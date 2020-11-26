You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Poor diets may to be blame for 20cm height gaps among children, study says

Poor diets may to be blame for 20cm height gaps among children, study says

November 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Dan Gold, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Victoria Masterson, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Researchers assessed the height and weight of 65 million school-aged children and adolescents in 193 countries.
  • Lack of healthy nutrition in school years was behind a 20cm height gap across nations, the study concluded.
  • COVID-19 is increasing the need for nutrition and putting an additional 6.7 million children under five at risk of wasting.
  • Governments in 68 countries are providing take-home rations, vouchers or cash transfers to children.

Poor nutrition during a child’s school years may account for a 20cm height gap across nations, new research suggests.

The study, which was led by the UK’s Imperial College London and published in The Lancet, analyzed data on the height and weight of 65 million school-aged children and adolescents in 193 countries.

It found a 20cm difference between 19-year-olds in the tallest and shortest nations, representing an eight-year growth gap for girls, and a six-year growth gap for boys.

This chart shows the percentage of children worlwide under the age of 5 who were stunted from 2012 to 2019.
The number of children stunted has fallen gradually since 2012. Image: Statista

For example, the average 19-year-old girl in Bangladesh and Guatemala (the nations with the world’s shortest girls) is the same height as an average 11-year-old girl in the Netherlands (the nation with the tallest boys and girls).

Stunted growth

Highly variable childhood nutrition, especially a lack of quality food, may lead to stunted growth and a rise in childhood obesity – affecting a child’s health and wellbeing for their entire life, the authors believe.

“Our findings should motivate policies that increase the availability and reduce the cost of nutritious foods, as this will help children grow taller without gaining excessive weight for their height,” said Dr Andrea Rodriguez Martinez, the study’s lead author.

The study suggests initiatives such as food vouchers towards nutritious foods for low-income families, as well as free healthy school meal programmes – which are particularly under threat during the pandemic.

Global nutrition policies should also pay more attention to the growth patterns of older children, rather than focusing on under-fives, the authors said in their study.

Nutrition crisis

Stunting, wasting and obesity caused by lack of nutrition or disease or both was analyzed in March by the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the World Bank Group.

Their joint malnutrition estimates found that in 2019, 47 million children under five were suffering from wasting – and 14.3 million were severely wasted. Wasting is a life-threatening form of malnutrition, which makes children too thin and weak, and puts them at greater risk of dying, poor growth, development and learning, according to UNICEF.

Coronavirus is heightening this nutrition crisis. In July, UNICEF warned that an additional 6.7 million children under five could suffer from wasting in 2020 due to COVID-19, 80% of them from sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

“Household poverty and food insecurity rates have increased. Essential nutrition services and supply chains have been disrupted. Food prices have soared. As a result, the quality of children’s diets has gone down and malnutrition rates will go up,” said Henrietta Fore, Executive Director at UNICEF.

At the peak of the pandemic, school closures around the world meant 370 million children missed out on free school meals, according to the World Food Programme, which is monitoring and mapping school closures. The current number is 260 million.

Global effort

For many children, those meals represented the only food they would have each day.

Guided by the World Food Programme and UNICEF, governments in 68 countries are providing take-home rations, vouchers or cash transfers to children – and working on health and nutrition incentives to encourage children to return to school once they reopen. https://platform.twitter.com/embed/index.html?dnt=false&embedId=twitter-widget-0&frame=false&hideCard=false&hideThread=false&id=1326792097656135681&lang=en&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.weforum.org%2Fagenda%2F2020%2F11%2Fchildren-height-gap-nutrition-study%2F&theme=light&widgetsVersion=ed20a2b%3A1601588405575&width=550px

In the UK, Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford has led a high-profile campaign to extend free school meals outside of term time to help feed impoverished children. Food

What is the World Economic Forum doing to help ensure global food security?

Two billion people in the world currently suffer from malnutrition and according to some estimates, we need 60% more food to feed the global population by 2050. Yet the agricultural sector is ill-equipped to meet this demand: 700 million of its workers currently live in poverty, and it is already responsible for 70% of the world’s water consumption and 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

New technologies could help our food systems become more sustainable and efficient, but unfortunately the agricultural sector has fallen behind other sectors in terms of technology adoption.

Launched in 2018, the Forum’s Innovation with a Purpose Platform is a large-scale partnership that facilitates the adoption of new technologies and other innovations to transform the way we produce, distribute and consume our food.

With research, increasing investments in new agriculture technologies and the integration of local and regional initiatives aimed at enhancing food security, the platform is working with over 50 partner institutions and 1,000 leaders around the world to leverage emerging technologies to make our food systems more sustainable, inclusive and efficient.

Learn more about Innovation with a Purpose’s impact and contact us to see how you can get involved.

His campaign – based on his own experience of childhood poverty – resulted in the government reversing its decision and allowing about 1.3 million children in England to be able to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays.

“We have to keep fighting to stabilize the households of our children,” Rashford said on Twitter.

Ending global hunger is the second of 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations’ 193 member states in 2015. Goal 2 targets include ending all forms of malnutrition by 2030.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Trump badly cornered at home by agribusiness and steel consumer lobbies: Trade

Afghanistan: Civilian casualties caused by IEDs has reached ‘extreme levels’, UN warns

Slovakia and its failure to abide by the European law

Can the US-Iran rapprochement change the world?

IMF: How can Eurozone avoid stagnation

Here’s how we need to change global supply chains after COVID-19

Combat against devastating effects of tobacco can only be won ‘if the UN stands united’ – UN health official

6 young leaders who are improving the state of the world on International Youth Day

How we can win the war against antibiotic resistance

UN chief and senior officials show solidarity with DR Congo during three-day visit

Lifting the lid on policy decisions across Africa

How to prevent a suicide?

EU reconfirms support for Afghanistan at 2020 Geneva Conference

Merkel had it her way with the refugees & immigrants but can Greece and Turkey deliver?

The importance and the need of mobile technology in the health care system and in saving lives

‘Never give up’: UN chief urges all who serve, marking UN Day

5 things you need to know about creativity

Brain Drain remains a crucial and unresolved issue

Cocaine and opium production worldwide hit ‘absolute record highs’ – major threat to public health says UN study

Why quantum computing could make today’s cybersecurity obsolete

How to build a public-private cybersecurity partnership for the modern era

JADE Spring Meeting 2015- Europe’s Junior Entrepreneurs together for 4 days of networking, workshops and forward thinking

World must ‘step up’, match Pakistan’s compassion for refugees, says UN chief

A Sting Exclusive: Paris Climate Change Summit, a defining moment for humanity, by Ulf Björnholm Head of UNEP Brussels

Drones are saving lives in Tanzania’s remote communities

Remittances could fall by $100 billion because of COVID-19 – here’s why that matters

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

Mali: ‘Dire’ humanitarian situation, ‘grave’ security concerns challenge fragile peace

Trump: Hostile to Europe, voids Tillerson’s “ironclad” ally pledge

We must build resilience to face the future – but will we be fast enough?

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

Superconductors: the miracle materials powering an energy revolution

How regenerative agroforestry could solve the climate crisis

Trump beats Clinton but Americans will learn the hard way that the US can’t change with an election

Rights of ‘gilets jaunes’ protesters in France, ‘disproportionately curtailed’, say UN independent experts

Europe’s richest regions actively seek investment from China’s biggest banks

This is our chance to completely redefine the meaning of work

“Only through energy policy we can trigger competitiveness”. The Sting live from #EBS2015: Energy Union – When will it happen?

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

Commuters in these cities spend more than 8 days a year stuck in traffic

LGBTQI+ and medicine, in the Land of the Pure

European Semester 2019 Spring Package: Commission issues recommendations for Member States to advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth

This incredibly detailed map of Africa could help aid and development

European Banking Union: Like the issue of a Eurobond?

The European Internet is not neutral and neither is the Commissioner

Increased levels of carbon dioxide could reduce brainpower, study finds

How a 3-point plan could help rebuild business for the long-term

Facebook engineer working at the company’s HQ, Menlo Park, CA (Copyright: Facebook Inc., Source: Facebook Inc.’s website, newsroom)

Facebook goes under formal EU privacy scrutiny after latest massive data breach

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Can medical students be prepared for Global Health ethical issues?

Agreement reached on new EU Solidarity Corps

The G7 fails to agree on growth but protects the big banks

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

What the car industry has done to help fight climate change – and what it needs to do next

How digital is your country? Europe needs Digital Single Market to boost its digital performance

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Amid strong outlook for U.S. economy, risks abound

Will the three major parties retain control of the new EU Parliament?

Right2Water initiative: Is the Commission ready to listen to citizens?

Farmers on the frontline in battle against drug-resistant microbes: UN health agency

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s