. And it’s closing fast.

The question is arising: what can key stakeholders – including governments, businesses and society – do to accelerate the skills renaissance?

Indeed, governments around the world are striving to address the skills emergency, and companies, too, are acting on their critical role in upskilling their workforces and the communities in which they operate.

As the world pivots to a new beginning, skills are the new currency —Balaji Ganapathy

But as the skills gap grows, developing innovative solutions calls for holistic thinking and collective action.

To convene public and private stakeholders and drive collective action, the World Economic Forum and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) explored the global skills landscape between 2016 and 2019.

This novel project – Closing the Skills Gap 2020 developed a Business Commitment Framework. It identifies the need for skilling in four key areas: basic education; higher education; technical and vocational training; and adult learning.

The project explored the reskilling and upskilling efforts of global businesses including BT Group, EY, Google and many more, in a bid to glean insights.

To transform skilling across this entire spectrum, the framework adopts a lifecycle approach, supporting the idea that learning agility is necessary for people to remain resilient to shifting market trends. It requires a commitment to lifelong learning from all parties.

Image: World Economic Forum/Tata Consultancy Services

No one-size-fits-all model: various findings

Implementing this framework is challenging, not least due to the wide-ranging definitions of reskilling and upskilling, which can encompass everything from basic digital literacy to employability skills.

There’s also no ‘one-size-fits-all’ training method. Closing the Skills Gap 2020 found that companies have adopted a range of approaches, from apprenticeships to digital learning platforms and experiential ‘on-the-job’ learning.

One theme recurred time and again during our dialogues: commitment from and collaboration among multiple stakeholders. This really is critical for success.

In addition, the report finds that successful upskilling takes place only if the business fully commits to the long-term learning and development of its workforce. It’s imperative that programs are woven into the learning culture of the company and embedded within its growth strategy and objectives.

At the same time, training KPIs must ensure that skilling has a long-term impact on employees’ ability to contribute to their professional aspirations and the company’s goals. (To date, most reskilling programmes are still focused on measuring the immediate reaction of the learner and the skills acquired.)

Finally, to support lifelong learning, it’s necessary to track how people are putting their newly acquired skills into practice and observe its impact on both their role and the wider organisation.

Why jobs of the future must be on the agenda, too

All this isn’t just about reskilling and upskilling the current workforce; there’s a learning gap among the next generation to address, too.

Reports show, for example, that not enough children in the UK are learning digital skills in school. In the US, most primary schools lack a computing curriculum, which is foundational for students to be innovators in an increasingly digital economy.

Programmes such as TCS’ goIT and Ignite My Future in School are designed to address these issues. Ignite My Future has so far engaged more than 15,500 teachers and nearly 900,000 students by incorporating computational thinking into every core subject, while goIT has empowered more than 80,000 students with digital innovation skills to solve real-world problems.

There are many noteworthy examples from around the globe. But they are still only a drop in the ocean.

Closing the Skills Gap 2020 was a collaborative effort that laid bare the importance of everyone from governments, business and civil society coming together to support proven solutions to close the skills gap.

The business commitments to reskill and upskill 17 million people by 2020 created proof points and paved the way for the Reskilling Revolution’s aspiration to provide one billion people with better education, skills, and jobs by 2030.

As the world pivots to a new beginning, skills are the new currency and purposeful action can empower people to create a sustainable future for all.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

Sweden has a plan to end all traffic accident deaths

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

Mental health and suicide prevention-what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Biodiversity ‘fundamental’ for global food systems, at “heart’ of development – UN agriculture chief

The EU slowly exits from “Excessive Deficit Procedure” and hopefully from ‘Excessive Austerity Procedure’ too

Economy and living standards of Gaza ‘eviscerated’ by crippling blockade – UN trade and development report

These countries are leading the charge to clean energy

Can cybersecurity offer value for money?

The world is failing miserably on access to education. Here’s how to change course

No patents on naturally obtained plants and seeds

The secret weapon in the fight for sustainability? The humble barcode

Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

We need to talk about how we define responsibility online – and how we enforce it

CEOs say these 4 factors will shape business in 2020

Russia must urgently step up fight against foreign bribery

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

How to build an entrepreneurial university

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

CHALLENGING THE ZEITGEIST OF DIGITAL – Change making projects innovate mobile support for refugees, inclusive environments, early breast cancer detection and more

Independent UN rights expert calls for compassion, not sanctions on Venezuela

Here’s how we can rethink the way we eat meat

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn division, subject to conditions

Is the European Banking Union an impossible task?

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to O2 CZ, CETIN and T-Mobile CZ for their network sharing agreement

If you build it, they will come: Why infrastructure is crucial to tourism growth and competitiveness

EU elections 2019: Trump’s share in the support of populism

Social Entrepreneurship in the times of the refugee crisis

Cholera prevention efforts underway to protect millions in Sudan’s Khartoum state

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

More, not less, multilateralism is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Here’s how to find a job you really love

Education critical to ensure future of forests, and reverse their destruction

UN emissions report: World on course for more than 3 degree spike, even if climate commitments are met

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

3 things to know about India’s space programme

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

European Commission: the LED lights of your Audi A6 shall save our planet

The Great Reset needs great leaders to help the most vulnerable

3 ways to use digital identity systems in global supply chains

One-in-five suffers mental health condition in conflict zones, new UN figures reveal

Youth and Decent Work: A Review of Today’s Facts, Challenges and Possible Solutions

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

How Leonardo da Vinci’s outsider status made him a Renaissance man

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

This company lets you set your own salary

EU-UK relations: parliament adopts temporary contingency measures

Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s