You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Technology / Digital was our lifeline in 2020, and we are more positive about it since

Digital was our lifeline in 2020, and we are more positive about it since

January 20, 2021 by 1 Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Tim Cooper, Global Head, Strategic Communications, Dentsu

  • In 2020, there was an increase in our trust of how governments handle our personal data.
  • More people report their digital skills being used more effectively utilised in the workplace.
  • However, we have noticed a deterioration in our ability to switch off, as well as more aches and pains.

As we look back on an extraordinary 2020, it’s clear that many old patterns of work, leisure and learning have been transformed. But what impact has this had on how people feel about digital?

A couple of years ago, we started measuring how well digital technologies were meeting people’s fundamental human needs.

We have been able to track sentiment using our own adaptation of Maslow’s seminal hierarchy of needs model. Maslow’s triggers are in bold:

  • Basic needs: Access to digital infrastructure (e.g. mobile, internet) and trust in data use by governments and businesses.
  • Psychological needs: Improved health and wellbeing, and quality of life through the use of digital technologies.
  • Self-fulfilment needs: Digital skills empowerment and workplace utilisation.
  • Societal needs: Belief in digital’s capacity to improve society, both now and in the future.

We applied our conceptual framework to an annual survey of more than 32,000 people. Here’s what the results told us:

Image: dentsu, Digital Society Index Consumer Survey, 2020

In turbulent times, back to basic needs

Basic needs have increased by six percentage points across the 18 countries included in our year-on-year comparison. In addition, trust in the use of personal data by governments, as well as ratings of internet speed and affordability, have shown the biggest increases.

In a year during which many of us have been forced to work remotely — and many governments have been using our data to help combat the pandemic — these findings are perhaps not surprising.

How this pattern develops moving forward, though, relies on addressing the privacy concerns that many have expressed in light of today’s crisis, and ensuring that hard-won rights are not permanently eroded as the new normal unfolds.

Furthermore, with access to digital now being even more strongly linked to the ability to work, learn and stay connected, broadening digital access as a fundamental human right is critical.

Concerningly, four in ten people rate their internet services poorly on affordability and around a third rate it poorly on coverage.

A certain mental toll

Psychological needs are the only area among the four to show a decline in 2020. This year, two-thirds of people (65%) report digital technologies as having a negative impact on their health and well-being, with particularly acute increases in European countries.

Consumers report feeling more mentally stressed and finding it hard to switch off. They have more physical health issues such as repetitive strain injuries, they notice a deterioration in their relationships with others, and have experienced more online bullying. Clearly, the experience of remote working, learning and socialising is taking its toll.

As we look ahead, many employers have announced that they will enable more of their employees to work from home full-time. But there is a real challenge in how we manage this transition on terms that will enhance, rather than erode, employee well-being.

Questions also remain in terms of the level of responsibility companies take here, with the idea of ‘enforced’ work-life balance potentially becoming more commonplace.

Upskilling by necessity

In light of the shift to remote working, it’s perhaps not surprising that more people now feel that their digital skills are being more effectively utilised in the workplace:

Image: dentsu, Digital Society Index Consumer Survey, 2020

However, it’s still the case that just over four in ten people (44%) believe that their formal education has given them the digital skills they need. Increasing this proportion and ensuring the more effective use of technology is critical as we look ahead to a productivity-led economic recovery.

This is especially so against today’s backdrop of potential job losses and ongoing furloughs.

A number of companies are leading the way here. Vodafone delivers a number of initiatives focused on the digital upskilling of young people, including a free service called Future Jobs Finder, which is designed to help young people find job opportunities in the digital economy and free digital skills training.

Dentsu’s global flagship schools and early careers programme, The Code, focuses on giving the next generation the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy.

Reasons to be cheerful

Despite the challenges of 2020, belief in the societal impact of digital technologies has risen sharply this year (up six percentage points to 54%). Optimism about the capacity of digital to help solve the world’s most pressing challenges has risen 11 percentage points (to 55%), and overall seven in ten people believe that the positives of digital outweigh the negatives.

It may be that the experience of remote working and staying connected online in 2020 — or the examples of governments deploying tech solutions to combat the pandemic — have helped engender a more positive outlook.

As we move ahead, understanding how the crisis will have permanently altered our relationship with digital is key for businesses and governments alike.

Given we are currently in the midst of the large-scale release of a number of COVID-19 vaccines, there’s potential for a broader groundswell of optimism and belief in science and technology to improve the human condition. This also represents an opportunity for brands to explore how to human qualities via digital, giving people the meaningful experiences they crave.

Now, isn’t that cause for hope?

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Central Africa Republic: Violence drives thousands of refugees into neighbouring DR Congo, says UN agency

COVID-19 is widening the education gap. This is how we can stop it

Sweden has a plan to end all traffic accident deaths

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Ahead of key UN-backed Marrakech migration conference, youth recount harrowing journeys

Mental health and suicide prevention-what can be done to increase access to mental health services in my region?

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

Ahead of State of the Union the European Youth Forum highlights lack of action on youth employment

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

UN agency chiefs issue ‘call to action’ on behalf of refugee children

Biodiversity ‘fundamental’ for global food systems, at “heart’ of development – UN agriculture chief

The EU slowly exits from “Excessive Deficit Procedure” and hopefully from ‘Excessive Austerity Procedure’ too

Economy and living standards of Gaza ‘eviscerated’ by crippling blockade – UN trade and development report

These countries are leading the charge to clean energy

Can cybersecurity offer value for money?

The world is failing miserably on access to education. Here’s how to change course

No patents on naturally obtained plants and seeds

The secret weapon in the fight for sustainability? The humble barcode

Post the pandemic: keeping our worlds turning

We need to talk about how we define responsibility online – and how we enforce it

CEOs say these 4 factors will shape business in 2020

Russia must urgently step up fight against foreign bribery

EU to take action against fake news and foreign electoral interference

Why the world is not as globalized as you think

How to build an entrepreneurial university

It’s time we took a seat ‘at your table’: Guterres calls on world youth to keep leading climate emergency response

CHALLENGING THE ZEITGEIST OF DIGITAL – Change making projects innovate mobile support for refugees, inclusive environments, early breast cancer detection and more

Independent UN rights expert calls for compassion, not sanctions on Venezuela

Here’s how we can rethink the way we eat meat

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

Mergers: Commission approves the merger of Mylan and Pfizer’s Upjohn division, subject to conditions

Is the European Banking Union an impossible task?

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Four years on and half a billion dollars later – Tax Inspectors Without Borders

Antitrust: Commission sends Statement of Objections to O2 CZ, CETIN and T-Mobile CZ for their network sharing agreement

If you build it, they will come: Why infrastructure is crucial to tourism growth and competitiveness

EU elections 2019: Trump’s share in the support of populism

Social Entrepreneurship in the times of the refugee crisis

Cholera prevention efforts underway to protect millions in Sudan’s Khartoum state

UN health experts warn ‘dramatic resurgence’ of measles continues to threaten the European region

This app lets you order leftovers to help fight food waste

More, not less, multilateralism is needed to fight the coronavirus pandemic

Here’s how to find a job you really love

Education critical to ensure future of forests, and reverse their destruction

UN emissions report: World on course for more than 3 degree spike, even if climate commitments are met

Four revolutionary technologies that are now obsolete

3 things to know about India’s space programme

FROM THE FIELD: Balancing act for Philippines farmers

UN, global health agencies sound alarm on drug-resistant infections; new recommendations to reduce ‘staggering number’ of future deaths

European Commission: the LED lights of your Audi A6 shall save our planet

The Great Reset needs great leaders to help the most vulnerable

3 ways to use digital identity systems in global supply chains

One-in-five suffers mental health condition in conflict zones, new UN figures reveal

Youth and Decent Work: A Review of Today’s Facts, Challenges and Possible Solutions

FROM THE FIELD: Faces and Voices of Conflict

How Leonardo da Vinci’s outsider status made him a Renaissance man

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

This company lets you set your own salary

EU-UK relations: parliament adopts temporary contingency measures

Healthcare’s a human right, not ‘a privilege for the rich’ UNAIDS argues at Davos

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Technology, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s