You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs unanimously condemn recent terrorist attacks in France and Austria

EPs call for unity and a robust response to terror attacks, in parallel with additional efforts promoting fundamental freedoms and integration.

In a debate with Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson, who announced upcoming EU initiatives such as strengthening Europol’s mandate and an action plan on integration and inclusion, MEPs pointed to the need to further close the gaps and loopholes in existing counter-terrorism legislation and in its implementation. At the same time, measures promoting integration into our societies, education and non-discrimination should be further developed and supported.

Several members referred to the need to urgently tackle online aspects of radicalisation and hate speech. Some called for inter-institutional negotiations on legislation that would require terrorist content to be removed from the internet to be concluded immediately, whereas others considered it equally important to reach a balanced outcome, protecting fundamental rights and freedom of expression.

