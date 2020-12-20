The new era of Matriarchy?

by

Adrienne rich had once said “The connections between and among women are the most feared, the most problematic, and the most potentially transforming force on the planet.” The relationship between women has transgressed and transformed from one generation to another, let it either be in dealing with sexism in the medical field in the 16th century or now.

Becoming influenced and motivated by another is an in built human trait. The presence of strong female role models in the field of STEM ie. science , technology , engineering and mathematics act as a catalyst for the copious amount of women led movements. The Importance of female role models; Having role models in an occupational field imparts confidence to create a space for professional development, To explain that women empowerment and gender equity are inextricably linked to a woman’s workspace and finally to alleviate the negativism for women in the field of healthcare . There have been various studies suggesting that women role models are crucial to increase women representation in any field. Gender equality can only be conceived when scientific and clinical leaders serve as role models, provide mentoring and set sustainable goals. Leadership is about encouraging women to break their silence and tell their stories to the world.

In a report formulated by the British journal of Anaesthesia during the women in Anaesthesia research symposium, it clearly elucidated that In 2017, 40% of the anaesthesia workforce in the National Health Service in the UK were women. However, anaesthesia is amongst the specialties with the lowest proportion of university-appointed women clinical academics (only 21% of total). Studies in the USA and Switzerland have shown in the clinical setting that only a small number of women have leadership positions in anaesthesia. In researchers conducted in continuation to aforementioned, it explains how this ratio presents itself in other specialties of medicine as well. An explanation for this minimal proportion of women in leadership or academic positions is the manner in which success is demarcated in the progression of their careers.

Women medical students who want to metamorphose in an academic career, even now in the new age era- the 21st century, namely, experience a professional environment comprising a higher proportion of male leaders. Where this is a paradox of development which we fail to perceive as a society. The lack of role models does not invigorate the ambitions of young women.

Fundamentally, education facilitates the advancement of women in today’s society. Chiefly, medical students pave the way for a brighter future for tomorrow and especially the women medicos can ameliorate a path to demolish the gaps present in the pathway of women’s rights.

