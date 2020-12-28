You are here: Home / Policy / This is the online course 2020 needed

This is the online course 2020 needed

December 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • COVID-19 and economic recession are fuelling anxieties at home, work and school.
  • Helping teachers and students to identify and manage their emotions has never been more important.
  • Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence has responded by launching a new massive open online course on Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty and Stress.

Emotions can help and hinder attention, decision-making, relationships, health, and performance.

So learning to manage them is vital – particularly for teachers and their students – and especially now, with the global pandemic fuelling anxiety.

A third of people in the US have reported feeling stress, anxiety or sadness that was difficult to cope with since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To help manage these feelings, a new 10-hour free online course called Managing Emotions in Times of Uncertainty & Stress is being launched by Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence.

A chart showing Covid-19's Widespread Impact On Mental Health
COVID-19 has had a big impact on mental health. Image: Statista

Open to all

The course is a ‘massive open online course’ (MOOC) – meaning unlimited people can enrol via the internet – and hosted on Coursera, an American MOOC platform launched in 2012.

Designed for school staff, it is a non credit-bearing course focusing on strategies for dealing with uncertainty, stress, and other emotions relevant to the current times, as well as on strategies for helping students to manage their emotions.

It’s part of a growing trend, that’s seen MOOCs grow in popularity over the last decade. As of last year, they’d attracted more than 110 million learners, with more than 900 universities worldwide offering more than 13,000 courses. Providers include Coursera and edX, a joint venture by Harvard and MIT.

And, of course, the pandemic has driven learning around the world online, with classes disrupted by restrictions and social distancing measures. The UN estimates that nearly 1.6 billion learners were affected by the pandemic, with more than 90% hit by school closures.

Managing stress

With COVID-19 considered to be causing a ‘second pandemic’ of mental health, global agencies are also helping to support the public.

During International Stress Awareness Week 2020, the World Health Organization launched an illustrated guide to managing stress, including audio exercises.

Doing What Matters in Times of Stress: An Illustrated Guide lays out some strategies for dealing with feelings of anxiety and stress. These include ways to ground yourself, focusing on your surroundings and what you are doing rather than getting caught up in negative thoughts.

The guide also recognizes that coping and grounding techniques do not get to the root of the stress and negative thoughts. As such, it dives into ways to identify the underlying thoughts and feelings.

Dévora Kestel, Director of WHO’s Department of Mental Health and Substance Use, says: “This guide is for anyone who experiences stress, ranging from parents and other carers to health professionals working in dangerous situations. It is for both people who flee war, losing all they have, and well-protected people living in communities at peace. Anyone living anywhere can experience high levels of stress.”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

The UK option: An overarching alternative for the whole Brexit options

MEPs spell out their priorities for the Digital Services Act

UN agriculture agency chief calls on world’s mayors to make ‘global commitments local realities’

UN health agency developing COVID-19 virus treatment master plan

How the power of youth can help fight air pollution across Africa

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

A day in the life of a refugee: being and staying healthy

CO2 emissions around the world

Largest joint UN humanitarian convoy of the war, reaches remote Syrian settlement

‘Violence, atrocities and impunity’ reign throughout Libya, ICC prosecutor tells UN Security Council

The UK referendum has already damaged Europe: even a ‘remain’ result is not without cost to Britain and the EU

Satellites and data are going to help us phase out fossil fuels. Here’s how

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

ECB ready to counter the rise of the euro?

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Presidents of pan-European youth organisations call upon the European Council to preserve the Schengen principles

What can we do about the crisis in trust in public institutions?

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

As the inventor of copy and paste dies, here are other computing innovations we take for granted

The DNA of the future retail CEO

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

Geographical Indications – a European treasure worth €75 billion

FROM THE FIELD: Free tutorials in Mali, ‘a life-saver’ for Fatouma

We can’t wait to act on emissions. Here’s how to get to net zero

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

The Arctic is having holes stabbed through it at an alarming rate

Entrepreneurship’s key to success showcased by a serial young entrepreneur

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

The Greta effect? Why businesses are more committed to climate action in 2020

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

As COP25 goes into the night, Guterres calls for more climate ambition

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

‘The time for action is now’ senior UN peacekeeping official says, urging support for regional force combating Sahel terrorism

Inflation and interest rates indicate urgent need for action

How to beat gender stereotypes: learn, speak up and react

Greece’s Tsipras: Risking country and Eurozone or securing an extra argument for creditors?

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for smaller businesses to get financing through capital markets

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Coronavirus: rescEU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s