Coronavirus: Von der Leyen presents new preparedness and response measures

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned today that situation with COVID-19 was very serious in nearly all EU countries, and called for responsibility to be taken at all levels to slow down the spread of the virus. “Our goal is clear: We need to contain the virus until we have treatments, vaccination and other means to protect everyone’s health,” she said.

Speaking to the media following the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners, President von der Leyen said that no Member State would safely emerge from the crisis until everyone did, and stressed the urgent need for cooperation, coordination and solidarity.

She outlined an additional package of measures which the Commission proposed today and which should enable a coordinated approach to data sharing, testing, medical and non-medical equipment, travel, and vaccination strategies.

These measures build on the foundations, the experience and the expertise of the EU and its Member States in dealing with the virus and aim to reinforce our response amidst the resurgence of the virus.

Ranging from better information sharing between Member States, making testing more effective and rapid, preparing vaccination plans to linking up national tracing apps, and facilitating travel, their aim is to limit the spread of the coronavirus, save lives and strengthen the resilience of our internal market.

President von der Leyen said that tomorrow’s videoconference of the Heads of State or Government aims to ensure better coordination, reminding that ‘coordinating our action and taking responsibility at all levels, we can get control over the coronavirus, protect everyone’s health and gradually return our society and economy to normal’.