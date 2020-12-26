You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

Closing the gaps in accelerating women’s rights: the role of medical students

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Veda Pratyusha, a medical student from India. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

From days of yore, women have stood behind men as unwaveringly staunch supporters and companions.

 Women have been conceived as if :

  • they were intellectually inferior much less capable of leading a political organization,
  •  In economic terms, most women deal with wage differences while working in the corporate world,
  • also, from employment discrimination in terms of working positions in corporate companies.
  • When comes to a rural setting better access to education is still a question mark.

women rights have been developing far and wide in terms of political, social and economic standings and still is today.  To say the least, there are still forms of gender inequality happening in nooks and crannies of the world.

   The real difficulty is now upon us to eradicate these existing forms of discrimination towards women.

  As medical students, we should be socially responsible and attention to issues regarding women rights and need to focus on our character development and moral medical education which includes the following:

  • Establishing medical organizations and get involved in social activities by enrolling or representing any medical organisation,rotaracts etc.
  • Demanding a socially active education curriculum by focusing more on social stigmas especially women rights, laws.
  • Students should conclude that  faculty responsible for implementing a curriculum in social responsibility must be highly committed and prepared to address numerous difficult questions concerning the curriculum’s philosophy, structure, and function, the potential benefits of such a curriculum are well worth the effort.
  • Target audience predominately should be young men than women because this generation women knew what their rights are but there is need to educate other genre individuals’ the importance of women’s rights and their existence.

 Women will never be truly equal until the day arrives in which every single woman be it a stay-at-home mom, a striving female politician or simply a young girl on Earth is rightfully allowed to stand as tall as men are in society’s platforms and arenas.

About the author

T. Veda Pratyusha is a 22 year old medical student from India, member of MSAI India, AMSA India, council member of ethical and judicial affairs in SIMSA India, Rotaract Medicrew member.

