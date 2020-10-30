You are here: Home / Policy / Coronavirus: Von der Leyen presents new preparedness and response measures

Coronavirus: Von der Leyen presents new preparedness and response measures

October 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen warned today that situation with COVID-19 was very serious in nearly all EU countries, and called for responsibility to be taken at all levels to slow down the spread of the virus. “Our goal is clear: We need to contain the virus until we have treatments, vaccination and other means to protect everyone’s health,” she said.

Speaking to the media following the weekly meeting of the College of Commissioners, President von der Leyen said that no Member State would safely emerge from the crisis until everyone did, and stressed the urgent need for cooperation, coordination and solidarity.

She outlined an additional package of measures which the Commission proposed today and which should enable a coordinated approach to data sharing, testing, medical and non-medical equipment, travel, and vaccination strategies.

These measures build on the foundations, the experience and the expertise of the EU and its Member States in dealing with the virus and aim to reinforce our response amidst the resurgence of the virus. https://audiovisual.ec.europa.eu/embed/index.html?ref=I-198238&lg=OR&tin=62&tout=811

Ranging from better information sharing between Member States, making testing more effective and rapid, preparing vaccination plans to linking up national tracing apps, and facilitating travel, their aim is to limit the spread of the coronavirus, save lives and strengthen the resilience of our internal market.

President von der Leyen said that tomorrow’s videoconference of the Heads of State or Government aims to ensure better coordination, reminding that ‘coordinating our action and taking responsibility at all levels, we can get control over the coronavirus, protect everyone’s health and gradually return our society and economy to normal’.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

It’s time to get serious about the causes of pandemics: UN report

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

Gender equality within junior enterprises: the effect of President’s gender

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

COP21 Breaking News: China has promised to cut emissions from its coal power plants by 60% by 2020

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

Commission tries to solidify the EU statistical system

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

YouTube stars get creative at UN, to promote tolerance

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

What can each individual do to lessen the burden of mental health in times of the pandemic?

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

Merkel had it her way with the refugees & immigrants but can Greece and Turkey deliver?

A Sting Exclusive: “Our Great Awakening, Rebuilding in a Culture of Collective Trauma”, by Dr Hokemeyer

It’s time to switch to a four-day working week, say these two Davos experts

Inaction on obesity stands in the way of sustainable development

“China will strive to enhance the performance of economic growth”, President Xi highlights from the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

Deaf advocate voices importance of sign languages as UN marks first commemoration

First EU-wide protection for whistle-blowers agreed

Senior UN official strongly condemns Southern California synagogue attack

Eurozone retail sales fall shows recession

Using the quarantine to your advantage

UN’s Guterres condemns ongoing airstrikes on Syria’s hospitals, medical workers

Which countries’ workers spend the longest (and shortest) in retirement?

“Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?”

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

Mental health as a tool of survival at the Pandemic

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

Why Microsoft is a regular to Almunia’s

The Eurogroup has set Cyprus on fire

The Parliament defies a politically biased Banking Union

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

Libya: €2 million in humanitarian assistance to cover basic needs

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

How to future-proof India’s economy

Our indispensable problem: the paradox of modern plastics

Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

Why the 21st century’s biggest health challenge is our shared responsibility

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

ECB: Reaching the limits of its mandate to revive the Eurozone economy

Canada and EU officially sign the trade agreement that could open-up the road to TTIP

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Franchise India 2016, returns in 14th year 

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Chinese economy has great potential, resilience and ample space for policy adjustment”, China’s Vice President Li Yuanchao reassures from Davos

Syrian civilians must be protected amid ISIL executions and airstrikes: Bachelet

The EU lets the bankers go on rigging the benchmarks

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

Khashoggi murder trials must public and meet international standards, UN expert urges

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Policy
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s