You are here: Home / European Union News / The European Climate Pact: empowering citizens to shape a greener Europe

The European Climate Pact: empowering citizens to shape a greener Europe

December 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission today launched the European Climate Pact, an EU-wide initiative inviting people, communities and organisations to participate in climate action and build a greener Europe. As part of the European Green Deal, the Climate Pact offers a space for everyone to share information, debate and act on the climate crisis, and to be part of an ever-growing European climate movement.

European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans said: “The European Climate Pact will bring together everyone who wants to take action for our planet. With the Pact, we want to help everyone in Europe take action in their everyday lives, and give everyone the opportunity to get involved in the green transition and inspire each other. When it comes to tackling climate change, anyone can take action, and everyone can contribute.”

The Commission launched the European Green Deal a year ago as a plan to transform the EU into a fair, healthy, sustainable and prosperous society and to repair the way we interact with nature. The Commission is putting in place the policy and legislation needed for systemic changes, but the solutions outlined in the Green Deal can only succeed if everyone is involved and contributes actively.

Spreading awareness and supporting action

The European Climate Pact provides a space for people across all walks of life to connect and collectively develop and implement climate solutions, big and small. By sharing ideas and inspiring each other, we can multiply our collective impact. The Pact is an open, inclusive and evolving initiative for climate action. It invites regions, local communities, industry, schools and civil society to share information about climate change and environmental degradation, and how they tackle these existential threats. Through an online platform and citizen dialogues and exchanges, it will foster the link between the digital and green transition.

The Commission is today launching an open call inviting people and organisations to become Climate Pact Ambassadors. Climate Pact Ambassadors will lead by example and engage their communities in climate action.

The Climate Pact aims to help spread scientifically sound information about climate action and provide practical advice for everyday life choices. It will support local initiatives and encourage climate action pledges by individuals or collectives, helping to mobilise support and participation.

In the starting phase, the Pact will prioritise actions focused on four areas that offer immediate benefits not only for the climate and the environment, but also for the health and wellbeing of citizens: green areas, green mobility, efficient buildings and green skills. The Pact has an open mandate and its scope will evolve based on the ideas and contributions of the people and organisations that become part of it. An Annual Climate Pact event will bring together participants to share their experiences and knowledge.

Launch event

An online launch event with Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans for the European Climate Pact will take place on 16 December, 9:00-11:00 CET. The event will feature an introduction to the first EU Climate Pact Ambassadors, a discussion on upcoming Climate Pact pledges and talks by special guests about the actions we can all take to combat climate change.

Reflecting the wealth and diversity of climate action in Europe, the Commission is inviting individuals, businesses or civil society organisations to organise Climate Pact satellite events. These events will allow for discussions in various languages in order to reach out to local communities, focus on specific topics or highlight the role of particular groups or sectors in the Climate Pact.

Background

The European Commission first announced the European Climate Pact as part of President von der Leyen‘s Political Guidelines, published in July 2019. In December 2019 the Communication on the European Green Deal further elaborated on the goals of the Climate Pact. The results of an open public consultation in March–June 2020 contributed to the development of the Communication published today.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

One in three fish caught never gets eaten

MEPs back plans to halt spread of drug resistance from animals to humans

Senior UN children’s advocate says they ‘should never be targeted by violence’

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

It’s time for global businesses to accept local responsibility

Energy: new target of 32% from renewables by 2030 agreed by MEPs and ministers

EU and US close to an agreement on data sharing amid European citizens’ concerns

Why informal networks will be key to the COVID-19 recovery

Artificial Intelligence raises ethical, policy challenges – UN expert

A health of all and for all based on the Ecuadorian reality

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

A climate scientist explains what the melting Arctic means for the world

COVID-19: It’s time to rethink where, how and why we work

Here’s what you need to know about Bangladesh’s rocketing economy

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

Estonia built one of the world’s most advanced digital societies. During COVID-19, that became a lifeline

From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo

Family businesses are the lifeblood of the Middle East. How do we ensure they survive?

A record one million Syrians displaced over six months, during six key battles: UN investigators

Taxation: Commission refers Spain to the Court for imposing disproportionate sanctions for failure to report assets held abroad

Here are the biggest cybercrime trends of 2019

Guterres calls for ‘maximum restraint’ following drone assault on key Saudi oil facility

World Food Day: How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?

European Commission statement on the adoption of the new energy lending policy of the European Investment Bank Group

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

How the North Korea-U.S. detente is a leveling of the playing field

EU leaders slammed on anti-tax evasion inaction and expensive energy

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

Countries are piling on record amounts of debt amid COVID-19. Here’s what that means

How tomorrow’s buildings will make you – and the planet – healthier

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

Afghanistan: top UN official denounces ‘extreme’ suffering of civilians in Ghazni

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

Mental health as a tool of survival at the Pandemic

Yemen parties underscore ‘strong desire’ for peace, UN Envoy reports

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Public Policies for LGBT in Brazil

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

Yanukovych attempts a violent and deadly cleansing of Kiev’s center

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

Why the oil industry has less time to decarbonize than it might think

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s