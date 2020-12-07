You are here: Home / Business / Why collaboration will be key to creating the workforce of the future

Why collaboration will be key to creating the workforce of the future

December 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Nicky Black, Director, Social and Economic Development, International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM)

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has expedited the technological changes already disrupting the workforce and the mining and metals sector;
  • The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2020 suggests skills gaps in the sector will be a significant barrier to the adoption of new technologies, in particular automation;
  • Investing in skills and collaboration within the industry to respond to the Fourth Industrial Revolution and prepare for the future of work is urgently needed.

Before COVID-19, new technology was already disrupting the labour market but the pandemic has expedited these developments, in particular remote working and a greater reliance on technology.

The mining and metals sector has not been exempt from these changes. Whilst the potential benefits of technology to the sector – improved productivity, safety and environmental management – are considerable, so are the impact of these new ways of working on the sector’s workforce and the communities in which it operates. It is clear that significant investment in skills will be necessary to navigate these disruptions and adapt to the changing nature of work.

It is challenging to picture the Fourth Industrial Revolution. World Economic Forum Founder and Executive Chairman, Klaus Schwab, characterizes it as a range of new technologies that fuse the physical, digital and biological worlds, affecting all disciplines, economies and industries. For some time now, the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) has been collaborating with the Forum and other stakeholders to better understand what the Fourth Industrial Revolution looks like for mining and what interventions may be necessary to support workers’ and communities’ transition into the economy of the future.

This collaboration has occurred via a number of mediums, including the Forum’s Mining and Metals Future of Work Taskforce – a community of industry actors exploring how best to incorporate technology while promoting diversity, equality, morality and safety – to which ICMM contributes.

Our collective understanding was boosted by the Forum’s recent Future of Jobs 2020 report which draws on survey results of companies around the world, across multiple sectors, including several from the mining and metals industry. It estimates that automation could displace as many as 85 million jobs worldwide in the next five years, while approximately 97 million new roles are likely to emerge. One in two workers will need reskilling and even those that remain in their current jobs will need to update 40% of their skills to adapt to the future of work.

The report revealed that the mining and metals sector saw skills gaps as a significant barrier to the adoption of new technologies, reflecting potential challenges in both realizing the benefits of automation (improved productivity, safety and environmental management) and in transitioning its workforce to a more automated industry. Of course, this challenge does not exist exclusively at the operational level. The effect undoubtedly extends to local communities whose members are employed by mining operations or supply chains and who often rely on the income and economic activity generated by the industry.

Three crucial takeaways from the report for our sector include:

  • We need to invest in skills in the mining sector and mining’s value chain, for the future of work more broadly and to support local communities to participate fully in the future economy;
  • We need to act now and the window of opportunity for action is closing; transitional reskilling and skills-building will take time;
  • We need to collaborate at the industry level, with other industries and through multi-stakeholder partnerships, such as with the Forum and our other partners. Collaboration will be crucial to both defining the future of work and how we respond to it.

The Future of Jobs report amplifies the importance of ICMM’s Skills for our Common Future Initiative. In the past two years, the collaborative programme has evolved to help the industry understand and meet the employment and economic transitions likely to come from anticipated disruptions, such as those brought by technology and new ways of working. The initiative aims to hasten national and regional efforts to build new skills and bolster the existing ones that are necessary to drive inclusive economic participation and diversification beyond mining.

Throughout the programme, ICMM hopes to partner with government, civil society and other industries – as well continuing to collaborate with the Forum and other organizations – to share effective approaches for identifying the skills that will be needed in the future, delivering those skills and stimulating the delivery of large-scale skills training in mining communities.

At ICMM, we recognize that the sector needs to think much more broadly and not just about its own workforce. Our members are focused on keeping communities firmly at the centre of their efforts, equipping them with skills to participate in economic opportunities that emerge across mining and other sectors and to navigate through disruption and prosper into the future.

Whilst the pandemic has sped up many developments across the sector, it has also shown the deep connection mining companies have with their host communities and the power of collaborative action. ICMM has published the Building Forward Better Framework that provides tools and resources to help companies through the initial stages of the pandemic and to lay the pathway for building forward to a more resilient future post-COVID-19.

The power of collaboration will again be crucial as we work together to address the challenges we face in transitioning the workforce of today to the work of tomorrow safely, inclusively and fairly.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

What Mary Poppins teaches us about behavioural economics

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

Google strongly rejects EU antitrust charges and now gets ready for the worst to come

What would happen if we removed cars from cities?

The future of crypto-assets, from opportunities to policy implications

Digital education is both a necessity and an advantage for the Global South. Here’s why

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

As conflicts become more complex, ‘mediation is no longer an option; it is a necessity’, UN chief tells Security Council

Data Protection Regulation one year on: 73% of Europeans have heard of at least one of their rights

How to maintain mental health in times of pandemic

Capital transaction tax on Ecofin table

Oleg Sentsov awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize

The Bavarians threaten Berlin and Brussels with immigration crisis

End Syria fighting to avoid ‘even greater humanitarian catastrophe’

We should look to nature for solutions to the global water crisis. Here’s why

7 of the world’s 10 most polluted cities are in India

OECD’s Gurría calls for overhaul of economic thinking to address global challenges

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

EU Parliament: ECB accountable for not supporting real economy

EU Emissions Trading System does not hurt firms’ profitability

Arctic policy: EU opens consultation on the future approach

The anti-vaccine movement shows the peril of a post-truth world

How to make later life happy, healthy and meaningful

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

The COVID-19 recovery can be the vaccine for climate change

Still a long way to go to achieve gender equality in all EU countries

Davos participants call for digital trade deal

Earth has more trees than it did 35 years ago – but there’s a huge catch

Anti-Money Laundering: Commission decides to refer Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands to the Court of Justice of the EU for failing to fully implement EU anti-money laundering rules

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Albinism, displacement in Central America, family-friendly nations, updates on the Gulf and Darfur

A day in the life of a refugee: the role of nations and citizens of the world

Social Entrepreneurship in the times of the refugee crisis

“Asia-Pacific takes stock of ambitious development targets”, written by the Heads of UNFPA and ESCAP

Here are 10 of the most urgent health challenges we’ll face in the 2020s, according to WHO

COVID-19: Single market must emerge stronger from the crisis, say MEPs

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Support for EU remains at historically high level despite sceptics

Microplastic and nanoplastic pollution threatens our enviroment. How should we respond?

The G7 should take the lead on ocean targets for 2020

EU makes key TTIP document public as protests get louder

Chart of the day: This is how many animals we eat each year

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

COP21 Paris agreement: a non legally-binding climate pact won’t stop effectively global warming while EU’s Cañete throws hardest part to next Commission

EU Commission: a rise in wages and salaries may help create more jobs

Von der Leyen announces Global Response and calls for united world front against coronavirus

Draghi cuts the Gordian knot of the Banking Union

Half the population of Yemen at risk of famine: UN emergency relief chief

The 5 biggest challenges cities will face in the future

2019 data on official development aid & online discussion of ODA’s role in the Covid-19 crisis

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

A young student discusses the determinants of migration in the European Union

Kellen Europe Hosts EuroConference 2016

Millions of Afghans have ‘voted not just for a president, but also for democracy’, UN Assembly told

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

Business leaders must now turn positive ESG talk into long-term results

Trade with the United States: Council authorises negotiations on elimination of tariffs for industrial goods and on conformity assessment

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s