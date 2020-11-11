You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Speak up for health care workers’ safety

Speak up for health care workers’ safety

November 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Omnia Bakry, a 2nd year medical student from Sudan, studying at Ahfad university for women. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Can we ensure patients safety without taking care of healthcare workers safety?

The healthcare workers can be defined as: all people engaged in actions whose primary intent is to enhance health. These include, clinical staff such as, physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and dentists…etc.

Healthcare workers are the first line of defense against any disease or critical health problems, and every single second, a doctor in the world is saving a patient’s life. When pandemics occur, health workers are the only one who sacrifice themselves to fight back against pandemics.

And as any person, healthcare workers need to be heard by knowing their issues and struggles, protected by giving them the required life savers from gloves, masks and so on to minimize the risk of them getting infected, prepared by giving them trainings and the needed resources to help their pts, supported physically and psychologically to be able to do their work, and receive care by being appreciated and respected.

Health care facilities around the world employ over 59 million workers who are exposed to a complex variety of health and safety hazards everyday including:

-biological hazards, such as TB, Hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, SARS.

-chemical hazards, such as, glutaraldehyde, ethylene oxide.

-physical hazards, such as noise, radiation, slips trip and falls.

-ergonomic hazards, such as heavy lifting.

-psychosocial hazards, such as shiftwork, violence and stress.

-fire and explosion hazards, such as using oxygen, alcohol sanitizing gels.

-electrical hazards, such as frayed electrical cords.

Health-care workers (HCWs) need protection from these workplace hazards, and because their job is to care for the sick and injured, HCWs are often viewed as “immune” to injury or illness. Their patients come first, and they are often expected to sacrifice their own well-being for the sake of their patients no matter how many illnesses and pain they face, healthcare workers should work as machines to protect their patients.

But is it the right thing to happen?!

Imagine a sick healthcare worker who got infected with a needle while treating an HIV patient, and because the lack of care this health care worker is about to give another patient this disease as a result of work stress and 24 hour rounds in the hospital which caused him first to get the disease! This disease will be transferred to another patient over and over and infect many people.

When going to the first reason, we will find a tired healthcare worker who didn’t get the enough rest.

When saving healthcare workers, we are truly saving their pts’ lives.

Unsafe working conditions are the result of healthcare workers’ exhaustion in many countries as a result of work related injuries and diseases and the fear of occupational infections specially from HIV and tuberculosis. The 2006 world health report working together for health reported on a severe health workforce crisis in 57 countries, most of them in Africa and Asia.

Protecting the occupational health of health workers is critical to having an adequate workforce of trained and healthy health personnel.

Healthcare workers are ready to help any person who is sick or wounded, but first, they need to be saved.

References :

Monitoring The Buildings Blocks Of health Systems by WHO PDF

https://www.who.int/occupational_health/topics/hcworkers/en/

About the author

Omnia Bakry is a 2 nd year medical student from Sudan, studying at Ahfad university for women. She has been a member in MEDSIN-Sudan from 2 years as SCOME active member, trying to help medical students and herself to be a good future healthcare provider. She believes in the saying: ”Medical education exists to teach the medical student how to learn medicine life-long of time.”

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

Why the agtech boom isn’t your typical tech disruption

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

How debt for climate swaps could spur a green recovery

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Medicines from the sky: how drones can save lives

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

Poor Greeks, Irish and Spaniards still pay for the faults of German and French banks

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Air pollution could be responsible for 1 in 7 new cases of diabetes

Trump stumbles badly on his Russian openings; Europeans wary of Putin

Student-teacher ratio in terms of numbers and quality: an opinion article of nowadays context worldwide

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

Historian Niall Ferguson on what the pandemic means for the global economy, geopolitics – and parties

30 years of tissue engineering, what has been achieved?

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

Yemen war: The battle rages on, children suffer most

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

EU Budget 2019: MEPs increase funding on youth, migration and research

Sudan: New political transition, bolstered by peacebuilding, could bring long-term stability to Darfur, Security Council told

How distorted is the EU labour market by this crisis?

Contact the Sting

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

More than one billion people do not have access to electricity. What will it take to get them connected?

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

A Year in China

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

How do we upskill a billion people by 2030? Leadership and collaboration will be key

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s