You are here: Home / EUGlobe / China / China and the EU agree to protect each other’s food and drink specialities

China and the EU agree to protect each other’s food and drink specialities

November 12, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Forbidden City, Beijing, China. Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Wednesday, Parliament backed an agreement between the EU and China to protect the names of 200 European and Chinese food specialties from counterfeiting.

Parliament consented to an agreement by 645 votes, with 22 against and 18 abstentions, signed in September 2020 between the EU and China to ensure that one hundred European products bearing geographical indications (GIs) – including Feta, Münchener Bier, Polska Wódka, or Queso Manchego – will be legally protected in China against imitations and the misuse of a product’s name.

In exchange, one hundred Chinese products will benefit from the same form of protection in the EU.

MEPs agreed to extend the agreement to a further 175 European and Chinese products within four years.

Confidence building

In a resolution adopted by 633 votes, with 13 against and 39 abstentions, Parliament welcomed the agreement, calling it an “important confidence-building exercise” during the ongoing EU-China negotiations on a bilateral investment agreement.

At the same time, Parliament expresses its concern about the market-distorting practices used by Chinese state-owned enterprises, forced technology transfers, and other unfair trading practices.

Parliament is also deeply concerned by the reported exploitation and detention of Uyghur people in factories in China.

Rapporteur Iuliu Winkler (EPP, RO), said:

“This is the first economic and commercial agreement ever signed with China, and it has symbolic and confidence-building value. It promises to boost European agri-food exports to China, already worth €14.5 billion in 2019. It is also a good measure of China’s ambition to protect intellectual property rights more robustly.”

Next steps

With Parliament’s consent, the Council must now adopt the agreement so that it can enter into force at the beginning of 2021.

Background


In 2019, China was the third largest destination for EU exports of GI products, including wines, spirit drinks, and agri-food products. In 2018 and 2019 however, 80% of European seizures of counterfeit and pirated goods originated in China, causing losses of €60 billion to EU suppliers, says the draft resolution.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Gender equality within junior enterprises: the effect of President’s gender

Better and more robust rights for rail passengers

The representatives of the regions and the cities know better what the EU needs on migration, trade, poverty and taxation

3 steps to making multistakeholder partnerships a powerful force

The world’s supercomputers joined forces against COVID-19 – why such collaborations are critical for tackling future emergencies

Statelessness for terrorists’ families, never an acceptable option, urges UN rights chief

China’s stock markets show recovery signs while EU is closely watching in anticipation of the €10bn investment

ECB describes in detail how it exploits the poor

New book honours UN women who made HERstory

We must prevent a post-COVID ‘carmageddon’. Here’s how

Ethiopia will soon introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

This is the world’s greenest football club – and you’ve probably never even heard of it

Over 40 million people still victims of slavery

Prospect of lasting peace ‘fading by the day’ in Gaza and West Bank, senior UN envoy warns

European creativity and digital economy are drowning in a copyright swamp

Central African Republic: UNICEF outlines key actions so fresh peace deal can make real difference for children

EU Parliament: It takes real banks to fight unemployment and recession

Brazilian public health system and universality: a forgotten right!

Islamophobia is driving more US Muslims to become politically engaged, suggests report

Commission steps up fight against money laundering and terrorist financing

Why do multinationals pay women less in developing countries?

Europe must regain its place as world leader in digital technology

EU Parliament raises burning issues over the FTA with the US

State aid: Commission invites comments on State aid rules for the deployment of broadband networks

Africa is aiming to create the world’s largest trading bloc. It won’t succeed without women

Haiti cholera outbreak ‘stopped in its tracks’

Here’s what happened when a charity gave $1,000 each to poor households in Kenya

Chart of the day: This is what violence does to a nation’s GDP

European Commission adopts rules to ensure a smooth transition to its next President and the next College of Commissioners

Could the EU’s ban on palm oil in biofuels do more harm than good?

These forms of exercise are best for your mental health

MEPs agree on future regional and cohesion funding

Commission report: EU data protection rules empower citizens and are fit for the digital age

The Parliament accuses core EU countries of exploiting their dominant political position

Mandatory Transparency Register: political meeting to restart negotiations

Climate resilience is make or break for businesses. Here’s why

3 cognitive biases perpetuating racism at work – and how to overcome them

Technological innovation can bolster trust and security at international borders. Here’s how

MEPs approve EU’s spending in 2017

Greece may offer to China a European gateway

Effects of decreased social contact on increased anxiety and depressive symptoms

Accelerating SDG Progress in Asia – Pacific

IMF – World Bank meetings: US – Germany clash instituted, anti-globalization prospects visualized

Fresh airstrikes kill dozens in conflict-ravaged Syria

EU will not deliver on promises without democratic accountability

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Employment contracts today are a reducing share of the workforce”, scientists worry in Davos that the 4th industrial revolution threatens employment globally

Latin America and Caribbean region deadliest for journalists in 2019

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

North Korea: ‘Time to talk human rights’, says UN expert

Lithuania needs to get rid of the victim mentality

Does research make sense any more? The dire need for new ways to measure success

Indigenous peoples ‘lag behind on all social and economic indicators’: UN deputy human rights chief

The creative technology and its advancements

Climate change as determinant of health: the 21st Century challenge

EU Commission indifferent on Court of Auditors’ recommendations

Is the world living up to its climate commitments?

A common fight against Antimicrobial Resistance: how can we react and what should we do

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: funding for Palestine refugees, families today, tech surveillance

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

More funding needed to combat locust swarms ‘unprecedented in modern times’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: China, European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s