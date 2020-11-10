You are here: Home / Policy / Health / The silent code blue- a call for health worker’s safety

The silent code blue- a call for health worker’s safety

November 10, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Nefal Numair, a 3rd year student of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore, Pakistan. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

What is the limit to your caregiving? When the best of your abilities limits your duty in the face of the blaring sirens of mundane chaos, your back drenched with drops of sweat dribbling down, your tongue parched, your drained out form giving in to its ephemerality, your growling stomach reminding you of your own mortality-do you still stand tall and give your all?

For an emergency physician called on for surgery at 2 am, a paramedic assisting in trauma just moments after he received the call of an ailing relative at home, an OB nurse called in for labor when she finally got some time to video call her kids -the answer is yes and its not surprising. Healthcare workers often, in fact, repeatedly face situations where their own limits to physical, mental and emotional health are constantly tested1. Working in a service to people, not only are healthcare workers responsible and expected to give their maximum in terms of clinical skills, job expertise, professional care but at the same time do it with courtesy, empathy, and minimal chances of error at every consultation. Have you ever wondered if and how these long duty hours, complicated surgeries, stressful work environment can be affecting an individual’s own wellbeing?

Studies show that more than 40% of physicians experience burnout and depression2 whereas 8 to 38% experience some form of physical or verbal violence3. This calls for a need to address the safety of healthcare workers. Occupational stressors, long working hours, administrative workload, high expectations, work-life imbalance, lack of workplace security, sleep deprivation, and inadequate salaries are additional contributing factors.

Physical, mental exhaustion can result in physician burnout affecting professional conduct and causing personal consequences. This could have a direct impact on the time and attention given to the patients resulting in negligence at work, higher chances of error, malpractice and decrease the overall efficiency and expertise that a competent physician/healthcare worker might provide otherwise4.

In addition, it can also cause depersonalization, feeling of incompetency, constant stress and fatigue5.

It also results in physicians quitting their professions early, high suicide rates, more patient workload and a negative impact on the economy and work output of a healthcare system already gaspingg for breaths amidst the clouds of impending pandemics and lack of workforce.

 For a country like Pakistan with an already doctor population ratio of 1:1300, with more than 50% of the population having no access to healthcare, an alarming rise in cases of suicides among physicians, doctors quitting due to lack of facilities, stressful working hours, gender hierarchy and workplace harassment more common among women, a brain drain due to lack of resources and peer support, increasing political instability and insufficient rewards, health worker’s safety is in a dire need of prioritization. Optimization of working hours, bonuses, promoting peer support, access to mental health services and practicing mindfulness can help provide a safe and secure working environment and respond positively to the silent blue code of our frontliners.

References:

  1. Panari C, Caricati L, Pelosi A, Rossi C. Emotional exhaustion among healthcare professionals: the effects of role ambiguity, work engagement and professional commitment. Acta Biomed. 2019;90(6-S):60-67. Published 2019 Jul 8. doi:10.23750/abm.v90i6-S.8481   
  2. Medscape National Physician Burnout, Depression & Suicide Report 2019
  3. WHO Violence Against Healthcare workers
  4. Patel RS, Bachu R, Adikey A, Malik M, Shah M. Factors Related to Physician Burnout and Its Consequences: A Review. Behav Sci (Basel). 2018;8(11):98. Published 2018 Oct 25. doi:10.3390/bs8110098
  5. Philip Salen and Kenneth Norman (December 20th 2017). The Impact of Fatigue on Medical Error and Clinician Wellness: A Vignette-Based Discussion, Vignettes in Patient Safety – Volume 2, Michael S. Firstenberg and Stanislaw P. Stawicki, IntechOpen, DOI: 10.5772/intechopen.70712. 

About the author

Nefal Numair is a 3 rd year student of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Medical and Dental College, Lahore. She is a member of SKZMDC-LC.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

4 ways digitisation can unlock Africa’s recovery

New York’s rooftop farms provide fresh local produce – and help stop a sewage problem

Practicing healthcare: Skills of a good healthcare professional and its effects

Entrepreneurship in a newly shaped Europe: what is the survival kit for a young Catalan and British entrepreneur in 2018?

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here’s the proof

3 steps to boost your digital safety while working from home

New rules allow EU consumers to defend their rights collectively

China’s impact as a global investor; the Sting reports live from World Economic Forum 2015 in Davos

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

Merkel refuses to consider the North-South schism of Eurozone

Mining the deep seabed will harm biodiversity. We need to talk about it

Berlin vies for a Germanic European Central Bank

Two rhythms and a sharpened pencil: how art can help us heal and make sense of the world

UN expresses concern following wave of street protests in Iraq and elsewhere

‘Reef cubes’: could these plastic-free blocks help save the ocean?

A 3-step plan for carbon-neutral cars

Security Council discusses chemical weapons use in Syria following latest global watchdog report

Excise duties: Commission welcomes agreement on rules governing alcohol

Entrepreneurial leadership: what does it take to become a leader?

Apple’s tax avoidance scheme remains as creative as their new iPhone

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for insurers to invest in the real economy

Mexico must increase foreign bribery enforcement: full implementation of anti-corruption reforms could help

Which country offers the cheapest mobile data?

Europe united in not supporting a US attack on Syria

Here’s how we can make innovation more inclusive

‘Critical’ window of opportunity closing fast in Iraq, Security Council hears

What the Fifth Industrial Revolution is and why it matters

Green light for VAT overhaul to simplify system and cut fraud

Here’s how to help India’s rural population go digital

Monday’s Daily Brief: biodiversity and forests, labour and road safety, women’s rights, and fallen UN staff remembered

African continent ‘an example of solidarity’ towards migrants and refugees: UN chief

These 4 skills can make the world better after COVID-19

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

Portugal wants its emigrants back – so it’s paying them to return

Mixed news about the Eurozone economy

Holocaust survivors rebuild lives and traditions in Rio de Janeiro

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

This Pacific island has banned fishing to allow the marine ecosystem to recover

EU and World Health Organisation team up to boost access to health services in developing countries

Is Europe ready to cooperate with the rest of the world? Can Germany change its selfish policies?

On eve of Gaza border protest anniversary, UN’s top humanitarian official for Palestine calls for calm

Marking international day, UN experts call for urgent action to end racial discrimination, in wake of New Zealand anti-Muslim attack

The West and Russia impose a new order on the world

Job automation risks vary widely across different regions within countries

This is how we make basic income a reality

17 ways technology could change the world by 2025

Closing the loop: Commission delivers on Circular Economy Action Plan

A machine din

Barcelona’s ‘superblocks’ could save lives and cut pollution, says report

MEPs urge the EU to lead the way to net-zero emissions by 2050

Radio still a powerful worldwide tool for ‘dialogue, tolerance and peace’: Guterres

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

The Collapse of the Brazilian Health Care System

How to unleash the potential of regions like São Paulo

Reduce costs, save lives: how healthcare data can help emerging economies

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

Eliminating hepatitis calls for ‘bold political leadership, with investments to match,’ UN health chief says

The digital building blocks of better communities

Is 2019 the beginning of the end for coal in Europe?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s