You are here: Home / European Union News / Brexit: the Commission proposes the creation of a Brexit Adjustment Reserve

Brexit: the Commission proposes the creation of a Brexit Adjustment Reserve

December 28, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Christian Lue: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has put forward its proposal for a Brexit Adjustment Reserve, as agreed by the European Council in July, to help counter the adverse economic and social consequences – at the end of the transition period on 31 December 2020 – in the Member States and sectors that are worst affected. It will have an overall budget of €5 billion. The Reserve will support businesses and employment in affected sectors. It will assist regions and local communities, including those dependent on fishing activities in UK waters. It can also assist public administrations for the proper functioning of border, customs, sanitary and phytosanitary controls and to ensure essential services to the citizens and companies affected.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said: “The end of the transition period on 31 December 2020 will have an important economic and social impact on regions and local communities that are most linked to the UK’s economy and trade. By proposing the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, the Commission puts again solidarity and cohesion as key elements of its response, making sure that those most impacted receive the necessary support.“

Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn said: ”We designed this Reserve to provide swift and uncomplicated help, focusing on those EU Member States most adversely affected by Brexit. I now count on the Council and the European Parliament to convert our proposal into concrete financial support without delay. Of course, adapting structurally to our new relationship with the UK will require much more long-term adjustment than this reserve alone will ever be able to provide. The powerful new EU budget will support this work.”

Scope and measures supported

The Brexit Adjustment Reserve will be rapid and flexible, and will cover expenditure in any Member State over a period of 30 months. It will be distributed in two rounds:

  • the vast majority of the €5 billion through pre-financing in 2021, calculated on the basis of the expected impact of the end of the transition period on each Member State’s economy, taking into account the relative degree of economic integration with the UK, including trade in goods and services, and the negative implications on the EU fisheries sector;
  • a smaller tranche of additional support in 2024, in case the actual expenditure exceeds the initial allocation , thus justifying the need for additional solidarity from the EU. To qualify for reimbursements from the Brexit Adjustment Reserve, Member States have to demonstrate their claims’ direct relation to Brexit. The usual financial control and management system for EU funds will apply.

The Reserve can support measures such as:

  • support to economic sectors, businesses and local communities, including those dependent on fishing activities in the UK waters;
  • support to employment, including through short-time work schemes, re-skilling and training;
  • ensuring the functioning of border, customs, sanitary and phytosanitary and security controls, fisheries control, certification and authorisation regimes for products, communication, information and awareness raising for citizens and businesses.

Next steps

The proposed Regulation will have to be adopted by the Parliament and the Council.

Background

The United Kingdom left the European Union on 1 February 2020. Even with the new EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement in place, there will be big changes at the end of the transition period on 1 January 2021. On that date, the UK will leave the EU Single Market and Customs Union, as well as all EU policies and international agreements. It will put an end to the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital with the EU.

The EU and the UK will form two separate markets; two distinct regulatory and legal spaces. This will recreate barriers to trade in goods and services and to cross-border mobility and exchanges that have not existed for decades – in both directions, affecting public administrations, businesses, citizens and stakeholders on both sides. This will have broad and far-reaching consequences for businesses, citizens and public administrations. The Commission has been working with the Member States and their administrations to help preparations and boost readiness. The European Council conclusions, agreed at its special meeting of 17-21 July 2020, to provide for the establishment of a new special Brexit Adjustment Reserve ‘to counter unforeseen and adverse consequences in Member States and sectors that are worst affected’.

For More Information

Questions & Answers: The Brexit Adjustment Reserve explained

European Commission webpage: “The EU and the United Kingdom – Getting ready for the end of the transition period”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Deepfake democracy: Here’s how modern elections could be decided by fake news

European Parliament approves more transparency and efficiency in its internal rules

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

Eurozone: The cycle of deficits, debts and austerity revisited

The UK option: An overarching alternative for the whole Brexit options

MEPs spell out their priorities for the Digital Services Act

UN agriculture agency chief calls on world’s mayors to make ‘global commitments local realities’

UN health agency developing COVID-19 virus treatment master plan

How the power of youth can help fight air pollution across Africa

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

A day in the life of a refugee: being and staying healthy

CO2 emissions around the world

Largest joint UN humanitarian convoy of the war, reaches remote Syrian settlement

‘Violence, atrocities and impunity’ reign throughout Libya, ICC prosecutor tells UN Security Council

The UK referendum has already damaged Europe: even a ‘remain’ result is not without cost to Britain and the EU

Satellites and data are going to help us phase out fossil fuels. Here’s how

“China is the only BRICS country to have either met or possibly slightly surpassed my expectations”, BRICS inventor Jim O’ Neil from Switzerland; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

These are the countries that have made their climate commitments law

Mexico: Helping refugees go into business, a ‘win-win situation’, says UNHCR’s Grandi

MEPs back plans to promote water reuse for agricultural irrigation

European Youth Forum celebrates 20 years of fighting for youth rights

ECB ready to counter the rise of the euro?

EU: Protecting victims’ rights from cartels and market abuses

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Presidents of pan-European youth organisations call upon the European Council to preserve the Schengen principles

What can we do about the crisis in trust in public institutions?

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

As the inventor of copy and paste dies, here are other computing innovations we take for granted

The DNA of the future retail CEO

Egypt: The road to hell paved with western advices for democracy

Geographical Indications – a European treasure worth €75 billion

FROM THE FIELD: Free tutorials in Mali, ‘a life-saver’ for Fatouma

We can’t wait to act on emissions. Here’s how to get to net zero

COP24: Paris agreement remained alive but fragile while the EU attempts to slow down CO2 emissions for new cars

The Arctic is having holes stabbed through it at an alarming rate

Entrepreneurship’s key to success showcased by a serial young entrepreneur

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Chauvinism and xenophobia will lead to global assertiveness and more wars

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

The Greta effect? Why businesses are more committed to climate action in 2020

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

This Scottish forest is both a home for wildlife and a boost for the local economy

As COP25 goes into the night, Guterres calls for more climate ambition

Yemen talks: Truce agreed over key port city of Hudaydah

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

5 ways the ocean can contribute to a green post-COVID recovery

HPV vaccine: the silver bullet that saves women

‘The time for action is now’ senior UN peacekeeping official says, urging support for regional force combating Sahel terrorism

Inflation and interest rates indicate urgent need for action

How to beat gender stereotypes: learn, speak up and react

Greece’s Tsipras: Risking country and Eurozone or securing an extra argument for creditors?

UN General Assembly: Here are the 5 big summits to watch for

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for smaller businesses to get financing through capital markets

Brussels waits for the Germans to arrive

Coronavirus: rescEU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

EU-China Leaders’ Meeting: Upholding EU values and interests at the highest level

Militias force nearly 2,000 to leave Libyan capital’s largest shelter for internally-displaced: UNHCR

A Sting Exclusive, the European Commissioner for Energy Günther Oettinger writes for the Sting on “EU Industry: a major energizer”

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s