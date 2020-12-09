You are here: Home / IFMSA / Medical education and violence against women: a gap in women’s rights

Medical education and violence against women: a gap in women’s rights

December 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Maria Carolina Sawadi Guizilini and Ms. Maria Victória Lima Waquim, two medical students at Unicesumar, Brazil . They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Women’s rights have grown considerably in the recent decades due to feminist mobilizations, also observing the need for change in the attributions of health professionals. In Brazil, for example, with the advent of the creation of the Comprehensive Women’s Health Care Program (PAISM) by the Unified Health System (SUS), in 1984, women’s health care went from restricted to childbirth and puerperium, to an integrative analysis of the biopsychosocial being, taking into consideration the individual particularities, acting in the prevention and promotion of women’s health (1). However, the women’s rights in Brazil still suffers from the existing gaps, especially about women in situations of violence.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), health is a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. In this sense, the woman who suffers violence – regardless of whether it is a physical, psychological or patrimonial violence – is in a health-disease process that must, indispensably, be approached by a trained health professional (2).

The morbidity and mortality related to violence against women in Brazil increased by 30.7% from 2007 to 2017 (3), reinforcing that it is a public health problem that falls on one of the principles of SUS professionals, which is to act in the prevention of injuries. However, it is noticeable the inefficiency of the educational system in training health professionals so that they can identify the occurrence of abuse and other forms of violence, indicating the procedures to be taken when approaching the victim. In addition, other factors that can influence the process at the management of patients who are suffering from violence are related to the psychological and financial dependence of the abusive individual, and how the doctor will refer towards that, to avoid the aggravation of the patient’s situation. Therefore, health professionals need to be aware of the issues involved in cases of violence against women in order to avoid the increase of the risk to the victim and their dependents.  The role of the health professional is crucial, because, through individualized consultations, they can detect problems in the patient’s personal scope, and, if trained, can act in the prevention of cases of violence.

Therefore, the medical student, as a future health professional, has the power to inform themself and promote the dissemination of information about the subject, corroborating the awareness of future and current health professionals about their importance in the treatment and prevention of this health-disease process, besides helping to identify cases during appointments accompanied by their preceptor.

In this sense, the medical students can act within the university itself, promoting the training of colleagues on the mechanisms of violence, its cycles and socioeconomic implications in the lives of women who are victims, and demonstrating to the teachers of their institution the importance of this training in the curriculum of the course, helping to close one of the biggest gaps in the advancement of women’s rights.

Bibliographic references

  1. Saúde da mulher. https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:dGPil NkRd94J:https://bvsms.saude.gov.br/bvs/publicacoes/politica_nac_atencao_mulher.pdf+&cd=1&hl=pt-BR&ct=clnk&gl=br. Acessado em 22 de setembro de 2020.
  2. FAMÍLIA.https://webcache.googleusercontent.com/search?q=cache:l_zPOzznZMAJ:https://www.unasus.unifesp.br/biblioteca_virtual/esf/2/unidades_conteudos/unidade01/unidade01.pdf+&cd=1&hl=pt- BR & ct = clnk & gl = br. Acessado em 22 de setembro de 2020.
  3. Atlas da violência 2019. https://www.ipea.gov.br/portal/index.php?option=com_conte nt&view=article&id=34784. Acessado em 22 de setembro de 2020.

About the authors

Maria Carolina Sawadi Guizilini, 22 years old, is a 2nd year medical student at Unicesumar-Maringá, from Paraná, affiliated with IFMSA-Unicesumar in 2020. She is a member of the local exchange team of IFMSA-Unicesumar and affiliated with the Academic League of Medical Semiology of Maringá, declares herself interested in issues about women’s health.    
Maria Victória Lima Waquim is a 20 years old medical student and courses the second year of medical school at Unicesumar, Brazil. She is a member of the Academic League of Complementary Medicine (LAMCOM), local coordinator of IFMSA Brasil Unicesumar and member of the local exchange team. In addition, she is interested in issues about humanized medicine, women’s health and mental health, besides scientific initiation.  

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

We can end TB right now. Here’s how

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

One in three fish caught never gets eaten

MEPs back plans to halt spread of drug resistance from animals to humans

Senior UN children’s advocate says they ‘should never be targeted by violence’

Why the merchant ships can pollute the atmosphere with CO2 quite freely

It’s time for global businesses to accept local responsibility

Energy: new target of 32% from renewables by 2030 agreed by MEPs and ministers

EU and US close to an agreement on data sharing amid European citizens’ concerns

Why informal networks will be key to the COVID-19 recovery

Artificial Intelligence raises ethical, policy challenges – UN expert

A health of all and for all based on the Ecuadorian reality

Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) of 22/05/2018: EU relations with key trading partners

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

A climate scientist explains what the melting Arctic means for the world

COVID-19: It’s time to rethink where, how and why we work

Here’s what you need to know about Bangladesh’s rocketing economy

European Commission secures EU access to Remdesivir for treatment of COVID-19

Estonia built one of the world’s most advanced digital societies. During COVID-19, that became a lifeline

From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo

Family businesses are the lifeblood of the Middle East. How do we ensure they survive?

A record one million Syrians displaced over six months, during six key battles: UN investigators

Taxation: Commission refers Spain to the Court for imposing disproportionate sanctions for failure to report assets held abroad

Here are the biggest cybercrime trends of 2019

Guterres calls for ‘maximum restraint’ following drone assault on key Saudi oil facility

World Food Day: How soon will we be eating lab-grown meat?

European Commission statement on the adoption of the new energy lending policy of the European Investment Bank Group

Security Council: UN welcomes efforts to de-escalate crisis in northeast Syria

Medical Students Can Help to Protect Women Rights

How the North Korea-U.S. detente is a leveling of the playing field

EU leaders slammed on anti-tax evasion inaction and expensive energy

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Union of Equality: The Commission presents its first-ever strategy on LGBTIQ equality in the EU

Countries are piling on record amounts of debt amid COVID-19. Here’s what that means

How tomorrow’s buildings will make you – and the planet – healthier

Sexual abuse of elderly likely to ‘grow dramatically’, UN expert says

Eurostat: Real unemployment double than the official rate

Far more needed to ‘confront the world’s climate emergency’, UN chief tells ASEAN Summit

Afghanistan: top UN official denounces ‘extreme’ suffering of civilians in Ghazni

Refugee crisis update: Commission is struggling alone with little help from EU or G7 leaders

Mental health as a tool of survival at the Pandemic

Yemen parties underscore ‘strong desire’ for peace, UN Envoy reports

Movius @ MWC14: Discussing novel Communications Applications over a “CAFÉ”

This is what countries are doing to fight plastic waste

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

US-EU trade war: Berlin fearful of the second round

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Public Policies for LGBT in Brazil

DR Congo: Insecurity and attacks mean Ebola will keep spreading, warns world health agency

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

Yanukovych attempts a violent and deadly cleansing of Kiev’s center

EU: Turkey to shelter Syrian refugees and turn other immigrants back in return of €3 billion

EU: Huge surplus in the trade of services with the rest of the world

Refugees in Greece: MEPs demand solidarity, warn about impact of health crisis

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

International World Summit Award calls for outstanding digital applications with impact on society from 178 UN member states

Why the oil industry has less time to decarbonize than it might think

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s