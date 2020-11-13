You are here: Home / European Union News / Green Deal: How MEPs wish to channel EU investment to sustainable activities

Green Deal: How MEPs wish to channel EU investment to sustainable activities

November 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Parliament sets out its proposals on how to best finance the Green Transition to sustainable, carbon-neutral economic activities in the vote on Friday.

In a non-binding resolution on the Sustainable Europe Investment Plan (SEIP) and financing the Green Deal, which passed with 471 votes in favour, 134 against, and 83 abstentions, MEPs stressed that one of the objectives of the SEIP should be to ensure a shift from unsustainable to sustainable economic activities. They insist that the green transition should focus on reducing existing and potentially exacerbated disparities between member states, boost competitiveness and result in sustainable, high-quality jobs.

Investment principles

MEPs agreed that public investments should respect the ‘do no significant harm’ principle that applies to both environmental and social objectives, such as reducing the gender pay gap. Only national and regional programmes with the highest potential to achieve these objectives should receive public investment. To that end, they insist on harmonised sustainability indicators and a methodology to measure impact. The criteria established by the Taxonomy Regulation should also be taken into account if an investment is to meet green transition criteria. In addition, national recovery plans should be aligned with the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).

MEPs welcome that the COVID-19 Recovery Plan for Europe and the subsequent national recovery and resilience plans have been designed to put the EU on the path to climate neutrality by 2050, as enshrined in EU climate law, including the 2030 intermediate targets and ensuring transition towards a circular and climate neutral economy.

They call for public and private investments in economic activities that are harmful and pollute the environment to be phased out, when economically feasible alternatives are available. At the same time, MEPs respect member states’ right to choose their own energy mix and stress that the transition to climate neutrality should preserve a level playing field for EU companies and ensure they remain competitive, particularly in the case of unfair competition from third countries.

Financing of the SEIP

MEPs question whether the SEIP will enable €1 trillion to be mobilised by 2030, given the negative economic outlook following the COVID-19 crisis, and want to know how the new EU long-term budget (MFF) can contribute to meeting the SEIP targets. They are concerned that a green investment gap might arise at the end of the next MFF period and call for plans to bridge this gap through both private and public investments. At the same time, MEPs call on the Commission to ensure that the new MFF will not support or invest in activities that would be harmful to the environment in the long-term.

They stress that public and private investments must complement each other and that the private sector should not be crowded out. MEPs welcome the European Investment Bank’s decision to devote 50 % of its operations to climate action and environmental sustainability from 2025 onwards. They suggest using a bottom-up approach and that the EIB should promote dialogue between the public and private sectors, and coordinate with various stakeholders.

Quotes

Siegfried MUREŞAN (EPP, RO), rapporteur from the Budgets Committee, said during the debate before the vote: “We need appropriate financial resources to meet the Green Deal objectives. For these objectives to become permanent, we need to know how to finance them in the current context, working together with EU economies and companies, not against them. To meet these objectives, we need to mobilise €1 trillion during the next ten years. We recognise the role of the EU budget, cohesion, regional and agricultural policies, and the Just Transition Fund. Finally, we consider new own resources to be a future source of revenue as well as a tool to incentivise greening at the EU level.”

Paul Tang (S&D, NL), rapporteur from the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, said during the same debate: “This report is about making it possible to achieve our climate goals. We are building the bridge between ambitions and reality. There are four pillars: firstly, all EU spending must be subject to the ‘do no significant harm’ principle; secondly, the EU monetary and financial institutions must ensure the goals are financed; thirdly, private investment in harmful activities should be phased out; and finally, public money must be spent sustainably. On top of these, we need to fight tax avoidance in order to augment public revenue.”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The IMF overstates the risks for Eurozone and downgrades the threats for the US economy

EU-Singapore free trade deal gets green light in Trade Committee

Cambodia’s schools are the new frontline in the battle against climate change

International partners pledge $1.2 billion to help cyclone-hit Mozambique recover, ‘build back better’

The West and Russia took what they wanted from Ukraine

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

Our poisonous air is harming our children’s brains

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility: stop, think, connect”, a Sting Exclusive by EU Commissioner Gabriel

EU Border and Coast Guard: new corps of 10 000 border and coast guards by 2027

DR Congo elections: ‘historic opportunity’ for ‘peaceful transfer of power’ says Security Council

MEPs back first EU management plan for fish stocks in the Western Mediterranean

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

EU seems to fail its moderate migration promises postponing them for end 2015

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

EU voters not interested in the European Parliament elections. What’s behind this European Titanic?

Climate change helped destroy these four ancient civilisations

Mental Health of Health Professionals Facing COVID-19

These scientists are using sound waves to filter plastic fibres from washing machine wastewater

‘Mosques should be safe havens, not sites of terror’, says Guterres announcing UN plan to help safeguard religious sites

Who can compel Wallonia to unlock CETA, the EU-Canada free trade pack?

Can Greece’s devastating economy deal with the migration crisis?

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

Gender inequality in the medicine field: two commonly issues

The best companies to work for in 2020, according to Glassdoor

Hospitals in Yemen attacked, disrupting healthcare for thousands of vulnerable civilians

Fair completion rules and the law of gravity don’t apply to banks

Berlin wants to break South’s politico-economic standing

‘Terror and panic’ among Rohingya who may be forced to return to Myanmar – UN rights chief

Sustainability, peace, security ‘best guarantee against instability’ Guterres to Security Council

Sweden has a plan to end all traffic accident deaths

The reskilling revolution can transform the future of work for women

Is decentralization a panacea for development?

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

OECD, UN Environment and World Bank call for a radical shift in financing for a low-carbon, climate-resilient future

World food security increasingly at risk due to ‘unprecedented’ climate change impact, new UN report warns

ECB embarks on the risky trip to Eurozone banking universe

Record-high number of civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN Report

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

Combatting terrorism: EP special committee calls for closer EU cooperation

COVID-19 prisoner releases are not a matter of mercy, but of justice

UN chief applauds Bangladesh for ‘opening borders’ to Rohingya refugees in need

The vital role played by logistics during humanitarian crises

Sudan: top UN official demands cessation of violence and rape against civilians by security forces

From ‘dead on the inside’ to ‘truly alive’: Survivor of genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda recounts her story as UN marks 25th anniversary

What can the private sector do to alleviate the refugee crisis?

The EU pollution rights trading system frozen

3 ways to fight short-termism and relaunch Europe

Brexit ‘no-deal’ preparedness: Final Commission call to all EU citizens and businesses to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal on 31 October 2019

Main results of EU Environment Council, 25/06/2018

FROM THE FIELD: Finding refuge in the ‘beautiful game’

Apparently the EU Digital Single Market passes necessarily from China’s Digital Silk Road

National parks transformed conservation. Now we need to do the same for the ocean

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

Opening – EP remembers Nelson Mandela and mourns attacks on Roma in Ukraine

US and Mexico child deportations drive extreme violence and trauma: UNICEF

Gynecologic care in the 21st century

The Prime Minister of Spain on climate change, taxes and more

We need to build a quantum security coalition. Here’s why

Foreign investment to be screened to protect EU countries’ strategic interests

‘Worst devastation I have seen,’ says UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie, as she visits West Mosul

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s