You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Women in medicine: carrying on historic struggles and broadening horizons

Women in medicine: carrying on historic struggles and broadening horizons

December 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Christina Victoria Craft, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr João Pedro Cadore and Ms. Eduarda Pereira de Barros, two fourth year medical students at UniCesumar, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The process of deconstruction of the historical social structure, which guaranteed the majority occupation in medical courses by men, made it possible for women to ascend to medical school.3 This transition process, known as the feminization of medicine, was stimulated by female empowerment and struggles against gender inequality, and supported bringing up to the debate ideological issues that reinforce the role of women in society.3,4

Regardless of biological sex, everyone has skills related to healthcare. Skills such as alleviating suffering, promoting health and well-being, comforting and rehabilitating were never exclusive attitudes of men or women, but necessary prerequisites for any health professional, especially physicians.1 Despite that, medical career unfortunately represents one of the most segregated professions between the genders.2

The insertion of the feminization of medicine in addition to envisioning a promising future supports a historic effort that has endured decades of struggles for equality and raising flags for women, whose, regardless of technical or professional qualification, were objectified and considered inferior to men.1,4 Despite the barriers imposed by society, the role of women is gradually being recognized.3

As much as this process is increasingly consolidated, medicine is still uneven. The female presence in healthcare has increased a lot, but this fact still doesn’t guarantee necessary changes such as equal salary, greater presence in college and positions of administrative leadership in hospitals.5 These professionals are victims of lower wages and worse job conditions, whether due to the right to leave, vacations, among others.

This transformation represents the union of multidirectional efforts, which guarantee equal rights between women and men, whether within professional or personal scope. In this sense, the predominance of females in ​​healthcare area brings up extremely positive consequences. In addition, women have the same or even better ability to conduct medical activities, given the ease in leading, optimizing and recognizing vulnerable populations.5

The need for women in prominent positions in any area is undeniable, and in order to that it’s essential to maintain the feminist struggle for the preservation of rights and the possibility of professional advancement, as well as existing in the opposite sex. The historical struggle and the feminization of this profession represent part of the battle, which must be experienced and stimulated daily in the medical environment, especially by medical students.5

As a numerical majority and a future medical professional, a woman must aim for administrative leadership positions and fight for fair salary, appropriate working conditions and respect, which are her rights once she went through academic activities and qualification just like any other doctor. Only this way, medical students will be the forefront and encouragement for further changes in society, thus benefiting not only this profession, but also serving as inspiration for all others.

References

  1. Guia Da Profissão Médica. Medical feminization. [internet]; 2016 [accessed sep 25, 2020]. WordPress.com. Available in https://guiadaprofissaomedica.wordpress.com/category/a-mulher-na-medicina/

About the authors

João Pedro Cadore is 22 years old, fourth year medical student at UniCesumar, Brazil. He is a monitor of clinical skills discipline and member of Surgery and Pneumology League.

Eduarda Pereira de Barros is 22 years old fourth year medical student at UniCesumar, Brazil. Shee is a monitor of the discipline of human anatomy and a member of Gastroenterology Leaguelinical.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

Digital education is both a necessity and an advantage for the Global South. Here’s why

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

Oleg Sentsov awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize

The Bavarians threaten Berlin and Brussels with immigration crisis

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

We should look to nature for solutions to the global water crisis. Here’s why

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

OECD’s Gurría calls for overhaul of economic thinking to address global challenges

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

EU Emissions Trading System does not hurt firms’ profitability

Arctic policy: EU opens consultation on the future approach

The anti-vaccine movement shows the peril of a post-truth world

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change

Still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in all EU countries

Davos participants call for digital trade deal

Earth has more trees than it did 35 years ago – but there’s a huge catch

Anti-Money Laundering: Commission decides to refer Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully implement EU anti-money laundering rules

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

A day in the life of a refugee: the role of nations and citizens of the world

Social Entrepreneurship in the times of the refugee crisis

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Here are 10 of the most urgent health challenges we’ll face in the 2020s, according to WHO

COVID-19: Single market must emerge stronger from the crisis, say MEPs

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

Microplastic and nanoplastic pollution threatens our enviroment. How should we respond?

The G7 should take the lead on ocean targets for 2020

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

COP21 Paris agreement: a non legally-binding climate pact won’t stop effectively global warming while EU’s Cañete throws hardest part to next Commission

EU Commission: a rise in wages and salaries may help create more jobs

Von der Leyen announces Global Response and calls for united world front against coronavirus

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

Half the population of Yemen at risk of famine: UN emergency relief chief

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

Business leaders must now turn positive ESG talk into long-term results

Trade with the United States: Council authorises negotiations on elimination of tariffs for industrial goods and on conformity assessment

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s