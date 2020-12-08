You are here: Home / European Union News / Detecting online child sexual abuse requires strong safeguards

Detecting online child sexual abuse requires strong safeguards

December 8, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Caleb Woods, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Civil Liberties Committee wants safeguards to ensure that tools used to detect and remove online child sexual abuse respect people’s fundamental rights.

The proposed regulation will provide for limited and temporary changes to the rules governing the privacy of electronic communications so that over the top (“OTT”) communication interpersonal services, such as web messaging, voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), chat and web-based email services, can continue to detect, report and remove child sexual abuse online on a voluntary basis.

The committee adopted its position with 53 votes in favour and 9 against, 2 abstentions. MEPs also backed, with 54 to 10, the decision to enter into interinstitutional talks and the composition of the negotiating team.

MEPs’ conditions on the use of technologies to detect child sexual abuse online

Online material linked to child sexual abuse is detected through specific technologies that scan the content, such as images and text, or traffic data. Hashing technology could be used for images and videos to detect child sex abuse material, and classifiers and artificial intelligence could be used to analyse text or traffic data and detect grooming (“solicitation”). MEPs, while allowing this practice to continue, agreed that this material has to be processed using technologies that are the least intrusive to privacy.

MEPs demand that the technology used should not be able to understand the substance of the content but only detect patterns. The processed data should be analysed by a person before being reported to authorities. Interactions that are covered by professional secrecy, such as between doctors and their patients, journalists and their sources or lawyers and their clients should not be interfered with.

This legislation should not be interpreted as prohibiting or weakening end-to-end encryption, MEPs underline, and this derogation should not be extended to include audio communications.

Data retention

When no online child sexual abuse has been detected, all data have to be erased immediately, say MEPs. Only in confirmed cases can the strictly relevant data be stored for use by law enforcement for a maximum of three months.

Quote

After the vote, rapporteur Birgit Sippel (S&D, DE) said : “Child sexual abuse is a horrible crime and we have to get better at preventing it, prosecuting offenders and assisting survivors, both online and offline. Parliament therefore wants existing legal scanning practices to continue being used for online child sexual abuse material. However, the Commission has failed to provide basic information about additional technologies they wish to legalise, without knowing if they even exist in the EU: technologies that analyse the content of every message of every user in order to detect patterns that might point to cyber grooming. I am ready to start negotiations as soon as possible in order to find a legally sound solution that respects the EU Charter of Fundamental rights, the GDPR and the rule of law.”

Next steps

Negotiations between the co-legislators can start if plenary endorses the EP’s mandate, during next week’s session.

Background

The European Electronic Communications Code will soon enter into force (deadline for transposition into national law is 21 December 2020) and will extend the scope of the e-privacy directive to ‘over the top’ inter-personal communication services. The Commission proposed to temporarily amend the e-privacy directive to allow voluntary detection of child sex abuse online to continue, which would otherwise no longer be possible. The period of application of this derogation, originally proposed by the Commission until end of 2025, should not go beyond 2022, according to MEPs.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This Japanese experiment shows how easily coronavirus can spread – and what you can do about it

EU Parliament: A catastrophic crisis management by European leaders

INTERVIEW: Poverty, education and inclusion top new General Assembly President’s priority list

Inclusion, empowerment and equality, must be ‘at the heart of our efforts’ to ensure sustainable development, says UN chief

Forest fires: Commission adds planes to rescEU fleet to prepare for summer

Service and Sacrifice: Guinean peacekeepers make their mark in Mali

The response to the current COVID-19 crisis must make the EU more resilient

Energy security: The synchronisation of the Baltic States’ electricity networks – European solidarity in action

Scotland “shows the way” to separatist movements as Catalonia calls a vote on independence

“Austerity was not the alternative!”, President Hannes Swoboda of the European Socialists and Democrats on another Sting Exclusive

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

Fresh airstrikes kill dozens in conflict-ravaged Syria

20th EU-China Summit in Beijing, 16/07/2018

The online junk information grows, but so we shall

In Marrakech, UN chief urges world leaders to ‘breathe life’ into historic global migration pact

SPB TV @ MWC14: The TV of the Future

A better answer to the ventilator shortage as the pandemic rages on

90% of fish stocks are used up – fisheries subsidies must stop

Black babies more likely to survive when cared for by Black doctors, suggests new study

UN ‘determined to lead by example’ on disability rights: Guterres

UN must bring more women police officers into the fold to be effective – UN peacekeeping official

Rohingya emergency one year on: UN says thousands of lives saved, but challenges remain

Here’s how the EU is doing on gender equality

EU-Singapore trade agreement enters into force

UK’s May stresses global cooperation at UN General Assembly

Gains by Abyei interim force can help advance resolution of border issues between Sudan and South Sudan, UN peacekeeping chief says

10 things you – and your government – should know about competitiveness in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

MEPs call for EU rules to better protect minorities’ rights

Transport Committee approves major reform of road transport sector

There is a forgotten solution to climate change that we must invest in – nature

Can privatisation be the panacea for the lack of growth in Europe?

3 trends that will transform the energy industry

State aid: Commission expands Temporary Framework to further support micro, small and start-up companies and incentivise private investments

The financial world upside-down: debt failure closer

Powering through the pandemic

Is mental health really ‘health’?

Climate change update: will the UN member states regain momentum despite the little progress at COP23?

High level political talks didn’t break the stalemate in Ukraine

World Mental Health Day is a chance to listen to those with the condition – the biggest experts of all

Stage set for successful 2020 Burundi elections, Foreign Minister tells General Assembly

Europeans show record support for the euro

UN chief welcomes start of Church-mediated national dialogue in Nicaragua

Deep chasm still divides Athens and Brussels; can Eurozone use the nuclear arm of liquidity against Greece?

DR Congo: ‘No time to lose’ says newly appointed UN Ebola response coordinator

New seat projections for the next European Parliament EU28

Coronavirus: First case confirmed in Gulf region, more than 6,000 worldwide

5 lessons for social entrepreneurs on how to change the system

EU summit: Are the London Tories planning an exit from the EU?

Easing ‘classroom crisis’ in Côte d’Ivoire, brick by (plastic) brick

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2019: winners of EU’s development journalism award unveiled

European Commission requests that Italy presents a revised draft budgetary plan for 2019

Do not jeopardise future-oriented EU programmes, say EP’s budget negotiators

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

These are the countries that eat the most meat

Big impact vs big exit: the social side of the start-up game presented at the WSA Global Congress in Vienna

Jellyfish are taking over the world – and climate change could be to blame

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Africa Forum aims to boost business, reduce costs, help countries trade out of poverty

Trump’s pounding of Iran less harsh than expected, leaves arrangement open

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s