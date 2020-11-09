You are here: Home / European Union News / Equal Pay Day: Statement by Vice-President Jourová and Commissioners Schmit and Dalli

Equal Pay Day: Statement by Vice-President Jourová and Commissioners Schmit and Dalli

November 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Women in the European Union still earn less than men. The gender pay gap in the EU-27 has slightly improved since last year: from 14.5% to 14.1% according to the latest Eurostat findings. The European Equal Pay Day marks the day when women symbolically stop getting paid compared to their male colleagues for the same job. This year, the European Equal Pay Day falls on 10 November.

Ahead of this symbolic day, Věra Jourová Vice-President for Values and Transparency, Nicolas Schmit Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights and Helena Dalli Commissioner for Equality made the following joint statement:

“Women and men are equal.

As Europe is trying to bounce back economically from the pandemic, we need all talent and skills to do so.

Yet women are not equally valued for their work. They still earn on average 86 cents for every euro a man earns across Europe.  Women thus work 51 days more to earn the same as their male colleagues.

This is the result of socio-economic inequalities throughout life, when women enter the labour market, progress in their careers, while striking the right balance between work and family responsibilities. All this when, for too many, living lives free from violence remains a struggle.

The pandemic has exacerbated these structural gender inequalities and the risk of poverty. Women are over-represented in frontline low-paid jobs providing the most basic and essential community services. They are also disproportionately present in informal jobs that are not covered by social protection systems.

This is not only unfair. It is against what this Union stands for. It has been more than 60 years since the right to equal pay was enshrined in the EU Treaties. At the current rate, it would take decades, or even centuries, to achieve equality. This is not acceptable, we must accelerate and reduce this pay gap to zero.

Earlier this year, we have presented our strategy for equality between women and men in Europe with measures to close the pay gap. And we will not stop there. Any remaining pay discrimination and gender bias in pay structures needs to end. In the coming weeks, we will propose to introduce binding measures on pay transparency. Adequate minimum wages can play their part in helping to reduce the gender pay gap, since more women than men earn a minimum wage.

The value of work is the same whether done by a woman or a man.

This is what this Union stands for. This is the Union of Equality.”

Background

The factors behind the pay gap are manifold: women more often work part-time, they face the problem of the corporate glass ceiling, they work in lower paid sectors and lower paid jobs within sectors and often have to take primary responsibility for caring for their families or are paid less for the same work or work of equal value.

Nine out of ten Europeans – women and men – think that it is unacceptable that women are paid less than men for the same work or work of equal value. European workers agree with pay transparency: 64% of them have said they are in favour of the publication of average wages by job type and gender at their company.

In March 2020, as announced by President von der Leyen, the Commission published the Gender Equality Strategy 2020-2025 that sets out actions to close the gender pay gap. These include an initiative to introduce binding pay transparency measure. The Commission will also launch a campaign to challenge persisting stereotypes about women, their role in society, and the value of their work. From January to April 2019, the Commission conducted a public consultation on the functioning and implementation of the EU’s legal framework on equal pay. A summary of the results is available online.

The Commission’s proposal on adequate minimum wages for workers, adopted on 28 October 2020, supports gender equality, helps closing the gender pay gap and lifting women out of poverty, as more women earn minimum wages in Europe than men.

Another way the Commission addresses women’s underrepresentation in the labour market is by improving the work-life balance of working parents and carers. In June 2019, the EU adopted the Directive on work-life balance, which introduces minimum standards for rights to paternity and parental leave as well as the rights to carer’s leave and flexible working arrangements for workers. Member States have time until 2 August 2022 to transpose the directive into national legislation.

The Commission Recommendation on standards for equality bodies, adopted in June 2018, paved the way for better support for victims of discrimination, including pay discrimination.

Today, the EU agency “European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions” (Eurofound), has published a study on costs and benefits of pay transparency for companies.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

An enlightened response to COVID-19 can avert the climate emergency

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

UN experts decry torture of Rakhine men and boys held incommunicado by Myanmar’s military

6 ways countries can prepare for the next infectious disease pandemic

Commission presents EU-Vietnam trade and investment agreements for signature and conclusion

Parliament asks for the termination of EU-US bank data deal

Why strive for Industry 4.0

EU and Overseas Countries and Territories boost cooperation at annual Forum with €44 million

Financial system risk is elevated and global standards are essential in managing cross-border infrastructure investment

UN ‘stands in solidarity’ with cyclone-hit India – Secretary-General Guterres

How the Middle East is suffering on the front lines of climate change

These photos show the world of science in stunning detail

Scientists now think air pollution is fuelling violent crime

Depression is the no. 1 cause of ill health and disability worldwide

Car rentals: EU action leads to clearer and more transparent pricing

EU-Turkey relations: Will Turkey manage to revive the EU accession process talks?

UN rights chief slams ‘unconscionable’ US border policy of separating migrant children from parents

To meet development goals, UN agriculture agency ‘cannot only focus on tackling hunger anymore’

Protecting Health Workers’ Safety Around the World

5 times people predicted the future and got it really wrong

Largest joint UN humanitarian convoy of the war, reaches remote Syrian settlement

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

The EU Commission lets money market funds continue the unholy game of banks

FROM THE FIELD: Turning waste into a business in the slums of Yaoundé, Cameroon

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

Hungary: Commission takes next step in the infringement procedure for non-provision of food in transit zones

Why Indian students are going abroad to become Doctors?

Banks and businesses must step up and work together to fight climate change

‘Critical moment’ for sustainable development, UN chief tells major financing forum

3 ways firms can master the digital challenges of the 4IR

Fragile countries risk being ‘stuck in a cycle of conflict and climate disaster,’ Security Council told

The road ahead to building a more sustainable world

Growing a future free of terrorism: UN News special report from Cameroon

The importance of exchanges for the medical students of the world

Progress toward sustainable development is seriously off-track

“Is Europe innovative? Oh, Yes we are very innovative!”, Director General of the European Commission Mr Robert-Jan Smits on another Sting Exclusive

UN Member States overwhelmingly support end of US embargo against Cuba

Protection of transported animals: Parliament establishes inquiry committee

Quarantine: A mental health guide for every mood

How to plan your company’s future during the pandemic

This US city put an algorithm in charge of its school bus routes and saved $5 million

Why do medical students have to emigrate to become doctors in 2017?

Children are forgetting the names for plants and animals

It is now the era to evolve mutually as the bacteria do

UN chief ‘following very closely’ reports of chemical weapons use in Syria’s Aleppo

Parliament seals 2014 EU budget and the spending ceiling until 2020

MWC 2016 LIVE: Freemium MVNO model a success, claims FreedomPop head

4 ways to keep the momentum rolling on mental health

These countries are pioneering hydrogen power

Chart of the day: This is what violence does to a nation’s GDP

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

State aid: Commission approves €30 million Estonian measure to support Nordica in the context of the coronavirus outbreak

Music is a vital urban resource. How do we plan for it?

DRC ‘calm but tense’ as country awaits presidential election result

Across the world, women outlive men. This is why

G7 summit: Trump Vs. G6 leaders on trade and climate change

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

Europe bows to Turkey’s rulers, sends Syrian refugees back to chaos

Towards a seamless internal EU market for industrial goods

Girls hold the key to Zambia’s future

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s