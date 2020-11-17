You are here: Home / European Union News / Commission disburses €14 billion under SURE to nine Member States

Commission disburses €14 billion under SURE to nine Member States

November 17, 2020
The European Commission has disbursed €14 billion to nine EU countries in the second instalment of financial support to Member States under the SURE instrument. As part of today’s operations, Croatia has received €510 million, Cyprus €250 million, Greece €2 billion, Italy an additional €6.5 billion, Latvia €120 million, Lithuania €300 million, Malta €120 million, Slovenia €200 million and Spain an additional €4 billion.

This support, in the form of loans granted on favourable terms, will assist these Member States in addressing sudden increases in public expenditure to preserve employment. Specifically, they will help cover the costs directly related to the financing of national short-time work schemes, and other similar measures they have put in place as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, including for the self-employed.

At the end of October, Italy, Spain and Poland already received a total of €17 billion under the EU SURE instrument. Once all SURE disbursements have been completed to the 9 countries receiving financial support today, Croatia will receive €1 billion, Cyprus €479 million, Greece €2.7 billion, Italy €27.4 billion, Latvia €192 million, Lithuania €602 million, Malta €244 million, Slovenia €1.1 billion and Spain €21.3 billion.

Today’s disbursement follow the second issuance of social bonds under the EU SURE instrument, marked by very strong investor interest.

The SURE instrument can provide up to €100 billion in financial support to all Member States. The Commission has so far proposed to make €90.3 billion in financial support available to 18 Member States. The next disbursements will take place over the course of the months ahead, following the respective bond issuances.

Members of the College said:

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: “The second wave is hitting Europe hard. The EU is here to support. We want to protect people from this virus and we also want to protect their jobs, as this crisis affects businesses too. Many jobs are on the line. With SURE, we mobilise up to €100 billion in loans to EU countries to help finance short-time work schemes. This second disbursement of €14 billion will help workers receive an income. More will come.”

Commissioner Johannes Hahn, in charge of Budget and Administration, said: “The second SURE issuance has once again been an overwhelming success and I am glad that as a result of it citizens in more of our Member States are getting the much needed support at times of crisis.”

Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said: “After last week’s second issuance of SURE social bonds, again massively oversubscribed, today we deliver the €14 billion raised to nine EU countries. In these sombre times for so many European workers and companies, I am proud that the Commission is helping to bring hope and support.”

Background

On 10 November, the European Commission issued social bonds for the second time under the EU SURE instrument, for a total value of €14 billion. The issuing consisted of two bonds, with €8 billion due for repayment in November 2025 and €6 billion due for repayment in November 2050. The issuance has received an overwhelming response in the capital markets and the bonds were 13 and 11.5 times oversubscribed, respectively for the 5- and 30-year tranche, resulting in favourable pricing terms for both bonds. The terms on which the Commission borrows are passed on directly to the beneficiary Member States.

The bonds issued by the EU under SURE benefit from a social bond label. This provides investors with confidence that the funds mobilised will serve a truly social objective.

Filed Under: European Union News
