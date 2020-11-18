You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission approves contract with CureVac to ensure access to a potential vaccine

Coronavirus: Commission approves contract with CureVac to ensure access to a potential vaccine

November 18, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Daniel Schludi, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission approved a fifth contract with the European pharmaceutical company CureVac, which provides for the initial purchase of 225 million doses on behalf of all EU Member States, plus an option to request up to a further 180 million doses, to be supplied once a vaccine has proven to be safe and effective against COVID-19.

Today’s contract with CureVac enlarges the already broad portfolio of vaccines to be produced in Europe, including the contracts signed with AstraZeneca, Sanofi-GSK, Janssen Pharmaceutica NV and BioNtech-Pfizer, and the successful exploratory talks with Moderna. This diversified vaccines portfolio will ensure Europe is well prepared for vaccination, once the vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective. Member States can also decide to donate the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries or to re-direct it to other European countries.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said:  “A few days after our contract with BioNTech and Pfizer, I am delighted to announce a new agreement with a promising European company. The Commission has secured to date at least 1.2 billion doses and fulfils its commitment to ensuring equitable access to safe, effective and affordable vaccines not only for EU citizens but also for the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people. Most of these vaccine candidates are in an advanced phase of clinical trials, hopefully authorisation will confirm these positive results, after which they will be quickly deployed and help us in overcoming the pandemic.

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said: “With growing numbers of COVID patients across the EU, a safe and effective vaccine is more crucial than ever in putting behind us the pandemic. With this fifth vaccine advance purchase agreement, we are further expanding the possibilities that EU citizens and our economies can soon safely return to normality. It is yet another milestone in our EU Vaccines Strategy, and evidence of the benefits of working together in a genuine European Health Union.”

CureVac, a European company based in Germany, signed a €75 million loan agreement with the European Investment Bank on 6 July for the development and large-scale production of vaccines, including CureVac’s vaccine candidate against COVID-19. CureVac is pioneering the development of a completely new class of vaccines based on messenger RNA (mRNA), transported into cells by lipid nanoparticles. The vaccine platform has been developed over the last decade. The basic principle is the use of this molecule as a data carrier for information, with the help of which the body itself can produce its own active substances to combat various diseases.

The Commission has taken a decision to support this vaccine based on a sound scientific assessment, the technology used, the company’s experience in vaccine development and its production capacity to supply the whole of the EU.

Background

The European Commission presented on 17 June a European strategy to accelerate the development, manufacturing and deployment of effective and safe vaccines against COVID-19. In return for the right to buy a specified number of vaccine doses in a given timeframe, the Commission finances part of the upfront costs faced by vaccines producers in the form of Advance Purchase Agreements. Funding provided is considered as a down-payment on the vaccines that will actually be purchased by Member States.

Since the high cost and high failure rate make investing in a COVID-19 vaccine a high-risk decision for vaccine developers, these agreements will therefore allow investments to be made that otherwise might not happen.

Once vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective and have been granted market authorisation by the European Medicines Agency, they need to be quickly distributed and deployed across Europe. On 15 October, the Commission set out the key steps that Member States need to take to be fully prepared, which includes the development of national vaccination strategies. The Commission is putting in place a common reporting framework and a platform to monitor the effectiveness of national vaccine strategies.

The European Commission is also committed to ensuring that everyone who needs a vaccine gets it, anywhere in the world and not only at home. No one will be safe until everyone is safe. This is why it has raised almost €16 billion since 4 May 2020 under the Coronavirus Global Response, the global action for universal access to tests, treatments and vaccines against coronavirus and for the global recovery and has confirmed its interest to participate in the COVAX Facility for equitable access to affordable COVID-19 vaccines everywhere. As part of a Team Europe effort, the Commission announced is contributing with €400 million in guarantees to support COVAX and its objectives in the context of the Coronavirus Global Response. On 12 November, the European Union announced the contribution of an additional €100 million in grant funding to support the COVAX Facility.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN health agency team in China to strengthen coronavirus response through partnership

JADE Team at the European Business Summit 2017

Restore land to save the planet, boost the economy, says head of UN body combating desertification

“What a Wonderful World”: the unsettled relationship between Climate Change and Human Health

A Sting Exclusive: “Youth voice must be heard in climate change negotiations!”, Bérénice Jond Board Member of European Youth Forum demands from Brussels

The European Sting writes down the history LIVE from G20 Leaders’ Summit in Turkey

UN receives ‘Humanium’ wristwatch gift, symbolizing peaceful transformation

THE COMMITTEES: ‘All roads lead to the Fifth’

G20 LIVE: World Leaders in Turkey for G20 Summit. Global Economy will be discussed in Antalya

Four ways innovation can help to beat heart disease

New seat projections for the next European Parliament EU28

Mixed news about the Eurozone economy

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

MWC 2016 LIVE: Under Armour learns from “robust community of data”

An introduction to ‘Eco-Medical Literacy’ and its importance in shaping expert medical professionals

Inequality in the delivery of health services

Cédric in India

Long-term EU budget: MEPs slam cuts to culture and education

Outbreak or breakout? How to protect prison populations from COVID-19

UN agencies call for action to bolster rights of Europe’s stateless children

Rich economies not a promise of education equality, new report finds

ACP-EU Parliamentary Assembly: strengthening the partnership

Almost all businesses expect to face a crisis. And how they deal with them really counts

Reconciliation helps ‘repair fractures’, enable lasting peace, Security Council hears

Baku forum to push back against ‘rise of hate’ with strong call for cultural and religious tolerance, says UN official

State aid: Commission approves €20 billion Spanish guarantee schemes for companies and self-employed affected by coronavirus outbreak

Mergers: Commission prohibits Siemens’ proposed acquisition of Alstom

Public health through universal health coverage can help to attain many SDGs

Worldwide UN family celebrates enduring universal values of human rights

Jo Cox’s murderer believed the ‘leave’ campaign leaders that the ‘remain’ vote is treason

Lessons in disaster relief from the world’s most cyclone-battered state

The New Year 2016 will not be benevolent to Europe

Human rights breaches in Nigeria and Burundi

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

Coronavírus SUS – Brazil’s official app for clear communication

‘Informing is not a crime’ UN chief calls for better protection of journalists, press freedom

The EU bows to Turkey in view of the talks for a political settlement in Syria

The US will impose tariffs on Mexico, says President Trump

Consumer product quality: Parliament takes aim at dual standards

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register 2 new initiatives

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

UN agency assists Central American caravan migrants, voices concern for receiving countries

How Cameron unwillingly helped Eurozone reunite; the long-term repercussions of two European Council decisions

He died so I could live: UN peacekeeper pays tribute to fallen colleague

Brexit must not put UK university research at risk

The creation and maintenance of smoke-free public spaces in the UK

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Doing the right thing at the worst time: this is why protecting human rights protects businesses

What the Amazon rain forest tells us about globalization

Here’s how we can make innovation more inclusive

Top officials say UN will support Bahamas’ rescue, relief efforts as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

Bigotry ‘moving at lightning speed’ Guterres warns, as UN marks the Holocaust

Tunisia wants to change inheritance rules to boost gender equality

3 ways to nurture collaboration between universities and industry

Europeans show record support for the euro

Global warming: our responsibility

Giving humanitarian help to migrants should not be a crime, according to the EP

MEPs question whether the new Migration Pact will bring about real change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s