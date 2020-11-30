EU values in Hungary and Poland: debate on recent developments

by

Debate today on Article 7 developments and the state of LGBTI rights in Poland and Hungary with Commissioner for Justice Reynders and Commissioner for Equality Dalli.

When: Monday, 30 November 17.05 – 18.45

Where: European Parliament in Brussels, József Antall building, room 2Q2 and by videoconference

How: You can follow the joint debate live. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, journalists are strongly advised to follow it online.

Background

Under Article 7 of the EU Treaty, the Council may decide, by a majority of four fifths of its members and after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament, that a country is at risk of breaching the EU’s founding values, including the rule of law. At a later stage, EU member states may decide, by unanimity and after receiving EP’s consent, that a serious and persistent breach of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights is taking place. This process may eventually lead to sanctions, such as the suspension of voting rights in the Council.