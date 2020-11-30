EU values in Hungary and Poland: debate on recent developments

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.
Debate today on Article 7 developments and the state of LGBTI rights in Poland and Hungary with Commissioner for Justice Reynders and Commissioner for Equality Dalli.
When: Monday, 30 November 17.05 – 18.45
Where: European Parliament in Brussels, József Antall building, room 2Q2 and by videoconference
You can follow the joint debate live. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, journalists are strongly advised to follow it online.
Parliament has recently adopted a series of reports:
- on the state of fundamental rights in the EU for 2018 – 2019, in which MEPs once again regret the lack of progress in the ongoing Article 7 proceedings in the Council and underline the critical need for a mechanism to protect EU values;
- condemning the Polish de facto ban on abortions that “puts women’s health and lives at risk” and is “yet another example of the political takeover of the judiciary and the systemic collapse of the rule of law”;
- on media freedom in the EU, pointing to “attempts by governments of some member states to silence critical and independent media and undermine media freedom and pluralism”;
- warning against the impact of COVID-19 on EU values and stressing that emergency measures pose a “risk of abuse of power”; and
- asking the Council to “finally act” to protect minorities and the rule of law in Poland.
Background
Under Article 7 of the EU Treaty, the Council may decide, by a majority of four fifths of its members and after obtaining the consent of the European Parliament, that a country is at risk of breaching the EU’s founding values, including the rule of law. At a later stage, EU member states may decide, by unanimity and after receiving EP’s consent, that a serious and persistent breach of the rule of law, democracy and fundamental rights is taking place. This process may eventually lead to sanctions, such as the suspension of voting rights in the Council.
