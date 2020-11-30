You are here: Home / European Union News / EU Cohesion policy: Commission and EBRD promote innovative use of data in public procurement involving EU funds

EU Cohesion policy: Commission and EBRD promote innovative use of data in public procurement involving EU funds

November 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Open Contracting Partnership are joining forces to improve the quality and transparency of public tenders co-funded by EU funds in Greece and Poland. Thanks to their support, two pilot projects will provide expertise and hands-on support to public authorities in both countries, with a focus on digital innovation.

By promoting the smart use of innovation and open data, the two pilots will help public administrations to better plan, implement and monitor the procurement of works, goods and services. This will improve the use of public resources and increase opportunities for businesses, especially for small and medium companies (SMEs). Moreover, thanks to a cooperation with local civil society organisations, this initiative will also favour transparency of public spending and stimulate citizens’ participation in the monitoring of investments with a direct impact on the community, such as investments in sustainability, local development and social inclusion. 

The two pilot projects

  • In Greece, the project will aim at consolidating and integrating all databases into a single smart public contract register. This will enable online access for bidders and citizens, improve quality of data and facilitate the use of data-driven analytical tools for monitoring the procurement process.
  • In Poland, the initiative will support Polish national and local authorities to introduce open data in public procurement and promote automated collection, standardisation, and consolidation of procurement data on all tenders.

The two pilots will run until the end of 2021 and their results will be disseminated in order to ensure a successful roll out in other Member States.

Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms, Elisa Ferreira, said: “In the programming period 2021-2027, Cohesion policy will continue to support Member States and regions in their economic recovery following the coronavirus pandemic, as well as boosting competitiveness through new investments in research and innovation, digital transition and the implementation of the European Green Deal agenda. Through the use of new technologies, national and local public authorities managing EU funds will be able to spend public money more effectively ensuring the best possible results for citizens and businesses”.

Commissioner for Internal Market, Thierry Breton, added: “Transparency in public procurement is essential to ensure efficiency of public investments, in line with the EU strategic policy goals aiming at a greener, digital and more resilient Europe. Public authorities can rely on the EU’s public procurement framework, tools like the electronic procurement systems and open data for an efficient use of public funds.”

The EBRD Vice-President, Pierre Heilbronn commented: “The EBRD is committed to support legal and institutional reforms aimed at ensuring that procurement laws and practices are modern, in line with international standards and can swiftly respond to emerging challenges. Together with Open Contracting Partnership, we are sharing the experience of successful civil society procurement monitoring based on open data. Our joint efforts aim to create a framework for enlisting civil society organisations to support public procurement reforms and use open data to monitor procurement.”

Background

In the context of the next long-term EU budget, more than €370 billion from Cohesion policy funds will be invested to support the digital and green transitions of the Member States. Every year, public authorities in the EU spend around 14% of GDP on public procurement, amounting to more than €1.9 trillion. Almost half of Cohesion policy funding is channelled through public procurement. The Commission has promoted a series of initiatives aimed at helping Member States to improve the way administrations and beneficiaries use public procurement for EU investments. These include the Integrity Pacts to ensure more efficient and transparent tenders and safeguarding EU taxpayers’ money. The Commission also took action to facilitate citizen engagement for better governance and effective Cohesion policy investments.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

China’s stock markets show recovery signs while EU is closely watching in anticipation of the €10bn investment

4 bold new ways New York is going clean and green

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

Why income inequality is bad for the climate

2020’s ‘wind of madness’ indicates growing instability: UN chief

IQ scores have been falling for decades, new study finds

5 facts about global military spending

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

UN chief ‘deeply concerned’ by military escalation in northwest Syria

Libya: EU efforts should focus on protecting migrants, MEPs say

“Mental health in times of a pandemic: what can each individual do to lessen the burden”

Towards a tobacco free India

Online marketplaces can help close Africa’s skills gap

EU-Japan relations: Foreign Affairs MEPs back Strategic Partnership Agreement

There are now four competing visions of the internet. How should they be governed?

Is it true that the G20 wants to arrest tax evasion of multinationals?

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

The Great Reset and digital trust: 3 lessons on digital tools from the COVID-19 crisis

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

Vestager vs. Google: a fight to ensure a competitive innovation framework

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

4 reasons cities should embrace Universal Basic Income

Time to measure up: 5 ways the fashion industry can be made more sustainable

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

Italy should boost spending and strengthen cooperation and integration of employment services to help more people into work

Will Merkel ever steer the EU migration Titanic and restore her power in Germany?

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Wednesday’s Daily brief: Day 3 of anti-hatred summit, UNFPA turns 50, Ben Stiller #WithRefugees, updates on Abyei

Time to pay up: UN summit to push for development finance breakthrough

European Youth Forum @ European Business Summit 2015: Why interns should matter to business

EU lawmakers vote to reintroduce visas for Americans over “reciprocity principle”

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

These are the best cities for tech

Drones are saving lives in Tanzania’s remote communities

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: Another sleepless night for the negotiators before Indaba meeting

Who is to pay for Trump’s trade war against China?

UN chief urges ‘active, substantive and meaningful participation’ on International Day of Democracy

Dutch voters reject EU-Ukraine partnership and open a new pandora’s box for the EU

Asia-Pacific ‘regional parliament’ underway to advance equality, empowerment, for more than four billion citizens

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

Why does the whole world want Britain to stay in the EU?

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

EU’s guidelines on net neutrality see the light although grey areas do remain

More countries are making progress on corruption – but there’s much to be done, says a new report

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

Mental Health: Role of the individual for their well-being in the pandemic

Is your business model fit for the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

South Asia can become an innovation hub. Here’s how

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

Plan for troop pullback ‘now accepted’ by rival forces around key Yemen port, but fighting intensifying elsewhere, Security Council warned

3 vital skills for the age of disruption

The horrific trend of the anti-vaccine movement in Turkey

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

A reflection of health inequity in recent epidemics

#TwitterisblockedinTurkey and so is Erdogan

TTIP fight round 6: last chance for the negotiators to finally open up as they touch the Brussels ring

Security Council resolution endorses moves towards long-sought Afghanistan peace

Environment Committee MEPs push for cleaner trucks and electric buses

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s