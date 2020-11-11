You are here: Home / European Union News / Europe is ready to engage, von der Leyen tells annual EU Ambassadors’ Conference

Europe is ready to engage, von der Leyen tells annual EU Ambassadors’ Conference

November 11, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

“This is a moment for action. It is a moment to reach out, and make clear that Europe is ready to engage”, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen told today European Union Ambassadors who have gathered for their 2020 annual conference taking place virtually.

She reflected on the past year largely marked by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, stressing that the crisis had served as a strong reminder of the need to tackle global challenges together. “This work with our partners all around the world – this solidarity and cooperation – is more important today than it has ever been”, she said while thanking the Ambassadors for the actions taken around the world – from delivering emergency aid to helping repatriate stranded Europeans. https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/embed/index.html?ref=I-198677&lg=OR

Looking ahead, von der Leyen said that our commitment to our values and to our partners would remain ‘as steadfast as ever’. In that regard, she particularly focused on the next chapter of the transatlantic alliance, congratulating once more President-elect Joseph Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“Our alliance is based on shared values and history. On a common belief in working together to build a stronger, more peaceful and more prosperous world. These goals will always endure”, von der Leyen stated. She in parallel called for a new transatlantic agenda fit for today’s world, and said it was Europe who should take the initiative.

Von der Leyen highlighted key areas where EU is ready to work closely with the United States and other countries over the next year. These include overcoming the pandemic, protecting our climate and nature, strengthening our multilateral rules-based system and defining a rulebook for the digital economy and society.

“There are so many compelling reasons for the EU and US, the two largest poles of free market activity in the world, to work together. That is what we will do”, she announced.

Von der Leyen also spoke about Europe’s stronger role in the world. “The stronger, more assertive we are internally, the more we can achieve in the world. That is how geopolitical power is built”, she said reminding that this internal strength would be nowhere more important than in building a better world after the crisis.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

Why the agtech boom isn’t your typical tech disruption

Shanghai has tough new recycling rules – and it will stop collecting trash from communities that don’t comply

EU: All economic indicators in free fall

How debt for climate swaps could spur a green recovery

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

How populist and xenophobic movements in the EU tear apart European businesses and startups

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

Vulnerable young people must not be blamed & stigmatised for violent radicalisation

European Youth Event 2016 – bridge between youth and policy makers

Draghi will not hesitate to zero ECB’s basic interest rate

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Promoting Primary Health Care to the Young Health Workforce: a new approach

Medicines from the sky: how drones can save lives

More funding needed to tackle child labour in agriculture says UN, marking World Day

Commission publishes the first report on the issuance of a Eurobond

Poor Greeks, Irish and Spaniards still pay for the faults of German and French banks

Greater support needed for refugees and migrants from Venezuela – UN

Meet the man who drove from the Netherlands to Australia without visiting a gas station

In wake of ‘collapsed’ agreement, new wave of violence threatens millions in Syria’s Idlib

Air pollution could be responsible for 1 in 7 new cases of diabetes

Trump stumbles badly on his Russian openings; Europeans wary of Putin

Student-teacher ratio in terms of numbers and quality: an opinion article of nowadays context worldwide

This man ran across the USA to raise awareness of plastic pollution

Look no hands: self-driving vehicles’ public trust problem

Historian Niall Ferguson on what the pandemic means for the global economy, geopolitics – and parties

30 years of tissue engineering, what has been achieved?

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

Yemen war: The battle rages on, children suffer most

Cape Town almost ran out of water. Here’s how it averted the crisis

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

Anti-vaxxers are hurting vaccination campaigns. We need to fight back

Syria: WHO appeals for funding to sustain critical health care for millions trapped by conflict

Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2019, in association with The European Sting

European Youth Forum welcomes adoption of Sustainable Development Goals and calls on European countries to not ignore them!

EU Budget 2019: MEPs increase funding on youth, migration and research

Sudan: New political transition, bolstered by peacebuilding, could bring long-term stability to Darfur, Security Council told

How distorted is the EU labour market by this crisis?

Contact the Sting

EU joint response to disasters: deal reached with Council

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Coronavirus update: UN scales back major conference

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

After COVID-19, we must rethink how we find and produce new drugs

More than one billion people do not have access to electricity. What will it take to get them connected?

5G: How a ‘legion of robots’ could help save the rhino

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

2018 Golden Pen of Freedom Awarded to Maria Ressa of the Philippines

Urgently address ‘defining challenges of our time’, to empower youth worldwide, top UN official tells forum

A Year in China

The 13th round of TTIP negotiations hits a wall of intense protests and growing concerns

More electric cars on EU roads by 2030

How do we upskill a billion people by 2030? Leadership and collaboration will be key

European Border and Coast Guard: Council adopts revised regulation

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

This young activist explains how to change the world in 3 steps

Crucial medical supplies airlifted to north-east Syria to meet ‘desperate need’

Mechanism to protect democracy in the EU needed more than ever, says the EP

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s