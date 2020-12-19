You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Women’s Rights: Another Challenge for Medical Students

Women’s Rights: Another Challenge for Medical Students

December 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sara Ayoub, a Lebanese 19 years old third year medical student at the Lebanese University, Beirut. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

“Oh no sweetie, put your hand down, we are looking for actual physicians”. This is what Tamika Cross, MD, had to hear when she offered her help during a flight emergency.

During the past decades, women have been discriminated against in many different ways. In what follows, we will be focusing on female rights as doctors and patients.

As a matter of fact, the dignity of women is not fully respected when it comes to healthcare. For example, during childbirth, women are sometimes exposed to physical abuse, like slapping them on the thigh, or even yelling at them to push the baby out.

However, persecution is not only limited to patients. Doctor Ranjana Sirvastana, an oncologist from Melbourne, once wrote about a patient who sneaked his hand up an intern’s skirt as she auscultated his chest. In order to prevent similar situations from happening in the future, medical students need to inform women and even young girls about their rights and give them access to contact information of organizations they can dial in case of harassment. As for pregnant ladies, students should benefit from social media platforms and offer live sessions that highlight WHO’s guidelines such as allowing a woman to be accompanied by whoever she wants during childbirth, honoring her decisions about delivery positions (squatting or sitting) and making sure that her privacy is highly esteemed.

Medical students can also assist in educating children at schools about women’s sexual and reproductive rights, by giving them accurate information about general sexual health and sexually transmitted diseases, and by making it clear that a woman has the complete right to decide when and whether or not she wants to have kids. At this point, it is necessary to shed the light on the question of abortion and contraceptives: students are asked to talk about the safety of contraceptives and to remove the stigma that hinders women from discussing this issue with medical professionals.

It is also important to add that during the COVID-19 crisis, we call attention to the vulnerable women and girls. Because of quarantine, they are stuck at home with abusers so it is expected that the number of raping cases tends to increase. In fact, this pandemic will make it difficult to achieve the three ‘zeros’ of UNFPA: zero unmet need for contraception, zero preventable maternal deaths, and zero gender-based violence and harmful practices against women and girls, by 2030. In this case, medical students should profit from telehealth and telemedicine to give psychosocial support as well as online counseling.

Indeed, surgery has always been a challenging field for women in a world where male surgeons are considered “better”. This was proven by a study of thoracic surgery training held by Shari Meyerson, MD, and his colleagues who noticed that female surgical residents were given significantly less autonomy in the OR than their male peers. Therefore, women surgeons are asked to share their experiences to prove that they are skillful enough to hold scalpels.

In summary, as long as there are people who view women’s rights as just “being nice” to them and that gender equity is a “gift” to women; we will be stuck here writing articles about it while they continue to judge us for our uterus.   

References:

https://www.coe.int/en/web/commissioner/-/protect-women-s-sexual-and-reproductive-health-and-rights

https://hbr.org/2018/08/how-discrimination-against-female-doctors-hurts-patients

https://hbr.org/2018/06/whats-holding-women-in-medicine-back-from-leadership

https://www.unfpa.org/press/peace-home-safeguarding-health-and-rights-women-and-girls-%E2%80%93-even-during-covid-19

https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2018/03/01/589860155/new-guidelines-establish-the-rights-of-women-when-giving-birth

About the author

Sara Ayoub is a Lebanese 19 years old third year medical student at the Lebanese University, Beirut. She is a general member of the Lebanese Medical Students International Committee also known as LeMSIC.

Inspired by the famous saying of Hippocrates: “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love for humanity”, she considers the medical career a bridge that will allow her to achieve her main goal in life which is helping the vulnerable and defending human’s rights.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives

UN cultural agency removes birthplace of Jesus from its list of heritage sites in danger

70 years on, landmark UN human rights document as important as ever

Greece to stay in the euro area but the cost to its people remains elusive

Q and A: This is how stakeholder capitalism can help heal the planet

Trump doesn’t only target Germany, aims to crack the entire EU

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

Lack of involvement, or lack of opportunities?

NextGenerationEU: Commission presents next steps for €672.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Facility in 2021 Annual Sustainable Growth Strategy

European Agenda on Migration: Still fragile situation gives no cause for complacency

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2019: winners of EU’s development journalism award unveiled

From a refugee camp to Davos: one Co-Chair’s story

Countries urged to make ‘digital world’ safer for children

EU Top Jobs summit ended with no agreement: welcome to Europe’s quicksand!

Study: Trade supports over 36 million jobs across the EU

At Arab League Summit, Guterres reaffirms strong link between UN and people of Arab world

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

Opening – Parliament expresses support for victims of Fuego volcano in Guatemala

vSudan: UN chief calls for ‘positive momentum’ as civilian rule talks stall between military and opposition

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

Schools in Florida now have to teach mental and emotional health

UN rights chief welcomes new text to protect rights of peasants and other rural workers

‘Laser-sharp focus’ needed to achieve Global Goals by 2030, UN political forum told

New forms of work: deal on measures boosting workers’ rights

There are 3 barriers blocking good menstrual hygiene for all women. Here’s how we overcome them

“An open China brings opportunities to Europe”, a Sting Exclusive by China’s Ambassador to EU

‘Emulate his example’ urges UN chief as world celebrates Nelson Mandela: a ‘global advocate for dignity and equality’

A top economist shares 3 ways leaders can help economies recover

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

UN expert criticizes States for ‘ganging up’ on Wikileaks’ Assange; warns against extradition, fearing ‘serious’ rights violations

Innovation is the key to the pay-TV industry’s long-term growth

How businesses can create an ethical culture in the age of tech

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

What if we did everything right? This is what the world could look like in 2050

Bold, innovative measures for refugees and their hosts sought, at first ever Global Forum

Can Greece’s devastating economy deal with the migration crisis?

Joint U.S.-EU Statement following President Juncker’s visit to the White House

5 things you need to know about creativity

Protests, violence in Haiti prompts international call for ‘realistic and lasting solutions’ to crisis

How will the NATO-EU competition evolve in the post Brexit era?

UN monitoring team in Yemen verifies pullout of armed forces from crucial port zones

‘Crippling to our credibility’ that number of women peacekeepers is so low: UN chief

Myanmar military committed ‘routine, systematic’ sexual violence against ethnic minorities, UN experts find

UK must make clear what it wants, MEPs say in Brexit debate

Spotlight Initiative – EU and UN fight against domestic violence in the Pacific region

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

To entrepreneurship and beyond!

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

This heroic doctor is waging war on rape and the stigma around it

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

The Philippines is reopening a ‘cesspool’ island after a six month clean up

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament should ask Council to act, say committee MEPs

In Tanzania, UN refugee chief praises ‘regional peacemaker’ role, and efforts to welcome neighbours on the run

This Chinese megacity is building a giant waste-to-energy plant

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

You might soon be travelling without a passport – this is how

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

Cyber defence: MEPs call for better European cooperation

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s