You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission approves German nation-wide scheme to support deployment of Gigabit networks in Germany

State aid: Commission approves German nation-wide scheme to support deployment of Gigabit networks in Germany

November 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has approved, under EU State aid rules, a German scheme to support the deployment of very high capacity broadband networks offering Gigabit speeds in Germany. The aid will bring these networks to customers in areas where the market does not provide them, in line with the EU broadband connectivity objectives.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: Europe’s digital transformation depends on high quality networks. These are crucial for connecting the regions in the European Union and contribute to a more competitive and sustainable social market economy. The Commission strongly supports the deployment of Gigabit infrastructure in Europe. The German scheme will allow a real step change for very high speed connectivity in Germany. It will ensure that public money is channelled into the areas that are most in need of better connectivity, while at the same time fostering investment from private operators.”

Germany notified to the Commission an aid scheme to support the deployment of Gigabit networks in Germany. The scheme aims at developing a new, publicly financed very high capacity connectivity infrastructure that will deliver a faster internet for households, companies and public institutions in Germany. The scheme will have an estimated national budget of €6 billion, which will be complemented by contributions to the individual projects from regional and local budgets, for an overall estimated budget of up to €12 billion.

The new networks will be capable of offering speeds of 1 Gigabit per second (“Gbps”) symmetric (upload and download), which are significantly higher compared to those that users in the target areas currently have. The German Gigabit scheme will therefore bring about a significant improvement in connectivity (a “step change”).

The scheme will be available to under-supplied households, companies and public institutions.

In order to prioritise areas which are most in need, with respect to the connection of households Germany will follow a two-step approach when providing support under the scheme.

  • In a first step, Germany will focus on the support on the deployment of the relevant Gigabit infrastructure to serve households that have access to speeds of less than 100 Megabit per second (“Mbps”). The implementation of this first step of the scheme will significantly contribute to a reduction of the digital divide between rural and urban areas in Germany.
  • In a second step, which will begin as of 2023, support will also be available for the deployment of Gigabit infrastructure for households that already have access to speeds of 100 Mbps, but not to a network which already provides very high speeds up to 1 Gigabit. With the implementation of this second step, Germany aims to make Gigabit networks available for all citizens by the end of 2025.

This two-step approach ensures that the support is channelled first to the most under-supplied areas and that private investment is not crowded out, while at the same time providing households with the connectivity they need in a timely manner. By deploying the Gigabit infrastructure in two steps, the measure also takes into account the current scarcity of construction capacities in Germany and limits the risk of potential construction price increases which could negatively impact otherwise profitable private investment projects in very high capacity networks.

The scheme is in line with the strategic objectives of the Commission’s 2016 Gigabit Communication as it enables public investment in areas where the targets set out in the Communication (i.e. access by households to infrastructure providing 100 Mbps, upgradeable to Gigabit speeds by 2025) are not yet met and no sufficient infrastructure is planned by private investors.

At the same time, the measure protects incentives for private investments, by allowing for transition periods in areas where performing networks have been deployed only recently in order to support the amortization of those recent investments.

The measure also ensures that the supported networks will be open to other operators competing on the new infrastructure, by requiring the provision of wholesale access, including through the physical unbundling of the supported infrastructure.

To avoid duplication of infrastructures, the German authorities will therefore take existing and planned investments by market operators into account in the following way:

  • The infrastructure will connect customers that do not have access to certain minimum speeds yet: 100 Mbps download for households; 200 Mbps symmetric (upload and download) or more than 500 Mbps download for companies and public institutions
  • In a second step, as from 2023, the same threshold as for companies and public institutions will be applied for households – the new Gigabit networks connecting households in this second step can start operation at the end of 2025;
  • The new networks will not be deployed where a very high capacity network is already in place or planned by private investors, such as a fibre networks leading to the customers’ premises or upgraded cable networks.
  • Areas where there are two or more networks providing fast broadband (30 Mbps or more) in parallel are also excluded from the scheme.

The aid will be awarded based on open, transparent and non-discriminatory tenders, with all technologies being able to compete for provision of the service. On this basis, the Commission has approved the German Gigabit scheme under the Broadband State aid Guidelines.

Background

The new German nation-wide scheme follows two earlier Bavarian Gigabit projects, which were approved by the Commission in December 2018 and November 2019 and which provided Gigabit infrastructure to households having access to less than 100 Mbps.

Building on the EU’s existing 2020 broadband targets, the Commission has identified in its Gigabit Communication the connectivity needs to build a European Gigabit society, where very high capacity networks enable the widespread use and development of products, services and applications in the Digital Single Market. The Commission has clarified such connectivity needs in its Communication “Shaping Europe’s Digital Future”.

The German Gigabit scheme is in line with the strategic objectives of the Gigabit Communication and corresponds to the Commission’s expectation that households will increasingly need gigabit speeds as the decade progresses, as set out in the Commission’s Communication “Shaping Europe’s Digital Future“.

The existing 2013 Broadband State Aid Guidelines allow for such public investments where a market failure exists and where these investments bring a significant improvement (step change). This is also subject to certain other parameters to protect competition and private investment incentives.

The Commission is currently consulting stakeholders on the 2013 Broadband State Aid Guidelines and more generally on the existing EU State aid rules on public support for the deployment of broadband networks. The public consultation is part of an overall evaluation by the Commission of the relevant rules with a view to assess whether they are still fit purpose or whether they will need to be updated in light of recent technological and market developments. All interested parties can respond to the public consultation until 5 January 2021.

The non-confidential version of the decision will be made available under the case number SA.54668 in the State Aid Register on the DG Competition website once any confidentiality issues have been resolved. New publications of state aid decisions on the internet and in the Official Journal are listed in the State Aid Weekly e-News.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

If you live in a big city you already smoke every day

Making the most of the Sustainable Development Goal 3: its overlooked role in medical education

FROM THE FIELD: Saving the tree kangaroos of Papua New Guinea

UN envoy commends successful conclusion of Guinea-Bissau presidential election

UN receives ‘Humanium’ wristwatch gift, symbolizing peaceful transformation

These are the world’s best universities by subject

Athens urged to fast track asylum seekers amid island shelters crisis – UNHCR

The European Council takes more measures to stem illegal migration

Infrastructure around the world is failing. Here’s how to make it more resilient

American negotiators can’t pay for their trip to Brussels, EU-US trade agreement freezes

Tartu Call for a Healthy Lifestyle shows concrete results for EU citizens

EYE to kick off on Friday: 8000+ young people discussing the future of Europe 1 – 2 June

Why infrastructure is the only way to fight a COVID-19 recession in the US

If the Current Situation in Hong Kong Arose in the West

2019 Innovation Scoreboards: The innovation performance of the EU and its regions is increasing

The entire Australian state of New South Wales is in drought

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

Coronavirus: Commission expands talks to a fifth vaccine manufacturer

Autumn 2019 Standard Eurobarometer: immigration and climate change remain main concerns at EU level

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

Methane levels are increasing – and scientists aren’t sure why

Air Pollution: Responsibility of Technology and Medicine

In Pakistan, Guterres urges world to step up climate action, praises support to Afghan refugees

A question of trust: the UN political chief working behind the scenes to prevent tomorrow’s wars

The Junior Enterprise concept: Business & Education

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

Anti-vaccination scaremongering: What should we know about anti-vaccine argument?

Drastic deterioration in security across Burkina Faso as 70,000 flee their homes in past two months, UN warns

The gateway to carbon pricing? Air pollution policy

Companies have a new skill to master – innovation

Remembering Kofi Annan

Where are people most proud to be European?

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

I went blind at age 5, but managed to stay in education. We must ensure 93 million children with disabilities get the same chance

Eurozone: Sovereign debt decreases for the first time since 2007

A Sting Exclusive: “EU’s Sustainable Finance Action Plan – Laying down the foundations for a Greener Financial System”, by European Commission’s Vice-President Dombrovskis

What did we learn from COP25?

How do we build trust between humans and AI?

Total US cases quadruple in one week – Today’s coronavirus updates

Putting a price on carbon will help New York state achieve a clean energy future

Trust links up supply chains. How do you establish it in the digital era?

How Hawaii plans to be the first US state to run entirely on clean energy

Parliament names radio studio after journalists murdered in December attack

India’s economy is growing fast, but its poorest areas lag behind. Here’s why this could be about to change

Nairobi summit: Women’s empowerment a ‘game changer’ for sustainable development

Is this the way to finally beat corruption?

New Consumer Agenda: European Commission to empower consumers to become the driver of transition

European Commission launches infringement proceedings against the UK following its failure to name a candidate for EU Commissioner

Diversity training doesn’t change people’s behaviour. We need to find out what does

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: Global Humanitarian Overview

The Monetary Union drives Europe into dangerous paths, CoR demands an EMU of regional content

Mergers: Commission approves Worldline’s acquisition of Ingenico, subject to conditions

Here’s why the business of sustainability has come of age

‘Words must never be met with violence’ urges UN, following Taliban threat to journalists

Taxation: Commission refers Hungary to the Court for failing to apply the minimum EU excise duty on cigarettes

Don’t underestimate the power of the fintech revolution

Safer roads: More life-saving technology to be mandatory in vehicles

Oleg Sentsov awarded the 2018 Sakharov Prize

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s